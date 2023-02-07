Live stream: Knicks 4, Magic 9

The New York Knicks (29-26) play against the Orlando Magic (22-32) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
New York Knicks 4, Orlando Magic 9 (Q1 07:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Knicks and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/c04Vp88lLB – 7:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant’s injury is expected to keep him out of the All-Star Game.
So who should replace him: Jalen Brunson or James Harden? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SM6XSK5iDg – 6:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Looking at the Knicks possibilities ahead of the trade deadline.
Also in the story, Utah’s Kelly Olynyk is garnering trade interest around the league, including from two teams interested in a reunion — the Heat and Celtics — a source said.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:37 PM
Looking at the Knicks possibilities ahead of the trade deadline.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Barrett is available tonight (to play – have to be very specific this time of year). – 6:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett, who missed the last game with an illness, is available to play tonight for the Knicks. – 6:25 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett putting up shots before Knicks-Magic: pic.twitter.com/zbFieFISPl – 5:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Pacers:
Out: Kyle Lowry (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger).
Probable: Orlando Robinson (thumb), Gabe Vincent (ankle).
At whim of Wednesday flight schedule: Jamal Cain G League. – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Pacers:
Out: Kyle Lowry (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (ankle), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger).
Probable: Orlando Robinson (thumb), Gabe Vincent (ankle).
At whim of Wednesday’s flight schedule: Jamal Cain (G League) – 5:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#INDvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Victor Oladipo (ankle) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game vs the Pacers.
Orlando Robinson (thumb) is listed as probable. – 5:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Pacers.
After trading Dedmon, the Heat will have at most 10 players available. Jamal Cain is questionable, and Orlando Robinson and Gabe Vincent are probable. – 5:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Victor Oladipo will remain out tomorrow. Orlando Robinson is probable with his fractured thumb. – 5:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked about NYK-OG Anunoby & why it’s a long shot at this point, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Denver, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/EPSeH5Mb3z pic.twitter.com/sK34CaMFjk – 5:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs is back from suspension! pic.twitter.com/av2NM4Nf24 – 5:09 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 92 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the recent altercation between Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba.
Listen to the ep here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyW3rs
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Brawl #Orlando #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/qKGkjzp9qA – 5:03 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Shining in the Florida sun ☀️
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/jziaqcVuyt – 5:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
fun fact:
at 46.7%, Gary Harris is third in the league in 3PT% (min 100 3PA) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MtBec9IxRy – 4:04 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
According to @Jake Fischer, the following teams have expressed interest in O.G. Anunoby recently:
– New Orleans Pelicans
– Memphis Grizzlies
– New York Knicks
– Los Angeles Lakers
– Indiana Pacers
– Portland Trail Blazers
– Phoenix Suns
– Brooklyn Nets basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 4:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray to play for Pau Gasol in the Rising Stars game, paired alongside the likes of Paulo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jaden Ivey & Benedict Mathurin pic.twitter.com/uelJzbslyr – 3:56 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Rising Stars Rosters:
Jalen and Sengun are teammates.
TEAM GASOL: Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM DERON: Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH: Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith Jr., Duren. – 3:47 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first two picks in the #JordanRisingStars draft 👀
@Paolo Banchero x @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/gfwJVacpMG – 3:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets second-year players Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to be teammates in the Rising Stars games on Team Deron after selected by Deron Williams today. Franz Wagner, Trey Murphy III, A.J. Griffin, Bones Hyland and Walker Kessler also on Team Deron. – 3:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Team Noah:
Evan Mobley
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Jeremy Sochan
Quentin Grimes
Jabari Smith Jr
Jalen Duren:
Joakim knows ball. – 3:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rising Stars draft results:
TEAM GASOL:
Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM WILLIAMS:
Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH:
Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith, Duren. – 3:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quentin grimes selected by Joakim Noah – Thibs connection – for rising stars game. – 3:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Rising Star Jalen Williams was selected 9th overall by Joakim Noah. Ahead of him: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, Ben Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Alprene Sengun. – 3:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Guard Josh Giddey was selected fourth overall in the rising stars draft by Joakim Noah, behind Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner, and Evan Mobley. – 3:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Deron Williams takes Magic second-year forward Franz Wagner with the No. 2 pick in the Rising Stars draft. – 3:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Pau Gasol selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Risings Stars game draft. – 3:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pau Gasol takes Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the Rising Stars draft. – 3:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Influence from LeBron James and Jalen Brunson and the defensive plan of scoring 140 points per game?
Inside Jason Kidd’s plan to maximize Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks brilliance: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Is the NFL airing a Duck-Duck-Goose tournament tonight?
Just trying to figure out if the Knicks game or any other NBA broadcasts will be delayed… – 2:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, OG Anunoby, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:43 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Brooklyn did fine. The Mavs are a curiosity. The Lakers had a nice clean miss. And it was a big day for the Magic 8 Ball.
markkreidler.substack.com/p/how-the-lake… – 1:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Which coach will draft Quentin Grimes? pic.twitter.com/NQpsQrEw3K – 1:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talking Knicks & NBA trade deadline on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer and @JCMacriNBA here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:05 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
With MIA down to 13 filled roster spots and the minimum requirement being 14, MIA now has 2 weeks to sign a player to a Standard NBA Contract (which could be Orlando Robinson being converted from a Two-Way so he can play for them in the playoffs). – 1:02 PM
