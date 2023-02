Ja Morant believes the Grizzlies are most hated team in NBA

On his show “Undisputed” Monday, Sharpe chided the Morant about his friends and trying to put forth a harder image than what he is as an All-Star basketball player and one of the NBA’s bright young stars. “I wish Ja would realize he’s not a thug. Ja is a really good basketball player. Ja did everything he could to lift himself and his family out of this environment and to get away from this,” Sharpe said. “And for some reason, he wants to surround himself with these types of people. Why? Bruh, you not hard. That’s not your life. People that (are) in that life would give anything to be in your life. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / February 7, 2023