Jamal Murray will not play

Michael Singer: Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji are out tonight, team says. Nikola Jokic, AG and KCP are all available.
Source: Twitter @msinger
Source: Twitter @msinger
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji are out tonight, team says.
Nikola Jokic, AG and KCP are all available. – 8:18 PM
Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji are out tonight, team says.
Nikola Jokic, AG and KCP are all available. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said they’ll make a final determination on Jamal Murray after pregame. He popped up on injury report with right knee inflammation. Malone said it wasn’t one moment but maybe just a build-up. Suggested could’ve had to do with overcompensation. Obviously, they’ll be cautious – 7:19 PM
Malone said they’ll make a final determination on Jamal Murray after pregame. He popped up on injury report with right knee inflammation. Malone said it wasn’t one moment but maybe just a build-up. Suggested could’ve had to do with overcompensation. Obviously, they’ll be cautious – 7:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against Minnesota at Ball Arena:
KCP, Nikola Jokić, AG, and Jamal Murray are all probable after missing Sunday’s second night of the back to back in Minnesota.
Zeke Nnaji is questionable with a right shoulder sprain. – 1:00 PM
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game against Minnesota at Ball Arena:
KCP, Nikola Jokić, AG, and Jamal Murray are all probable after missing Sunday’s second night of the back to back in Minnesota.
Zeke Nnaji is questionable with a right shoulder sprain. – 1:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s final line: 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting and 12-of-16 from 3. It is the NBA’s first 40-point game without an attempted free throw since Jamal Murray in 2021. – 12:02 AM
Klay Thompson’s final line: 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting and 12-of-16 from 3. It is the NBA’s first 40-point game without an attempted free throw since Jamal Murray in 2021. – 12:02 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Whole lotta probables on the Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game:
Nikola Jokic – probable – hamstring tightness
Jamal Murray – probable – injury management
Aaron Gordon – probable – ankle sprain
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -probable – ankle sprain
con’t – 6:36 PM
Whole lotta probables on the Nuggets injury report for tomorrow’s game:
Nikola Jokic – probable – hamstring tightness
Jamal Murray – probable – injury management
Aaron Gordon – probable – ankle sprain
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -probable – ankle sprain
con’t – 6:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers star Anthony Davis was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Mikal Bridges (PHX), Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray (DEN) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC) – Award ultimately went to Damian Lillard (POR) – 3:33 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Mikal Bridges (PHX), Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray (DEN) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC) – Award ultimately went to Damian Lillard (POR) – 3:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and KCP did not make the trip to Minnesota and will not play tonight vs the Timberwolves. – 5:31 PM
Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and KCP did not make the trip to Minnesota and will not play tonight vs the Timberwolves. – 5:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all doubtful tonight at Timberwolves. Nuggets likely without four starters on the second night of their back-to-back. – 1:53 PM
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all doubtful tonight at Timberwolves. Nuggets likely without four starters on the second night of their back-to-back. – 1:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Given the nature of tonight’s B2B (starts at 5 p.m. MT after a 7 p.m. tip last night), I do not expect #Nuggets to have their full complement of guys tonight. Jamal Murray played 36 last night, and Joker, who’s dealing with a nagging hamstring issue, played 34. – 11:01 AM
Given the nature of tonight’s B2B (starts at 5 p.m. MT after a 7 p.m. tip last night), I do not expect #Nuggets to have their full complement of guys tonight. Jamal Murray played 36 last night, and Joker, who’s dealing with a nagging hamstring issue, played 34. – 11:01 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jamal Murray last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 7 AST
Murray has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in each of his last three games.
That matches the longest such streak in @Denver Nuggets history shared by Nikola Jokic (four times) and Alex English.
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:33 AM
Jamal Murray last night:
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 7 AST
Murray has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in each of his last three games.
That matches the longest such streak in @Denver Nuggets history shared by Nikola Jokic (four times) and Alex English.
