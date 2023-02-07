Kyrie Irving on Nets: There are times that I felt really disrespected

Tim MacMahon: Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.” Asked about departing Brooklyn, he says, “There are times that I felt really disrespected.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on whether he deleted his apology on his IG for originally posting a link to a documentary with anti-Semitic tropes on his Twitter account and saying he does still stand by his apology. pic.twitter.com/SnAm3NpC7o – 4:25 PM
Kyrie on whether he deleted his apology on his IG for originally posting a link to a documentary with anti-Semitic tropes on his Twitter account and saying he does still stand by his apology. pic.twitter.com/SnAm3NpC7o – 4:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving reacting to LeBron’s statement that he wishes that he could play with Irving again. pic.twitter.com/zk35VglLP0 – 4:22 PM
Irving reacting to LeBron’s statement that he wishes that he could play with Irving again. pic.twitter.com/zk35VglLP0 – 4:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on hearing how LeBron wanted him to be a Laker pic.twitter.com/D2wOtM9Bwm – 4:21 PM
Kyrie on hearing how LeBron wanted him to be a Laker pic.twitter.com/D2wOtM9Bwm – 4:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on the “disrespect” he felt and declining to sift through what is fact and fiction regarding his exit pic.twitter.com/hl5VGP6M9G – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving on the “disrespect” he felt and declining to sift through what is fact and fiction regarding his exit pic.twitter.com/hl5VGP6M9G – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs and the Nets trading him pic.twitter.com/qTGM4RZzMo – 4:18 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs and the Nets trading him pic.twitter.com/qTGM4RZzMo – 4:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie says he’s happy to be a place where he feels wanted. He says he felt tolerated and disrespected at times in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bESsCwrrGz – 4:16 PM
Kyrie says he’s happy to be a place where he feels wanted. He says he felt tolerated and disrespected at times in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bESsCwrrGz – 4:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/WqGeJoNObs – 4:15 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/WqGeJoNObs – 4:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson discuss the Kyrie trade implications in Dallas #MFFL
Catch Justin and Eddie now and every weekday 4-7 ET on NBA Radio and the NBA App: https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/3tAzfO7n08 – 4:15 PM
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson discuss the Kyrie trade implications in Dallas #MFFL
Catch Justin and Eddie now and every weekday 4-7 ET on NBA Radio and the NBA App: https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/3tAzfO7n08 – 4:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.”
Asked about departing Brooklyn, he says, “There are times that I felt really disrespected.” – 4:14 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.”
Asked about departing Brooklyn, he says, “There are times that I felt really disrespected.” – 4:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Among the many reasons why Luka and Kyrie might be the perfect pairing, Luka does most of his damage early in games His 30 20 pt halves (leads NBA) inc 20 in 1st. Kyrie has 19 20 pt halves (7th), 14 of which are in 2nd half, and of his 10 15 pt qtrs, 8 come in the 4th. – 4:11 PM
Among the many reasons why Luka and Kyrie might be the perfect pairing, Luka does most of his damage early in games His 30 20 pt halves (leads NBA) inc 20 in 1st. Kyrie has 19 20 pt halves (7th), 14 of which are in 2nd half, and of his 10 15 pt qtrs, 8 come in the 4th. – 4:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear and his new teammates 👀
pic.twitter.com/InHGNUXb2M – 4:07 PM
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear and his new teammates 👀
pic.twitter.com/InHGNUXb2M – 4:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Probably a pretty cool afternoon for Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy.
Said last night he looked up to Kyrie Irving as a kid for pace, decisiveness and scoring versatility.
Now Hardy’s hitting 3s in his first practice with Irving as his teammate (and defender in this scrimmage). pic.twitter.com/uVTW9O3c69 – 4:05 PM
Probably a pretty cool afternoon for Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy.
Said last night he looked up to Kyrie Irving as a kid for pace, decisiveness and scoring versatility.
Now Hardy’s hitting 3s in his first practice with Irving as his teammate (and defender in this scrimmage). pic.twitter.com/uVTW9O3c69 – 4:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some footage of the Mavs scrimmaging with Kyrie Irving participating pic.twitter.com/XgwgOO9ZE7 – 4:02 PM
Some footage of the Mavs scrimmaging with Kyrie Irving participating pic.twitter.com/XgwgOO9ZE7 – 4:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving’s first bucket since reporters entered to watch the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/ea7F35o6vv – 3:59 PM
Kyrie Irving’s first bucket since reporters entered to watch the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/ea7F35o6vv – 3:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pretty sure than when Irving makes his Mavs debut Jared Dudley won’t be inbounding the ball to him. pic.twitter.com/wkRYUdrNBU – 3:59 PM
Pretty sure than when Irving makes his Mavs debut Jared Dudley won’t be inbounding the ball to him. pic.twitter.com/wkRYUdrNBU – 3:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: L.A. linked to Jazz, Raptors, Hornets after missing out on Kyrie Irving
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:58 PM
Lakers trade rumors: L.A. linked to Jazz, Raptors, Hornets after missing out on Kyrie Irving
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:58 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Nets, Mavericks Title Odds Change Drastically After Kyrie Irving Trade via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 3:58 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Nets, Mavericks Title Odds Change Drastically After Kyrie Irving Trade via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 3:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports teammate @J_Tasch – 3:57 PM
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports teammate @J_Tasch – 3:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood banter about needing a water break during the scrimmage.
Of note: Tim Hardaway Jr. Is getting his right knee looked at with Casey Smith on the side, wrapping it in ice. pic.twitter.com/mI7iC8k3NX – 3:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood banter about needing a water break during the scrimmage.
