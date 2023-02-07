Kevin Durant ruled out for All-Star Game

Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game next week in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book's return, Ishbia takes over, the latest KD chatter…it's gonna be a packed @PHNX_Suns pregame show!
Kevin Durant’s injury is expected to keep him out of the All-Star Game.
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game next week in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:38 PM
Some observers took Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets' Joe Tsai late last summer as an artificial ploy to force a trade. But there has been some disconnect between GM Sean Marks & Durant during their shared BKN tenure. The next 2 days are pivotal for Nets
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he thinks KD’s belief in the franchise has changed: pic.twitter.com/DdCJV2CKOZ – 6:17 PM
Not much of a Durant update from Vaughn. Hasn't done contact yet, not sure when he will.
Asked Jacque Vaughn if KD had talks with the #Nets, and was he involved: "I was not a part of them. If these conversations did happen, I was not there. So I can't say if they happened or not, but I know I wasn't there. But what I will say is, Kevin wants to win."
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant will be held out through the All-Star break:
“The days are adding up. He has progressed, whether that progression is enough I won’t speculate.” – 5:56 PM
JV on KD: "Really good update from the doctor so well. He'll continue to progress his on-court activities. And so all was good. So really good report…I can say he has not done contact yet. He's been on the court, but has not done contact." #Nets
"Kevin (Durant) wants to win. I told the team that the expectations are still to win. I want to win," Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said.
Jacque Vaughn said the team got a "really good report" from the doctor regarding Kevin Durant. Vaughn said he is progressing with his on court activities but has not done contact yet.
Jacque Vaughn said KD got a "really good report" during his checkup with the team doctor.

Said KD has not yet don't contact work.
Said KD has not yet don’t contact work. – 5:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he got a “really good” update following Kevin Durant’s evaluation yesterday.
Said KD has not done contract yet on the court. – 5:52 PM
Vaughn says KD got a "really good report" in his checkup with the doctor — but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. His return date remains unclear.
Vaughn said "really good update" from doctor on Kevin Durant. He has not done contact yet, but he's been on the court.
JV said KD got a really good report from the doctors. He's been on the court, but not with contact. #Nets
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant got a really good update from the doctors. He will continue to increase his on-court activities. He has not done contact yet.
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
Could the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?
Kyrie Irving on his trade conversations with Kevin Durant: "It's water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading."
feb. 9, 2022: “there has not been any meaningful dialogue between the 76ers and nets [on a james harden trade]
feb. 10, 2022: *harden is traded to the sixers*
———
feb. 7, 2023: the nets are telling teams they won’t move kd
feb. 9, 2023: kevin durant, you are a phoenix sun pic.twitter.com/L8ZFG82QaH – 4:52 PM
ESPN story on Kevin Durant's ongoing discussions with Brooklyn ownership and management on franchise's future — and organization's resistance so far to trading him
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
First hint that Kevin Durant isn't happy after #Nets' Kyrie Irving trade
Will Kevin Durant be traded by Thursday’s deadline?
Me reading that Shams tweet and going from "the Kings traded for Nets forward Kevin Durant?!?!" to "the Kings traded for Nets forward Walker Kessler"
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer.
Unless Kevin Durant is threatening to sit out if he doesn't get traded before Thursday, the Suns can't get caught going down this rabbit hole again. KD in Phoenix would be amazing but they need realistic upgrades at the deadline
The conversation:
KD: “I would still like to be traded.”
Nets: “Cool, but you are under contract for three more years. So, we are not trading you.”
KD: “Please?”
Nets: “No.”
KD: “okay.”
Nets: “Good talk!” pic.twitter.com/G0ZGh9N66V – 2:50 PM
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they're not planning to trade him before Thursday's deadline, sources tell ESPN.
From earlier: “At the end of the day, Kevin wants to win…That will be our holy grail. We’ll continue to try to put a group out that wins.”
Will Durant re-issue his trade request? That’s the big question for BKN. Next few days are critical for Sean Marks: sny.tv/articles/does-… – 2:12 PM
Odds on where KD would be traded if the Nets did it, which I don't think they will.
The new Nets won’t play tonight vs. Phoenix
OUT:
Curry (left adductor strain)
Dinwiddie (coach’s decision)
Durant (right knee – MCL sprain)
Finney-Smith (coach’s decision)
Watanabe (back tightness) – 1:31 PM
NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant unlikely to move this week, but he's still impacting Raptors' OG Anunoby market
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/Dl6IX4cedm – 1:10 PM
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/nLBl7oFdsL – 1:05 PM
Why does Kevin Durant think every NBA player should be looking up to LeBron James?
“The guy has scored 91 points in the last two games.”
The longevity, first of all, shouldn’t be used against him. That’s part of setting any record.
But drill down to career scoring averages:
1. Michael Jordan 30.12
2. Wilt Chamberlain 30.07
3. Elgin Baylor 27.36
4. Kevin Durant 27.28
5. LeBron James 27.22 – 10:54 AM
And finally, Kevin Durant's potential next team, via @SportsBettingAG – Lakers are way down there, which isn't surprising
“At the end of the day, Kevin wants to win….That will be our holy grail. We’ll continue to try to put a group out that wins.”
Will Kevin Durant re-issue his trade request? That’s the big question for BKN now. The next 3 days are critical for Sean Marks: sny.tv/articles/does-… – 9:38 AM
Cam Thomas last night:
✅ 47 PTS
✅ 15-29 FG
✅ 7-11 3P
✅ 10-11 FT
Thomas became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point games (age in years-days):
21-047 — LeBron James
21-116 — Thomas
21-189 — Kevin Durant
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Jacque Vaughn trying to keep #Nets focused as Kevin Durant uncertainty looms
kd texting cam thomas after getting his number from nets pr
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant wants to stay in Brooklyn long term after Kyrie trade:

