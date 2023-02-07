Klay Thompson thinks he will be an All-Star again soon

CJ Holmes: I asked Klay Thompson if he thinks he deserved to be an All-Star this season. “No” was his response, simply because of Golden State’s record, but said he’ll be an All-Star again before it’s all said and done. Added that he plans on continuing to show up when it matters most.
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it’s a zero in his box score that stands out
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson said he flips a kettlebell before warmups to see if it lands up right. It did tonight. So he knew he was going to have a good night. – 1:07 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
I asked Klay Thompson if he thinks he deserved to be an All-Star this season.
“No” was his response, simply because of Golden State’s record, but said he’ll be an All-Star again before it’s all said and done.
Added that he plans on continuing to show up when it matters most. – 1:03 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson says he doesn’t belong with the All-Stars in Salt Lake City this season. Warriors record doesn’t help. Vows he’ll get back to All-Star level – 1:02 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson on how good it felt to get going early: “It felt great but what felt even better was the 43 assists we had and only 16 turnovers.” – 12:59 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Klay Thompson went off tonight
🔥 42 points
🔥 12-of-16 from three
🔥 15-of-22 from the field
🤯 0 free throw attempts
He joins Steph Curry as the only other player in NBA history to make 12-plus threes in a game multiple times. pic.twitter.com/lbb0fLQeu3 – 12:26 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay was TWO 3-pointers away from tying his own record 😳 pic.twitter.com/TsSyUMyYTr – 12:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay this season:
With Steph — Without Steph —
19.4 PPG 27.2 PPG
3.7 RPG 4.7 RPG
3.9 3PM 5.1 3PM pic.twitter.com/arPK0dJ5ES – 12:10 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Crack research from @Danny Leroux as we broadcasted. Klay Thompson’s 12-16 is only the 3rd game in NBA history where a player made 12 or more 3s and shot over 75% from 3. Steph vs the Pels in 2017 and Zach LaVine in that crazy game vs the Hornets were both 13-17. – 12:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 141-114
Klay Thompson was on fire with 42 points and 12 3-pointers
Jordan Poole was exactly what the Warriors needed with 21 points and 12 assists with a plus-28 plus/minus – 12:07 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Warriors 141, Thunder 114
SGA – 20 points
Wiggins – 19 points
Mann – 18 points
Giddey – 15 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds
Klay – 42 points
Poole – 12 points, 12 assists
Wiggins – 18 points
OKC is now 25-28 on the season – 12:07 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 141, OKC 114
Beneath Klay Thompson’s scorching night (42 points, 12 3s), Jordan Poole played perhaps his best game of the season: 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3p), career-high 12 assists (and 4 turnovers, all in a garbage-time second half). – 12:07 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors annihilate the Thunder 141-114 and improve to 28-26, 21-6 at home.
Klay Thompson finished with 42 points and 12 3-pointers.
Drop emojis to describe his performance. – 12:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson tonight:
42 PTS
15-22 FG
12-16 3P
His most 3s in a game since 2018… the second most of his career. pic.twitter.com/rzBEoyy68D – 12:04 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s final line: 42 points on 15-of-22 shooting and 12-of-16 from 3. It is the NBA’s first 40-point game without an attempted free throw since Jamal Murray in 2021. – 12:02 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple games with 12+ threes:
— Steph
— Klay
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/1cxacmkVsX – 12:01 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson was pushing to stay in the game. He finishes with 42 points and 12 3-pointers – 12:01 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Klay Thompson is ending his night with 42 points on 12-of-16 3-point shooting. He’s getting a standing ovation from Warriors fans. – 12:01 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Games Lu Dort has missed with a hamstring injury..
Cavs: Garland 31 PTS
Warriors: Curry 38 PTS/Klay 28 PTS
Rockets Game 1: Gordon 25 PTS
Rockets Game 2: lol
Warriors Game 2: Klay 39 PTS
This is why OKC values Dort as a key piece of the young core. – 12:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson’s 12 3s are the second most of his career. He’s two off the NBA record – 12:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 10+ threes:
22 — Steph
8 — Klay
No one else has more than 5. pic.twitter.com/XtIjpEKk2d – 11:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson now has a season-high 11 3-pointers tonight
That’s his most threes in a game since he made 11 on Jan. 23, 2015 – 11:58 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson is on fire (11-of-15 3FG) and has his eighth career game with at least 10 3-pointers, second most in NBA history behind only his teammate Stephen Curry’s 22. – 11:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
That’s a career-high 12 assists for Jordan Poole and 11 3-pointers and counting for Klay Thompson with 6:36 left.