Of note: Tim Hardaway Jr. Is getting his right knee looked at with Casey Smith on the side, wrapping it in ice. pic.twitter.com/mI7iC8k3NX – 3:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
New Mav Kyrie Irving at Tuesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/VEBwKbEPpV – 3:56 PM
New Mav Kyrie Irving at Tuesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/VEBwKbEPpV – 3:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving in scrimmage action with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/CnDbVrgbUZ – 3:53 PM
Kyrie Irving in scrimmage action with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/CnDbVrgbUZ – 3:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving participating in his first practice with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/h9h7f7n4r2 – 3:52 PM
Kyrie Irving participating in his first practice with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/h9h7f7n4r2 – 3:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/TEQ4jQ9X1J – 3:45 PM
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/TEQ4jQ9X1J – 3:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer. – 3:20 PM
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer. – 3:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
What was behind Jaden Hardy’s season-best 29 points in the win over Utah on Monday? It had something to do with Kyrie Irving. Here’s the top takeaways from the Mavericks’ big win.
mavs.com/mav-jazz-highl… – 2:55 PM
What was behind Jaden Hardy’s season-best 29 points in the win over Utah on Monday? It had something to do with Kyrie Irving. Here’s the top takeaways from the Mavericks’ big win.
mavs.com/mav-jazz-highl… – 2:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reminder: Jason Kidd already ruled out Luka Doncic (heel injury) for Mavericks-Clippers tomorrow, so gotta be patient for his debut with Kyrie Irving. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:54 PM
Reminder: Jason Kidd already ruled out Luka Doncic (heel injury) for Mavericks-Clippers tomorrow, so gotta be patient for his debut with Kyrie Irving. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 2:45 PM
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 2:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
First player to arrive at Mavs’ practice in Los Angeles just now: Kyrie Irving. – 2:43 PM
First player to arrive at Mavs’ practice in Los Angeles just now: Kyrie Irving. – 2:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Influence from LeBron James and Jalen Brunson and the defensive plan of scoring 140 points per game?
Inside Jason Kidd’s plan to maximize Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks brilliance: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:19 PM
Influence from LeBron James and Jalen Brunson and the defensive plan of scoring 140 points per game?
Inside Jason Kidd’s plan to maximize Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks brilliance: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/F8usMZHGPO – 2:10 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/F8usMZHGPO – 2:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Inside Jason Kidd’s plan to maximize Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks brilliance dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:30 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Inside Jason Kidd’s plan to maximize Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks brilliance dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron is “disappointed” the Lakers couldn’t land Kyrie. We go through some alternate trade options. Plus, the impact of Austin Reaves’ (hopeful) return tonight. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:26 PM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron is “disappointed” the Lakers couldn’t land Kyrie. We go through some alternate trade options. Plus, the impact of Austin Reaves’ (hopeful) return tonight. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A two-part Sixers trade deadline primer, including a breakdown of the roster (expiring contracts, etc.), team needs and potential impact of the market post-Kyrie
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 11:55 AM
A two-part Sixers trade deadline primer, including a breakdown of the roster (expiring contracts, etc.), team needs and potential impact of the market post-Kyrie
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 11:55 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst and I dissect every angle of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster, plus talk larger deadline landscape:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3YtqsUs
Apple: apple.co/40uXViZ – 11:51 AM
ICYMI: Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst and I dissect every angle of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster, plus talk larger deadline landscape:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3YtqsUs
Apple: apple.co/40uXViZ – 11:51 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
“He’s all about basketball. He wants to win, and he wants to be coached.”
Jason Kidd said this.
Using groundbreaking technology developed by researchers at @HeavyOnSports, the collective response from Mr. Irving’s previous coaches has been condensed into the following video: pic.twitter.com/oQ33yT1kRT – 11:37 AM
“He’s all about basketball. He wants to win, and he wants to be coached.”
Jason Kidd said this.
Using groundbreaking technology developed by researchers at @HeavyOnSports, the collective response from Mr. Irving’s previous coaches has been condensed into the following video: pic.twitter.com/oQ33yT1kRT – 11:37 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The great @Candace_Parker will be part of TNT’s broadcast team for the 2023 All-Star Game, the first woman to get the call. We discussed her pioneering role, her clashes with @Shaquille O’Neal, thoughts on the Kyrie deal and more:
si.com/nba/2023/02/07… – 11:23 AM
The great @Candace_Parker will be part of TNT’s broadcast team for the 2023 All-Star Game, the first woman to get the call. We discussed her pioneering role, her clashes with @Shaquille O’Neal, thoughts on the Kyrie deal and more:
si.com/nba/2023/02/07… – 11:23 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
In @Brian Windhorst’s The Hoop Collective column, I wrote about the Mavs’ expensive “test drive” with Kyrie Irving, their remaining business before the deadline and the fallback possibilities if Kyrie/Luka doesn’t continue into next season. espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:06 AM
In @Brian Windhorst’s The Hoop Collective column, I wrote about the Mavs’ expensive “test drive” with Kyrie Irving, their remaining business before the deadline and the fallback possibilities if Kyrie/Luka doesn’t continue into next season. espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:06 AM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The Nets acquired good players in the Kyrie trade. But the deal brought back so much more: Peace. Sanity. Stability.
si.com/nba/2023/02/07… – 11:05 AM
The Nets acquired good players in the Kyrie trade. But the deal brought back so much more: Peace. Sanity. Stability.
si.com/nba/2023/02/07… – 11:05 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUJ7Th pic.twitter.com/AYETuNXI0R – 10:40 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUJ7Th pic.twitter.com/AYETuNXI0R – 10:40 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Kyrie Irving trade, and then we preview the week ahead. Let’s goooo! open.spotify.com/episode/2OK610… – 10:34 AM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Kyrie Irving trade, and then we preview the week ahead. Let’s goooo! open.spotify.com/episode/2OK610… – 10:34 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Brooklyn to Dallas an upgrade for Kyrie? Do guys like LeBron ‘deserve’ to have great players around them? #SBLVII storylines & more! Guests: @Derek Harper @RodWoodson26 @Kerry25Rhodes
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:32 AM
Is Brooklyn to Dallas an upgrade for Kyrie? Do guys like LeBron ‘deserve’ to have great players around them? #SBLVII storylines & more! Guests: @Derek Harper @RodWoodson26 @Kerry25Rhodes
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:32 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night’s game, the Nets continued to process the departure of Kyrie Irving while Cam Thomas’ video game-esque scoring sustained. He continues to fill the scoring void left by his mentor and make his case to have a bigger role going forward: theathletic.com/4162261/2023/0… – 9:24 AM
From last night’s game, the Nets continued to process the departure of Kyrie Irving while Cam Thomas’ video game-esque scoring sustained. He continues to fill the scoring void left by his mentor and make his case to have a bigger role going forward: theathletic.com/4162261/2023/0… – 9:24 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUJ7Th pic.twitter.com/GggkyjuZ3r – 8:50 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUJ7Th pic.twitter.com/GggkyjuZ3r – 8:50 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving set to take his act to Dallas: ‘Get your popcorn ready for this show’ nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 7:04 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving set to take his act to Dallas: ‘Get your popcorn ready for this show’ nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 7:04 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving’s trade from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the basketball world on Sunday.