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:33 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray’s per game numbers this season after his recent hot streak:
32.5 minutes
20.2 points
5.8 assists
4.1 rebounds
1.0 steals
46.1 FG%
39.6 3P%
83.3 FT%
57.5 TS% – 4:22 AM
Jamal Murray’s per game numbers this season after his recent hot streak:
32.5 minutes
20.2 points
5.8 assists
4.1 rebounds
1.0 steals
46.1 FG%
39.6 3P%
83.3 FT%
57.5 TS% – 4:22 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray tonight: “It’s tough for Bones. It’s tough for him. No one wants to be in this position. I just ask to leave the kid alone. He’s doing his best. Me and him are cool. We don’t have no problems. I just try to keep him in good spirits and know that his time is coming.” – 12:22 AM
Jamal Murray tonight: “It’s tough for Bones. It’s tough for him. No one wants to be in this position. I just ask to leave the kid alone. He’s doing his best. Me and him are cool. We don’t have no problems. I just try to keep him in good spirits and know that his time is coming.” – 12:22 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray said he empathizes with Bones and what he’s going through. Said they’re cool. There were numerous instances tonight where they were joking around. – 12:01 AM
Jamal Murray said he empathizes with Bones and what he’s going through. Said they’re cool. There were numerous instances tonight where they were joking around. – 12:01 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray with three consecutive 30+ point games. Asked him if he missed moments like this…said he thought about it during his ACL rehab, coming back and putting on a show, having fun.
This is fun.
pic.twitter.com/tyGDtI5OUu – 11:49 PM
Jamal Murray with three consecutive 30+ point games. Asked him if he missed moments like this…said he thought about it during his ACL rehab, coming back and putting on a show, having fun.
This is fun.
pic.twitter.com/tyGDtI5OUu – 11:49 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jamal Murray’s last 8 games:
28 pts, 2reb, 4ast
17pts, 10reb, 14ast
26pts, 5reb, 9ast
25pts, 1reb, 7ast
22pts, 4reb, 6ast
32pts, 5reb, 6ast
33pts, 5reb, 8ast
41pts, 5reb, 7ast
He’s back. For real! #MileHighBasketball – 11:49 PM
Jamal Murray’s last 8 games:
28 pts, 2reb, 4ast
17pts, 10reb, 14ast
26pts, 5reb, 9ast
25pts, 1reb, 7ast
22pts, 4reb, 6ast
32pts, 5reb, 6ast
33pts, 5reb, 8ast
41pts, 5reb, 7ast
He’s back. For real! #MileHighBasketball – 11:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray won the Nuggets’ DPOG chain, on a night when he scored 41 points. – 11:23 PM
Jamal Murray won the Nuggets’ DPOG chain, on a night when he scored 41 points. – 11:23 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray was also the defensive player of the game for the Nuggets. – 11:23 PM
Jamal Murray was also the defensive player of the game for the Nuggets. – 11:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Watching Jamal Murray triangulate The Zone in real time is fun. Good Murray could find it, Great Murray can get back to it.
In the bubble we got to see Great Murray. This looks like Murray found the map back & that’s truly momentous for Denver. This Murray w Jokic hangs banners. – 11:20 PM
Watching Jamal Murray triangulate The Zone in real time is fun. Good Murray could find it, Great Murray can get back to it.
In the bubble we got to see Great Murray. This looks like Murray found the map back & that’s truly momentous for Denver. This Murray w Jokic hangs banners. – 11:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Hawks 128-108:
-Jamal Murray: 41 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, +25
-Joker: 14-18-10-1-2 ho hum
-MPJ: 23 points
-Braun: 32 minutes, 10-7-2
37-16 is tied for the best record in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zzfd9gyins – 11:17 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Hawks 128-108:
-Jamal Murray: 41 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, +25
-Joker: 14-18-10-1-2 ho hum
-MPJ: 23 points
-Braun: 32 minutes, 10-7-2
37-16 is tied for the best record in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zzfd9gyins – 11:17 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Jamal Murray gets a standing ovation from the crowd, coming off the court after putting up 41 points, including 7 3-pointers tonight vs. Atlanta. He is most certainly all the way back. #Nuggets – 11:11 PM
Jamal Murray gets a standing ovation from the crowd, coming off the court after putting up 41 points, including 7 3-pointers tonight vs. Atlanta. He is most certainly all the way back. #Nuggets – 11:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray’s got 41 points tonight.
He had 33 last game and had 32 the game before. – 11:10 PM
Jamal Murray’s got 41 points tonight.