"I'm not going to speculate and
“I’m not going to speculate and get in Kevin’s mind at all. Not going to try to do that. I’m going to coach this group [and] look forward to coaching them.” – 10:23 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he would not be the one to have a conversation with Kevin Durant on how he feels about the organization. Kept it to the game. – 10:17 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant told him “great fight” after tonight’s loss.
JV did not have an update on KD’s status. We’re expecting one tomorrow. – 10:13 PM
Jacque Vaughn did not get an update on Kevin Durant before KD left tonight. Said Durant liked the fight the Nets showed tonight and told JV as much. – 10:13 PM
Kevin Durant left the building without stopping to answer multiple questions. #nets – 10:04 PM
Kevin Durant just left building being escorted by a pr guy. Did not answer questions or make eye contact. Very un-KD. – 10:04 PM
Either Spencer Dinwiddie or Fred VanVleet is probably gonna be Brooklyn’s starting point guard for the rest of the season, but I really hope they give Cam Thomas a few bench minutes per night to just cook without a veteran PG or Durant on the floor. He’s got something. – 9:56 PM
Impressed with the Clippers in that win. Could def. argue they should have beaten the Nets without KD and Kyrie (or the pieces coming back), but that’s a tough environment with all the emotions/Camsanity. Could easily have folded in a reg season Feb game. Instead, stayed calm. – 9:56 PM
I don’t want to overreact to two games but Cam Thomas has had the crowd eating out of his hands the same way they do when KD and Kyrie have (or had) it going. – 9:46 PM
Wrote last year about Cam Thomas and the education he got from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With Irving gone it seems like Thomas is applying what he learned: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 9:43 PM
When Kevin Durant returns he will have to find his role in this offense. It’s Cam Thomas’s team now. – 9:39 PM
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
For those wondering after he wasn’t at Nets-Wizards the other night: Kevin Durant is at Barclays Center tonight as Nets take on Clippers. – 8:07 PM
Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – 8:01 PM
Cam Thomas has hit his first four 3s. He’s 8-for-9 from deep in his last two games. Very curious to see his role when KD is back and DFS and SD are here. Nets are going to need his scoring. – 8:00 PM
Throwback to Team Durant playing cards before the 2022 All-Star Game 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qap6H0s7X – 7:39 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Clips tips shortly in game one of a back-to-back. Suns tomorrow. Dinwiddie and DFS ain’t here yet. It’s the Cam Thomas show against Kawhi and PG. A win would exceed the number of games won w/out KD during last year’s MCL sprain. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM
Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..
This is a long way from Harden, Durant, Kyrie, etc. that we once thought would lead Nets to the promised land. – 7:03 PM
So does anyone else think it’s a little convenient that KD is seeing a doctor right now. Most doctors I don’t don’t hold office hours at 6 p.m. – 6:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: With eight days until the All-Star break starts for the Nets, Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) isn’t expected to return to team’s lineup until post-break, sources tell ESPN. Jacque Vaughn told reporters that there’s still no timetable for a return. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 7, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Jacque Vaughn says Kevin Durant’s progress from an MCL sprain has been promising, but that he still hasn’t progressed to taking contact in on-court drills. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 7, 2023