The Mavs owner Mark Cuban reacted to the trade and provided his thoughts about the team’s future 🧐
basketnews.com/news-184915-ma… – 2:57 AM
Kyrie Irving’s trade from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the basketball world on Sunday.
The Mavs owner Mark Cuban reacted to the trade and provided his thoughts about the team’s future 🧐
basketnews.com/news-184915-ma… – 2:57 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Analysis: Jazz dealing with distractions; plus, some thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade https://t.co/8YNMIeTZO7 pic.twitter.com/4EtYP6Eihv – 2:46 AM
Analysis: Jazz dealing with distractions; plus, some thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade https://t.co/8YNMIeTZO7 pic.twitter.com/4EtYP6Eihv – 2:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
. @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ parting shot at Kyrie Irving after #Nets trade him to #Mavericks nypost.com/2023/02/06/may… via @nypostsports – 1:47 AM
. @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ parting shot at Kyrie Irving after #Nets trade him to #Mavericks nypost.com/2023/02/06/may… via @nypostsports – 1:47 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Rookie Jaden Hardy’s full reaction to Mavs’ trade:
On losing DFS and Dinwiddie: “I was sad because those are my guys. They took me under their wing. … I’m going to be tuned in, watching them.”
On Kyrie Irving’s arrival: “We got a goal, and that’s to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/nA0d8pfGSh – 12:54 AM
Rookie Jaden Hardy’s full reaction to Mavs’ trade:
On losing DFS and Dinwiddie: “I was sad because those are my guys. They took me under their wing. … I’m going to be tuned in, watching them.”
On Kyrie Irving’s arrival: “We got a goal, and that’s to win a championship.” pic.twitter.com/nA0d8pfGSh – 12:54 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green on how he found out about the Kyrie Irving trade: “I don’t have Twitter, so I had no idea. I was in the shower and I came out to like 20 text messages, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m done. Like, I’m traded.’” – 12:11 AM
Josh Green on how he found out about the Kyrie Irving trade: “I don’t have Twitter, so I had no idea. I was in the shower and I came out to like 20 text messages, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m done. Like, I’m traded.’” – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There’s a lot here — asked Paul George about facing the Kyrie/Luka Mavericks as well as point guard situation.
On Mavs, PG says it’s going to be a challenge on paper, but also points out loss of Dorian Finney-Smith.
On Clips, PG says it’s his job to make everyone’s job easier. pic.twitter.com/jipfPc0ufY – 12:07 AM
There’s a lot here — asked Paul George about facing the Kyrie/Luka Mavericks as well as point guard situation.
On Mavs, PG says it’s going to be a challenge on paper, but also points out loss of Dorian Finney-Smith.
On Clips, PG says it’s his job to make everyone’s job easier. pic.twitter.com/jipfPc0ufY – 12:07 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jaden Hardy on the Kyrie Irving trade: “My first thought — Kyrie and LD is going to be scary.” – 11:50 PM
Jaden Hardy on the Kyrie Irving trade: “My first thought — Kyrie and LD is going to be scary.” – 11:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Career-high 29 point nights from Josh Green and rookie Jaden Hardy is quite a way for the wildly shorthanded Mavs to steal one against the Jazz.
Onto LA, and the Kyrie Irving Experience. – 11:27 PM
Career-high 29 point nights from Josh Green and rookie Jaden Hardy is quite a way for the wildly shorthanded Mavs to steal one against the Jazz.
Onto LA, and the Kyrie Irving Experience. – 11:27 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i wrote about the mavs and kyrie since nobody else did:
https://t.co/yyaaGgp4KT pic.twitter.com/HkMS2SuBQY – 11:24 PM
i wrote about the mavs and kyrie since nobody else did:
https://t.co/yyaaGgp4KT pic.twitter.com/HkMS2SuBQY – 11:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are gonna lose to a Mavs team missing Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber, not yet with Kyrie Irving or Markieff Morris, and also sans Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie as a result of the trade. Utah will drop back below .500 at 27-28. – 11:22 PM
Jazz are gonna lose to a Mavs team missing Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber, not yet with Kyrie Irving or Markieff Morris, and also sans Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie as a result of the trade. Utah will drop back below .500 at 27-28. – 11:22 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas in three games in February:
🏀 110 points
🏀 10 assists
Cam Thomas in seven games in January:
🏀 67 points
🏀 5 assists
Who needs Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/2C1ALQ0aSw – 10:44 PM
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas in three games in February:
🏀 110 points
🏀 10 assists
Cam Thomas in seven games in January:
🏀 67 points
🏀 5 assists
Who needs Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/2C1ALQ0aSw – 10:44 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Not as easy as you might have hoped, but Clippers score a win over Nets In Brooklyn to close 6-game road trip at 4-2 . All in all, a very good Grammy trip. Home on Wednesday against Dallas and likely the debut of Kyrie Irving for the Mavericks. – 10:39 PM
Not as easy as you might have hoped, but Clippers score a win over Nets In Brooklyn to close 6-game road trip at 4-2 . All in all, a very good Grammy trip. Home on Wednesday against Dallas and likely the debut of Kyrie Irving for the Mavericks. – 10:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant wants to stay in Brooklyn long term after Kyrie trade:
“I’m not going to speculate and get in Kevin’s mind at all. Not going to try to do that. I’m going to coach this group [and] look forward to coaching them.” – 10:23 PM
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant wants to stay in Brooklyn long term after Kyrie trade:
“I’m not going to speculate and get in Kevin’s mind at all. Not going to try to do that. I’m going to coach this group [and] look forward to coaching them.” – 10:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
How the Kyrie Irving deal could impact the market and benefit its most interesting potential seller – the Toronto Raptors – leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline: https://t.co/wxhQbByuQF pic.twitter.com/hLHz5w39Xd – 10:15 PM
How the Kyrie Irving deal could impact the market and benefit its most interesting potential seller – the Toronto Raptors – leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline: https://t.co/wxhQbByuQF pic.twitter.com/hLHz5w39Xd – 10:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “My interactions with [Kyrie] have always been positive. I enjoyed coaching him. I want him to succeed. I’ll keep it that simple.”
