Kyrie Irving deletes apology to Jewish community from social media

That saga ended with Irving receiving a suspension from the Nets that eventually lasted eight games and, among other things, issuing an apology to the Jewish community for circulating a documentary that “contained some false, anti-Semitic statements.” The Athletic’s Sam Amick noted in a podcast published Tuesday that Irving recently deleted said apology as his demanded trade from the Nets to the Mavericks materialized. The fact that Irving did so quietly makes it hard to judge his intent, but you have to question what about such a statement made him no longer want it on his Instagram feed.Source: Jack Baer @ Yahoo! Sports