Warriors rolling, 120-95. – 11:56 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Eleven made 3s for Klay Thompson tonight. He’s now 17-of-29 from 3 against OKC in two games this season. An all-time Thunder killer. – 11:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
What a play by Poole. Pushes hard to the rim, ensure the defenders have to cover him … the whole time he was setting up Klay in the corner. – 11:55 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Klay Thompson has 9 threes on 69% shooting from behind the arc with the whole 4th quarter to go. You love to see vintage Klay out there tonight. #DubNation – 11:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Warriors 104, Thunder 79
SGA – 20 points
Mann – 12 points
Wiggins – 12 points
Klay – 33 points
Poole – 18 points, 11 assists
Wiggins – 16 points – 11:43 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
What Klay’s hot start did was juice the Warriors’ offense and put pressure on the Thunder’s defense to keep scoring at a high clip. They couldn’t
Since first quarter, OKC is 15-for-40 from the field (37.5 percent) – 11:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Klay Thompson can just do whatever he wants on the floor right now. – 11:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay hits another 3-pointer to start the third. He’s up to 30 points. – 11:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson opens the second half with a 3 and is now up to 30 points and eights 3-pointers – 11:15 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay was COOKIN’ in the first half against the Thunder.
🎯 27 Pts
🎯 7-9 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/OyJc7BkuE9 – 11:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Thunder 60-53 at halftime.
Klay Thompson has 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-7 from three — the most points he’s scored in a half since 2019 and tied for most 3’s he’s hit in a half this season.
Jordan Poole with six assists and zero turnovers. – 11:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 60, OKC 53
-Klay: 27 pts (10-14 FG, 7-9 3p)
-No one else with more than 7 (Wiggins)
-GSW defense arrived in Q2 – OKC 25pct FG – 11:01 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Big first half for Klay Thompson. He has 27 points on 10 of 14 shooting, including 7 of 9 from deep. Jordan Poole dished out six assists.
Warriors overcame 8-point deficit to be up by 7 at the break. – 11:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay at half:
27 PTS
7-9 3P
His most 3s in a half since 2019. pic.twitter.com/mbh2HQY2PJ – 11:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Warriors 60, Thunder 53
SGA – 12 points
Wiggins – 10 points
Mann – 10 points
Klay – 27 points
Poole – 5 points, 6 assists – 11:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors lead the Thunder 60-53 going into halftime behind a nuclear first half from Klay Thompson
18 minutes
27 points
10-for-14 from the field
7-for-9 from deep
🔥🔥🔥 – 11:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson at halftime:
27 points
10-of-14 from the field
7-of-9 from 3-point range
Warriors lead the Thunder 60-53. – 11:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Flamethrower of a first half from Klay Thompson
27 points
10/14 FG
7/9 on 3s
0 free throws, 0 assists
Warriors up 60-53 on the Thunder. He has nearly half their points and more 3s than OKC. – 11:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Warriors. So good, and especially at home. 18-7 run. That will do it every time. OKC has to have another one of their incredible third frames. Klay Thompson is playing fantastic as is Draymond Green. – 10:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay just looked off JP, dribbled into the coffin corner, pump-faked then launched a 3 over two defenders.
He missed.
Hilarious. – 10:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s the problem with Klay’s heaters hahahaha … that shot was WILD – 10:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Klay been killing the Thunder since I’ve been in middle school – 10:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder calling up Andre Roberson from the OKC Blue at halftime to come in and D up Klay Thompson. – 10:53 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Might want to turn on the Klay game…He’s up to 24 points before halftime on 9-12, 6-7. That’s in 14:40, by the way. – 10:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay might get 30 this half.
24 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 3:36 left. Has already made six 3-pointers. – 10:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson now has 24 of the Warriors’ 53 points and has already made six 3-pointers
There’s 3-plus minutes left in the first half – 10:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail OKC 37-31
-Defensive optional quarter for both teams
-Klay: 18 pts (7-10 FG, 4-5 3p)
-Poole: 5 assists, 0 turnovers – 10:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Klay Thompson out here doing his best Game 6 of the WCF Klay Thompson impression.
Klay had 18 points and hit 4-5 from 3 in the 1st quarter.
Yet OKC is still up 37-31.
2016 Thunder didn’t have an Aaron Wiggins. – 10:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 37, Warriors 31
SGA – 10 points
Wiggins – 10 points
Giddey – 2 points, 4 assists
Klay – 18 points – 10:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson’s first quarter
12 minutes
18 points
7-for-10 from the field
4-for-5 from deep – 10:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Quite the first quarter for Klay Thompson, who has 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting including 4-of-5 from three. But, no other Warrior has more than two points. – 10:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors down 37-31 after the first quarter
Klay Thompson scored 18 points. Nobody else has more than 2 points – 10:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
When Klay has to go to the bench — which he will soon — where is the offense going to come from? No other Warrior has scored more than two. – 10:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson missed his first shot but has made seven straight. He has 18 points.
Warriors down 34-30 with 2:42 left in the first. – 10:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Klay Thompson is going crazy in the first quarter: 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting. He’s 4-of-4 from 3. – 10:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
One of those quarters for Klay Thompson: 18 points, 7/8 FG, 4/4 from 3. Still 2:42 left in the first quarter. – 10:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson has started 6-of-7 from the field with 15 points.
Uh oh… – 10:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. OKC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Thunder
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Leaning small and versatile on the wing against an OKC team without a traditional center – 9:35 PM