Vaughn went on to say that he’s “seen him grow as an individual and be a better teammate than when I first met him.” – 10:14 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “My interactions with [Kyrie] have always been positive. I enjoyed coaching him. I want him to succeed. I’ll keep it that simple.”
Vaughn went on to say that he’s “seen him grow as an individual and be a better teammate than when I first met him.” – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he had good interactions with Kyrie Irving throughout his time. Wishing him the best. – 10:09 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he had good interactions with Kyrie Irving throughout his time. Wishing him the best. – 10:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point games by a Nets guard:
2 — Kyrie Irving this season
2 — Cam Thomas in the last 3 days pic.twitter.com/Mz0TjE4maR – 10:07 PM
40-point games by a Nets guard:
2 — Kyrie Irving this season
2 — Cam Thomas in the last 3 days pic.twitter.com/Mz0TjE4maR – 10:07 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers end their 6-game road trip at 31-26 after 29 points from PG and 24 from Kawhi.
Clippers went 4-2 on the road trip. Their road schedule gets much easier from here.
Next up: Dallas (and Kyrie) on Wednesday in LA. – 9:58 PM
Clippers end their 6-game road trip at 31-26 after 29 points from PG and 24 from Kawhi.
Clippers went 4-2 on the road trip. Their road schedule gets much easier from here.
Next up: Dallas (and Kyrie) on Wednesday in LA. – 9:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In their last 3 games:
Thomas — Kyrie —
36.7 PPG 26.0 PPG
4.0 3PM 3.0 3PM pic.twitter.com/QV3CykCy9T – 9:57 PM
In their last 3 games:
Thomas — Kyrie —
36.7 PPG 26.0 PPG
4.0 3PM 3.0 3PM pic.twitter.com/QV3CykCy9T – 9:57 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Cam Thomas scored 47 points in his first start of the season.
That is the most points in a player’s first start of a season since…
Kyrie Irving on Oct. 23, 2019 against the Timberwolves (50 points). – 9:57 PM
Cam Thomas scored 47 points in his first start of the season.
That is the most points in a player’s first start of a season since…
Kyrie Irving on Oct. 23, 2019 against the Timberwolves (50 points). – 9:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Impressed with the Clippers in that win. Could def. argue they should have beaten the Nets without KD and Kyrie (or the pieces coming back), but that’s a tough environment with all the emotions/Camsanity. Could easily have folded in a reg season Feb game. Instead, stayed calm. – 9:56 PM
Impressed with the Clippers in that win. Could def. argue they should have beaten the Nets without KD and Kyrie (or the pieces coming back), but that’s a tough environment with all the emotions/Camsanity. Could easily have folded in a reg season Feb game. Instead, stayed calm. – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas in the loss:
47 PTS
15-29 FG
7-11 3P
Averaging 46 PPG since Kyrie left. pic.twitter.com/Q1XlxNbaHj – 9:56 PM
Cam Thomas in the loss:
47 PTS
15-29 FG
7-11 3P
Averaging 46 PPG since Kyrie left. pic.twitter.com/Q1XlxNbaHj – 9:56 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
49-49. Where would this game stand if Doncic and Irving were playing? 😂 – 9:52 PM
49-49. Where would this game stand if Doncic and Irving were playing? 😂 – 9:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Can Cam Thomas replace Kyrie on the Eastern conference All-Star team? – 9:48 PM
Can Cam Thomas replace Kyrie on the Eastern conference All-Star team? – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I don’t want to overreact to two games but Cam Thomas has had the crowd eating out of his hands the same way they do when KD and Kyrie have (or had) it going. – 9:46 PM
I don’t want to overreact to two games but Cam Thomas has had the crowd eating out of his hands the same way they do when KD and Kyrie have (or had) it going. – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wrote last year about Cam Thomas and the education he got from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With Irving gone it seems like Thomas is applying what he learned: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 9:43 PM
Wrote last year about Cam Thomas and the education he got from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With Irving gone it seems like Thomas is applying what he learned: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 9:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “It’s easy to look at all the talk of the negative, but … we feel getting him is going to help put us in position to win a championship.”
On Mavs’ reactions to the Kyrie Irving trade — from coffee shops to breakfast with Spencer and DFS:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:35 PM
Jason Kidd: “It’s easy to look at all the talk of the negative, but … we feel getting him is going to help put us in position to win a championship.”
On Mavs’ reactions to the Kyrie Irving trade — from coffee shops to breakfast with Spencer and DFS:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Jason Kidd, Mavericks talk vision for championship with Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:34 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Jason Kidd, Mavericks talk vision for championship with Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Are we sure Kyrie really asked for a trade and not that the Nets just needed to move a starting player so they could get more minutes for Cam Thomas? – 9:32 PM
Are we sure Kyrie really asked for a trade and not that the Nets just needed to move a starting player so they could get more minutes for Cam Thomas? – 9:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Cam Thomas has 41. He had 44 the other night.
He has said repeatedly how much Kyrie means to him over the last year. He’s doing his best Kyrie impersonation over these last two games. – 9:32 PM
Cam Thomas has 41. He had 44 the other night.
He has said repeatedly how much Kyrie means to him over the last year. He’s doing his best Kyrie impersonation over these last two games. – 9:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Luka Doncic
4 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/R0uyrSO8tW – 9:32 PM
Most 20-point quarters this season:
5 — Luka Doncic
4 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/R0uyrSO8tW – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The good news for Dallas? This team is not what it will be offensively. And when you add Luka and Kyrie, those are two generational offensive talents
The bad news? The team we are looking at right now is pretty much what it will be defensively. Next 72 hrs will be important – 9:27 PM
The good news for Dallas? This team is not what it will be offensively. And when you add Luka and Kyrie, those are two generational offensive talents
The bad news? The team we are looking at right now is pretty much what it will be defensively. Next 72 hrs will be important – 9:27 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The latest on Javonte Green’s knee rehab – not great – Pop talks threes and the circus – funny – and more Kyrie reaction … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2023/2/6/23588… – 9:27 PM
The latest on Javonte Green’s knee rehab – not great – Pop talks threes and the circus – funny – and more Kyrie reaction … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2023/2/6/23588… – 9:27 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…Got a great show lined up
-Don’t blame Rob for Kyrie not coming
-Can Pelinka still make a deal before Thursday?