He had 33 last game and had 32 the game before. – 11:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Back to back jumpers from Jamal Murray, who has 39, and I think that’s it for the Hawks with 2:37 to go in the game. They trail 122-103. – 11:08 PM
Back to back jumpers from Jamal Murray, who has 39, and I think that’s it for the Hawks with 2:37 to go in the game. They trail 122-103. – 11:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray says IT’S OVER and let’s the crowd hear it too.
39 points. – 11:08 PM
Jamal Murray says IT’S OVER and let’s the crowd hear it too.
39 points. – 11:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s a new season-high for Jamal Murray. He’s got 37. Previous best was 34. – 11:07 PM
That’s a new season-high for Jamal Murray. He’s got 37. Previous best was 34. – 11:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray’s got 30 points, and the third quarter’s not over. Also worth noting: He’s at 29 minutes (with a B2B on deck tomorrow). – 10:38 PM
Jamal Murray’s got 30 points, and the third quarter’s not over. Also worth noting: He’s at 29 minutes (with a B2B on deck tomorrow). – 10:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray’s 3-point shooting over his last three games. He’s heading towards his 3rd straight game with double-digit 3-point attempts. A clear emphasis.
7-12 vs. New Orleans
3-11 vs. Golden State
5-9 vs. Atlanta (so far) – 10:26 PM
Jamal Murray’s 3-point shooting over his last three games. He’s heading towards his 3rd straight game with double-digit 3-point attempts. A clear emphasis.
7-12 vs. New Orleans
3-11 vs. Golden State
5-9 vs. Atlanta (so far) – 10:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jamal Murray is so cozy on the court right now he might as well be in a rocking chair, wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and warm slippers, sipping a mug of hot chocolate.
Completely unbothered. – 10:22 PM
Jamal Murray is so cozy on the court right now he might as well be in a rocking chair, wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and warm slippers, sipping a mug of hot chocolate.
Completely unbothered. – 10:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jamal Murray picks up where he left off in the 1H then DJM hit one of his own on the other side, followed by a pull up jumper in the paint. Hawks down 78-61. – 10:19 PM
Jamal Murray picks up where he left off in the 1H then DJM hit one of his own on the other side, followed by a pull up jumper in the paint. Hawks down 78-61. – 10:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Phenomenal half from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets look like they’re comfortably in their offensive rhythm once again.
Jokic: 8-11-7 on 3/5 shooting
Murray: 22-3-6 on 8/14 shooting – 10:02 PM
Phenomenal half from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets look like they’re comfortably in their offensive rhythm once again.
Jokic: 8-11-7 on 3/5 shooting
Murray: 22-3-6 on 8/14 shooting – 10:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jamal Murray is COOKING. 14 points in the opening quarter. Michael Malone played him the full 12 minutes.
Christian Braun also had 2 of the best 1-on-1 defensive possessions you’ll see from a rookie. – 9:34 PM
Jamal Murray is COOKING. 14 points in the opening quarter. Michael Malone played him the full 12 minutes.
Christian Braun also had 2 of the best 1-on-1 defensive possessions you’ll see from a rookie. – 9:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray’s on fire. 14 first-quarter points. Absolutely dialed. – 9:33 PM
Jamal Murray’s on fire. 14 first-quarter points. Absolutely dialed. – 9:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray’s got 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting so far in the first quarter. He’s been on one since like December. – 9:31 PM
Jamal Murray’s got 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting so far in the first quarter. He’s been on one since like December. – 9:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Hawks:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:36 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Hawks:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:36 PM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Mike Malone says Jamal Murray is a game-time decision with right knee soreness. Malone said the soreness popped up from some residual impact from compensating for his surgically repaired left knee. Murray will go through his pregame routine and “see if it loosens up”. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / February 7, 2023
Michael Singer: Jamal Murray (questionable) tonight with right knee inflammation. Zeke Nnaji (questionable), too. KCP, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are all probable. -via Twitter @msinger / February 7, 2023
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all probable and expected to play tomorrow vs. Timberwolves. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is questionable. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / February 6, 2023
Main Rumors, Injuries, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic, Zeke Nnaji, Denver Nuggets