-Is this a playoff roster as is? Def not playing like it
Guest: @Jovan Buha from @TheAthletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:16 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…Got a great show lined up
-Don’t blame Rob for Kyrie not coming
-Can Pelinka still make a deal before Thursday?
-Is this a playoff roster as is? Def not playing like it
Guest: @Jovan Buha from @TheAthletic
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton goes coast to coast and pulls himself up on the rim. Let some emotion out , too. Got a T for hanging on the rim. Kyrie and Harden once paid for the fine the first time he did that. Alas… – 9:07 PM
Nic Claxton goes coast to coast and pulls himself up on the rim. Let some emotion out , too. Got a T for hanging on the rim. Kyrie and Harden once paid for the fine the first time he did that. Alas… – 9:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets’ trade sending Kyrie Irving to Dallas became official after Brooklyn failed to facilitate a three-team trade.
Full Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 8:48 PM
The Nets’ trade sending Kyrie Irving to Dallas became official after Brooklyn failed to facilitate a three-team trade.
Full Story: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-broo… – 8:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ (post-trade, pre-Kyrie, injured-Luka) starters tonight vs. Jazz:
Two-way guard McKinley Wright IV, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell.
Christian Wood will come off the bench in his first game back since Jan. 18 left thumb fracture. – 8:39 PM
Mavericks’ (post-trade, pre-Kyrie, injured-Luka) starters tonight vs. Jazz:
Two-way guard McKinley Wright IV, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell.
Christian Wood will come off the bench in his first game back since Jan. 18 left thumb fracture. – 8:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving’s fit with Luka Doncic: “We look back at when we had JB, being able to have a play-maker like that. When you look at Ky — nothing against JB — but Ky is at a different level, so this gives us another weapon. Someone’s going to be free.” – 8:34 PM
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving’s fit with Luka Doncic: “We look back at when we had JB, being able to have a play-maker like that. When you look at Ky — nothing against JB — but Ky is at a different level, so this gives us another weapon. Someone’s going to be free.” – 8:34 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did the Nets win the Kyrie trade just by opening up minutes for Cam Thomas? – 8:31 PM
Did the Nets win the Kyrie trade just by opening up minutes for Cam Thomas? – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets trail Clippers, 55-53, entering the half. Cam Thomas has 22 points on 7/12 FG, 5/7 3PT. Royce O’Neale is 5/6 from 3PT for 15 PTS. Cam has answered the bell two straight games with Kyrie Irving now gone. Is this for real? Is it sustainable? – 8:31 PM
Nets trail Clippers, 55-53, entering the half. Cam Thomas has 22 points on 7/12 FG, 5/7 3PT. Royce O’Neale is 5/6 from 3PT for 15 PTS. Cam has answered the bell two straight games with Kyrie Irving now gone. Is this for real? Is it sustainable? – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Vaughn not concerned about Durant’s commitment after Irving trade: ‘Kevin just wants to win’ – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:24 PM
Vaughn not concerned about Durant’s commitment after Irving trade: ‘Kevin just wants to win’ – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just took a quick tour of the Nets’ team store and there was not a trace of Kyrie Irving merchandise in there at all (or Markieff Morris for that matter). They didn’t even let you get a jersey on mark down! – 8:23 PM
Just took a quick tour of the Nets’ team store and there was not a trace of Kyrie Irving merchandise in there at all (or Markieff Morris for that matter). They didn’t even let you get a jersey on mark down! – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tyronn Lue on Kyrie Irving trade to the Mavericks: “Kyrie’s a guy we’ve always blitzed in the past. Luka’s always the guy we’ve blitzed in the past, and now you’ve got two of them.
“It’s gonna be a tough challenge for a lot of teams in the West.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:12 PM
Tyronn Lue on Kyrie Irving trade to the Mavericks: “Kyrie’s a guy we’ve always blitzed in the past. Luka’s always the guy we’ve blitzed in the past, and now you’ve got two of them.
“It’s gonna be a tough challenge for a lot of teams in the West.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:12 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade:
Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/agOOr13vX9 – 8:07 PM
The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade:
Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/agOOr13vX9 – 8:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Utah coach Will Hardy on Kyrie Irving: “He’s a hell of a player. And when All-Stars change from one conference to another, you have to assume there’s going to be some type of shift in the power dynamic, whether it’s one percent or 10 . . . he’s pretty damn good.” – 8:06 PM
Utah coach Will Hardy on Kyrie Irving: “He’s a hell of a player. And when All-Stars change from one conference to another, you have to assume there’s going to be some type of shift in the power dynamic, whether it’s one percent or 10 . . . he’s pretty damn good.” – 8:06 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Excited to watch Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets live on @WatchPlayback: playback.tv/nodunks – 8:03 PM
Excited to watch Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets live on @WatchPlayback: playback.tv/nodunks – 8:03 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas is the biggest winner in the Kyrie Irving trade. He has 13 points in the first quarter. Two nights after he dropped 44, he’s trying to drop 50 – 8:02 PM
Cam Thomas is the biggest winner in the Kyrie Irving trade. He has 13 points in the first quarter. Two nights after he dropped 44, he’s trying to drop 50 – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren just checked in. Add him to the list of ‘players who become more important’ with Kyrie Irving gone. – 8:01 PM
T.J. Warren just checked in. Add him to the list of ‘players who become more important’ with Kyrie Irving gone. – 8:01 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – 8:01 PM
Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – 8:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “We feel that getting him is going to help put us in a position to win a championship.” – 8:00 PM
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “We feel that getting him is going to help put us in a position to win a championship.” – 8:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Luka and Kyrie fighting for the ball to ISO in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/F1g7vQRAAO – 8:00 PM
Luka and Kyrie fighting for the ball to ISO in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/F1g7vQRAAO – 8:00 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jason Kidd on the Kyrie Irving trade:
“In today’s game, you know, the positions don’t matter. It’s about the last name and talent.”
“He’s all about basketball. He wants to win and he wants to be coached, and this is a great opportunity.” – 7:53 PM
Jason Kidd on the Kyrie Irving trade:
“In today’s game, you know, the positions don’t matter. It’s about the last name and talent.”
“He’s all about basketball. He wants to win and he wants to be coached, and this is a great opportunity.” – 7:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Game plan is for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to join Mavs in LA on Tuesday. Jadon Kidd hopeful that they can play Wednesday against Clips. Luka to join team ten, too, but not necessarily to play. – 7:48 PM
Game plan is for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to join Mavs in LA on Tuesday. Jadon Kidd hopeful that they can play Wednesday against Clips. Luka to join team ten, too, but not necessarily to play. – 7:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will re-join the Mavs Wednesday in Los Angeles, but not play against the Clippers, missing a 3rd straight game with right heel contusion.
Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris will meet the Mavs in LA tomorrow for practice and plan to debut Wednesday. – 7:43 PM
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will re-join the Mavs Wednesday in Los Angeles, but not play against the Clippers, missing a 3rd straight game with right heel contusion.
Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris will meet the Mavs in LA tomorrow for practice and plan to debut Wednesday. – 7:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – 7:43 PM
Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – 7:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s new backcourt pairing: “You can’t ask for a better situation.” – 7:40 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s new backcourt pairing: “You can’t ask for a better situation.” – 7:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “We have a relationship. He’s all about basketball. He wants to win. He wants to be coached. This is a great opportunity for me.” – 7:40 PM
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “We have a relationship. He’s all about basketball. He wants to win. He wants to be coached. This is a great opportunity for me.” – 7:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas now getting his name announced last in place of Kyrie Irving. Somewhere @Chandler_Rome and @TyBatiste are smiling. – 7:38 PM
Cam Thomas now getting his name announced last in place of Kyrie Irving. Somewhere @Chandler_Rome and @TyBatiste are smiling. – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Props to whoever edited the Nets’ pregame hype video. Lot of Kyrie Irving previously in there. Final Cut Pro should give that person some type of award. – 7:37 PM
Props to whoever edited the Nets’ pregame hype video. Lot of Kyrie Irving previously in there. Final Cut Pro should give that person some type of award. – 7:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – 7:31 PM
Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – 7:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This is an outstanding breakdown of Kyrie Irving’s game and what he brings to the Mavericks.
@NekiasNBA did a terrific job explaining how Dallas can utilize Irving and why he should fit perfectly alongside Luka Doncic: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 7:24 PM
This is an outstanding breakdown of Kyrie Irving’s game and what he brings to the Mavericks.
@NekiasNBA did a terrific job explaining how Dallas can utilize Irving and why he should fit perfectly alongside Luka Doncic: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 7:24 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron says he’s disappointed the Lakers didn’t land Kyrie Irving nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 7:05 PM
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron says he’s disappointed the Lakers didn’t land Kyrie Irving nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 7:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..
This is a long way from Harden, Durant, Kyrie, etc. that we once thought would lead Nets to the promised land. – 7:03 PM
Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..
This is a long way from Harden, Durant, Kyrie, etc. that we once thought would lead Nets to the promised land. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates that I’ve had despite people want to say. Whatever picture (people paint). He’s one of the best teammates and we’ll continue to have a good relationship.” #NetsWorld – 6:53 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates that I’ve had despite people want to say. Whatever picture (people paint). He’s one of the best teammates and we’ll continue to have a good relationship.” #NetsWorld – 6:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving will become the 15th Maverick to wear jersey No. 2. One of the others was Jason Kidd, during his second stint here as a player (2008-2012).
Dallas acquired Kidd from the Nets on Feb. 19, 2008.
The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Nets on Feb. 6, 2023. – 6:45 PM
Kyrie Irving will become the 15th Maverick to wear jersey No. 2. One of the others was Jason Kidd, during his second stint here as a player (2008-2012).
Dallas acquired Kidd from the Nets on Feb. 19, 2008.
The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Nets on Feb. 6, 2023. – 6:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Reaction to Kyrie-to-Dallas over @TheVolumeSports YouTube. youtube.com/watch?v=XOZlOf… – 6:44 PM
Reaction to Kyrie-to-Dallas over @TheVolumeSports YouTube. youtube.com/watch?v=XOZlOf… – 6:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets make Kyrie Irving trade official, but will Kevin Durant buy in? nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 6:42 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets make Kyrie Irving trade official, but will Kevin Durant buy in? nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 6:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣New @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Kyrie Irving Trade Fallout
—Mavs, Kyrie
—Nets, KD
—Luka Doncic
—Impact on rest of the NBA trade deadline
—MORE
🎧 https://t.co/E5GcnbIlF9
🍎 https://t.co/iTpFB9SRBP
✳️ https://t.co/O12XVz0UaF
📺 https://t.co/3sIfPM4Iak pic.twitter.com/98mSTQG2hX – 6:34 PM
🗣New @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Kyrie Irving Trade Fallout
—Mavs, Kyrie
—Nets, KD
—Luka Doncic
—Impact on rest of the NBA trade deadline
—MORE
🎧 https://t.co/E5GcnbIlF9
🍎 https://t.co/iTpFB9SRBP
✳️ https://t.co/O12XVz0UaF
📺 https://t.co/3sIfPM4Iak pic.twitter.com/98mSTQG2hX – 6:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton just reiterated that Kyrie was one of the best teammates he’s ever had.
Nets locker room is quiet and empty as the finality of the Kyrie deal rolls through the organization. – 6:32 PM
Nic Claxton just reiterated that Kyrie was one of the best teammates he’s ever had.
Nets locker room is quiet and empty as the finality of the Kyrie deal rolls through the organization. – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue doesn’t have to face Kyrie Irving tonight. But he’s not looking forward to preparing to face Irving and Luka Doncic together Wednesday night.
Lue says “whatever is best for Kai, I’m happy for him” pic.twitter.com/9ryMRnFVz6 – 6:31 PM
Tyronn Lue doesn’t have to face Kyrie Irving tonight. But he’s not looking forward to preparing to face Irving and Luka Doncic together Wednesday night.
Lue says “whatever is best for Kai, I’m happy for him” pic.twitter.com/9ryMRnFVz6 – 6:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was asked about the thought of Kyrie and Luka together: pic.twitter.com/DeT8I68egj – 6:28 PM
Ty Lue was asked about the thought of Kyrie and Luka together: pic.twitter.com/DeT8I68egj – 6:28 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “That’s still my brother [and] my mentor. We’ll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball.”
Claxton described Irving as “one of the best teammates” he has had. – 6:26 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “That’s still my brother [and] my mentor. We’ll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball.”
Claxton described Irving as “one of the best teammates” he has had. – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I’ve seen crazier’: Chris Paul on being part of Phoenix Suns trade offer to Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving (w/video) #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:25 PM
‘I’ve seen crazier’: Chris Paul on being part of Phoenix Suns trade offer to Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving (w/video) #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ press release on trade says this on Kyrie Irving: ‘Irving appeared in 143 games in 3-plus seasons (2019-23) with the Nets after signing as a free agent with the team on July 7, 2019, registering averages of 27.1 points, 4.8 rebounds & 5.8 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.’ – 6:25 PM
Nets’ press release on trade says this on Kyrie Irving: ‘Irving appeared in 143 games in 3-plus seasons (2019-23) with the Nets after signing as a free agent with the team on July 7, 2019, registering averages of 27.1 points, 4.8 rebounds & 5.8 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.’ – 6:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue called Kyrie “a huge talent. Dallas has to be very ecstatic getting him and puts another guy like Kyrie in our conference now so I don’t like that. But whatever is best for Ky I’m happy for him like I said because we have a relationship back in 2016 which was great for us” – 6:24 PM
Ty Lue called Kyrie “a huge talent. Dallas has to be very ecstatic getting him and puts another guy like Kyrie in our conference now so I don’t like that. But whatever is best for Ky I’m happy for him like I said because we have a relationship back in 2016 which was great for us” – 6:24 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving — the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks — will wear the No. 2 jersey, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:23 PM
Kyrie Irving — the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks — will wear the No. 2 jersey, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Kyrie Irving to Mavericks. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/UBB855iH7J – 6:23 PM
Official: Kyrie Irving to Mavericks. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/UBB855iH7J – 6:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There’s a world in which Kyrie helps the Mavericks get to the Finals, and there’s a world in which things combust within a month. Gotta love the trade for the range of possible outcomes. – 6:22 PM
There’s a world in which Kyrie helps the Mavericks get to the Finals, and there’s a world in which things combust within a month. Gotta love the trade for the range of possible outcomes. – 6:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently No. 11 in Dallas, so maybe this all gets revisited after Thursday??? Jersey number reporting TBD. – 6:19 PM
Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently No. 11 in Dallas, so maybe this all gets revisited after Thursday??? Jersey number reporting TBD. – 6:19 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mavs-Nets trade now official. Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris to Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to Brooklyn. – 6:19 PM
Mavs-Nets trade now official. Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris to Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to Brooklyn. – 6:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Trade is official. Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs, a number worn by Jason Kidd among others in franchise history. Irving wore No. 2 with the Cavaliers. – 6:18 PM
Trade is official. Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs, a number worn by Jason Kidd among others in franchise history. Irving wore No. 2 with the Cavaliers. – 6:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Adjusted cap hits: Post BKN/DAL trade
🏀S. Dinwiddie (BKN)
22-23: $20.2M ➡️ $19.5M
23-24: $21M ➡️$20.4M
🏀D. Finney-Smith (BKN)
22-23: $12.4M ➡️$12.9M
23-24: $13.4M ➡️$13.9M
24-25: $14.4M ➡️$14.9M
25-26: $15.4M (P-Option | no change)
🏀K. Irving (DAL)
22-23: $36.9M ➡️$38.9M – 6:17 PM
Adjusted cap hits: Post BKN/DAL trade
🏀S. Dinwiddie (BKN)
22-23: $20.2M ➡️ $19.5M
23-24: $21M ➡️$20.4M
🏀D. Finney-Smith (BKN)
22-23: $12.4M ➡️$12.9M
23-24: $13.4M ➡️$13.9M
24-25: $14.4M ➡️$14.9M
25-26: $15.4M (P-Option | no change)
🏀K. Irving (DAL)
22-23: $36.9M ➡️$38.9M – 6:17 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Basically no mention of Kyrie in the Nets’ press release about the trade, beyond that he was in it. No “thanks for the memories” stuff. – 6:17 PM
Basically no mention of Kyrie in the Nets’ press release about the trade, beyond that he was in it. No “thanks for the memories” stuff. – 6:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
(1/2) The Kyrie trade is now official
“We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. – 6:16 PM
(1/2) The Kyrie trade is now official
“We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. – 6:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets, Mavericks make Kyrie Irving trade official; Heat open to moving Kyle Lowry
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 6:16 PM
NBA trade rumors: Nets, Mavericks make Kyrie Irving trade official; Heat open to moving Kyle Lowry
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 6:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I just want him to be in a place where he’s happy” says Lue who may be the coach who got the most out of Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/65hEJp0L20 – 6:11 PM
“I just want him to be in a place where he’s happy” says Lue who may be the coach who got the most out of Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/65hEJp0L20 – 6:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked Tyronn Lue about Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. Lue said “don’t remind me” because the Clippers play the Mavericks on Wednesday. – 6:10 PM
Asked Tyronn Lue about Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. Lue said “don’t remind me” because the Clippers play the Mavericks on Wednesday. – 6:10 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I think the whole thing is crazy.” Lue said when asked about Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Anc9gFL3c6 – 6:09 PM
“I think the whole thing is crazy.” Lue said when asked about Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Anc9gFL3c6 – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ty Lue on a Kyrie Irving and Luka backcourt: “Don’t make me think about that yet.” Clips have the Mavs on Wednesday. – 6:09 PM
Ty Lue on a Kyrie Irving and Luka backcourt: “Don’t make me think about that yet.” Clips have the Mavs on Wednesday. – 6:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Regarding now Western Conference Kyrie Irving and the All-Star Game, don’t be surprised if Curry’s replacement — both in the starting lineup and in the game — also comes from the West. With teams being drafted on court, the same conference ties don’t necessarily apply. – 6:03 PM
Regarding now Western Conference Kyrie Irving and the All-Star Game, don’t be surprised if Curry’s replacement — both in the starting lineup and in the game — also comes from the West. With teams being drafted on court, the same conference ties don’t necessarily apply. – 6:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Charles Barkley says he can’t envision how Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic can ‘share the ball’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:59 PM
Charles Barkley says he can’t envision how Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic can ‘share the ball’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:59 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Nets and Mavericks just finished the Kyrie Irving trade call, per source. Will remain a two-team deal. – 5:57 PM
Nets and Mavericks just finished the Kyrie Irving trade call, per source. Will remain a two-team deal. – 5:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn’s presser ends as soon as the Kyrie Irving trade is made official. – 5:55 PM
Jacque Vaughn’s presser ends as soon as the Kyrie Irving trade is made official. – 5:55 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting that trade is official.
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:55 PM
Athletic reporting that trade is official.
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Official:
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:54 PM
Official:
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s right calf is still sore. – 5:54 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s right calf is still sore. – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – 5:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Kyrie trade to Dallas and if he had to talk to LeBron after his tweet and ESPN interview: pic.twitter.com/wdHvKBBdYV – 5:50 PM
Darvin Ham on the Kyrie trade to Dallas and if he had to talk to LeBron after his tweet and ESPN interview: pic.twitter.com/wdHvKBBdYV – 5:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
So Nets down KD, Kyrie, Ben, Seth Curry vs Clippers. – 5:49 PM
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
So Nets down KD, Kyrie, Ben, Seth Curry vs Clippers. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says he can’t say anything about a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Says he’s telling his players to stay in the moment and be present. – 5:47 PM
Jacque Vaughn says he can’t say anything about a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Says he’s telling his players to stay in the moment and be present. – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn can’t commit on the Kyrie Irving trade until it’s official. – 5:47 PM
Jacque Vaughn can’t commit on the Kyrie Irving trade until it’s official. – 5:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the Mavs acquiring Kyrie Irving: “I only deal with Lakers business. I don’t talk about what’s going on with other teams. My hats off to everybody trying to do what we’re trying to do – that’s trying to make their team the best they possibly can be.” – 5:25 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the Mavs acquiring Kyrie Irving: “I only deal with Lakers business. I don’t talk about what’s going on with other teams. My hats off to everybody trying to do what we’re trying to do – that’s trying to make their team the best they possibly can be.” – 5:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Mark Cuban, he’s got an ultimate challenge on his hands right now.”
Bill Walton weighs in on the Nets-Mavs trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/0tbvPvLpbU – 5:13 PM
“Mark Cuban, he’s got an ultimate challenge on his hands right now.”
Bill Walton weighs in on the Nets-Mavs trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/0tbvPvLpbU – 5:13 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Brooklyn Nets have engaged the Toronto Raptors on expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade into a three-team deal, league sources told @YahooSports. A roundup of relevant details that could lead to another trade agreement: sports.yahoo.com/sources-nets-s… – 5:10 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have engaged the Toronto Raptors on expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade into a three-team deal, league sources told @YahooSports. A roundup of relevant details that could lead to another trade agreement: sports.yahoo.com/sources-nets-s… – 5:10 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After acquiring Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks’ championship odds went from 33/1 (eighth in the West) to 10/1 (second in the West, trailing only the Denver Nuggets): basketballnews.com/stories/maveri… – 5:08 PM
After acquiring Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks’ championship odds went from 33/1 (eighth in the West) to 10/1 (second in the West, trailing only the Denver Nuggets): basketballnews.com/stories/maveri… – 5:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban: Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic pairing will make Mavericks ‘incredibly potent’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:04 PM
Mark Cuban: Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic pairing will make Mavericks ‘incredibly potent’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Got a special @PHNX_Suns Valley Voices episode starting in 5 minutes!
@BrendonKleen14 and @DarthVoita will be joining us in studio, plus @Kellan Olson will be hopping on to talk trade deadline, Kyrie Irving, favorite Suns targets and more! Join us:
https://t.co/e1gA6cJ15s pic.twitter.com/aSVqszojg9 – 4:55 PM
Got a special @PHNX_Suns Valley Voices episode starting in 5 minutes!
@BrendonKleen14 and @DarthVoita will be joining us in studio, plus @Kellan Olson will be hopping on to talk trade deadline, Kyrie Irving, favorite Suns targets and more! Join us:
https://t.co/e1gA6cJ15s pic.twitter.com/aSVqszojg9 – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Kyrie traded, what the Nets got back, Dallas’s role of the dice and intel into what Brooklyn is plotting next open.spotify.com/episode/5sCxJA… – 4:45 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Kyrie traded, what the Nets got back, Dallas’s role of the dice and intel into what Brooklyn is plotting next open.spotify.com/episode/5sCxJA… – 4:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
First of many thoughts entering #TradeDeadline week:
-The end of Kyrie & the #Nets? Maybe not.
-Big man interest continues for #Celtics
-Intrigue around CHI, TOR could lead back to BKN
-I can’t stop thinking about Grant’s future
-What will Jazz do?
clnsmedia.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 4:43 PM
First of many thoughts entering #TradeDeadline week:
-The end of Kyrie & the #Nets? Maybe not.
-Big man interest continues for #Celtics
-Intrigue around CHI, TOR could lead back to BKN
-I can’t stop thinking about Grant’s future
-What will Jazz do?
clnsmedia.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 4:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:37 PM
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:37 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @ErrickM3 & James Gist
▪️ Kyrie & Luka fit
▪️ Olympiacos title odds
▪️ Explaining Mike James, Wade Baldwin & Dwayne Bacon moments
▪️ Legendary EuroLeague trade
▪️ Top 8 locks & playoff race
▪️ EuroLeague All-Star game starters
& more: basketnews.com/news-184900-ba… – 4:28 PM
New URBONUS w/ @ErrickM3 & James Gist
▪️ Kyrie & Luka fit
▪️ Olympiacos title odds
▪️ Explaining Mike James, Wade Baldwin & Dwayne Bacon moments
▪️ Legendary EuroLeague trade
▪️ Top 8 locks & playoff race
▪️ EuroLeague All-Star game starters
& more: basketnews.com/news-184900-ba… – 4:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent” – LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:25 PM
“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent” – LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:25 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Medina: Kyrie Irving said he “there’s no rush” on expecting an extension with the Dallas Mavericks and trying to focus on the season -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / February 7, 2023
Callie Caplan: First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear. Scrimmaging to end practice. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 7, 2023
That saga ended with Irving receiving a suspension from the Nets that eventually lasted eight games and, among other things, issuing an apology to the Jewish community for circulating a documentary that “contained some false, anti-Semitic statements.” The Athletic’s Sam Amick noted in a podcast published Tuesday that Irving recently deleted said apology as his demanded trade from the Nets to the Mavericks materialized. The fact that Irving did so quietly makes it hard to judge his intent, but you have to question what about such a statement made him no longer want it on his Instagram feed. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023