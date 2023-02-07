Kyrie Irving: Things changed when front office and people around were not being honest

”I cheer for them,” Irving said of the Nets, “but when things start to change and you’re not given transparency and honesty from people in the front office or people around you — I don’t know what person feels comfortable or confident in that type of environment. “And again, I don’t want to go into too many details because it’s water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading, and I just want to do all the right things for myself — not to appease anybody that had something negative to say about me or judge me.”
“I’m tired,” Kyrie Irving interjected with a smile when I started to ask about the chaos of his trade.
“I’ve very tired.
This whole Kyrie situation has unlocked Cam Thomas’ potential. He’s been on another level since his “Ain’t s**t funny” quote to @ScoopB. – 8:49 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs: ““I know I’m going to be at a place where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated. There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I was really disrespected.” https://t.co/3GE76aL8pr pic.twitter.com/TyNA7OSgYG – 8:46 PM
Cam Thomas (22 points) is on pace for his third straight 40-point game with Kyrie Irving no longer in Brooklyn. – 8:23 PM
Cam Thomas scored 103 points in 224 minutes with Kyrie this season.
Let me finish my last thought: I don’t know spit, but I’d bet everything you owe that Jason Kidd (or some one attached to the Mavs) ‘presumably’ tampered by getting word to Kyrie the team would do whatever it takes to get him… – 8:08 PM
It’s still Luka’s team and Kyrie Irving said he sees no problem coexisting with his new teammates in Dallas. Here’s the highlights from his first news conference as a Mav.
After his first practice with the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving explained why he wanted out of BL. Basically, he felt disrespected by the front office. He says he was lucky that Dallas wanted him. I don’t know anything – 7:55 PM
An issue to keep an eye on as the Nets navigate a world without Kyrie — and potentially down the line — no KD:
Kyrie Irving defends deleting apology for promoting anti-Semitic film nypost.com/2023/02/07/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:16 PM
Mavs #Funfact – when Kyrie Irving makes his Mavs debut tomorrow, he’ll be the sixth #1 overall NBA draft pick to play for the Mavs….joining this group, listed by plyr & year drafted #1
Austin Carr (71)
Mark Aguirre (81)
Danny Manning (88)
Elton Brand (99)
‘A lot of disrespect’: Kyrie Irving started his Mavericks tenure by explaining why he requested a trade from the Nets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:02 PM
How will Kyrie and Luka mesh in Dallas?
Now on @njdotcom
Irving concludes: “So the expectation of course is to work toward a championship. Me saying here that we’re going to win a championship is not going to do anything. It’s just words. I’d rather show you out there and let the chips stay where they are.” – 6:28 PM
More Irving: “And it’s not just from a physical standpoint. It’s from a mental standpoint. You’re going to be tested. Any championship run is going to challenge you all across the board. Nothing is going to be perfect. So I don’t expect it.” MORE – 6:28 PM
Kyrie Irving on the goal with the Mavs: I feel like some of the best teams in the league are the most selfless. They know the time to score. They have high IQ. They knock down open shots. They read the game very well.” MORE – 6:27 PM
Kyrie Irving confirms he deleted his Instagram apology for sharing an antisemitic film:
Jason Kidd on how Luka Doncic will change to play with Kyrie Irving: “A lot has been made about how much Luka has dominated the ball, but we didn’t have a lot of other options.” – 6:22 PM
More Kyrie: ” . . . somebody else who just plays at their own pace, scores a bunch of points and constantly is in the MVP conversation every year. As much as I can lead alongside him, I’m willing to do. But there’s no pressure here. Nothing’s forced.” – 5:40 PM
More Kyrie: “This is going to be my first time seeing one of those baaad Europeans come over and really dominate up close and have an opportunity to do it at a pace that I don’t think has ever been seen before other than like Larry Bird . . (cont). – 5:39 PM
Here’s what Kyrie Irving had to say about playing with Luka Doncic: (pt 1): “It’s still a wait and see. But for me as a basketball player, am I worried about us coexisting, finding cohesion? No. I’ve played with some of the greats of all time. (cont.) – 5:38 PM
Kyrie Irving used his first presser with the Dallas Mavericks say he felt the Brooklyn Nets disrespected him. Irving went a lot further, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4164839/2023/0… – 5:34 PM
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
Spencer Dinwiddie on Nets acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving trade: “When they (Nets) called and asked about him, I told them that’s not going to be a guy you want to lose. He’s a guy that defends one through five… I ain’t met a guy he can’t guard outside of me.” pic.twitter.com/8x2NJW1fcE – 5:05 PM
Just back from Mavs practice at the Galen Center at USC…Didn’t get my timing right on much good footage of Kyrie scrimmaging. But if the Mavs sign Jared Dudley to a 10-day, dude can still knock down an open 3 off a Kyrie drive and kick… pic.twitter.com/ZgSBJVKanD – 5:03 PM
Watching Kyrie’s introductory presser in Dallas just reaffirms what I said yesterday on the @PHNX_Suns pod about why the Suns should be glad they didn’t trade for him:
The most relatable thing Kyrie Irving said today, and probably ever: “I just know I need healthy boundaries.” – 5:02 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie on being traded for Kyrie Irving: “We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKk9VzSdtd – 4:54 PM
First impressions matter and in that respect Kyrie Irving hit all the right notes today. Guy just hot off the plane and found himself scrimmaging. “What y’all saw today,” he laughed, “that’s not me.” – 4:53 PM
First impressions matter and in that respect Kyrie Irving hit all the right notes today. Guy just hot off the plane and found himself scrimmaging. “What y’all saw today,” he laughed, “that’s not me.” – 4:52 PM
Kyrie Irving said he and Luka Doncic have texted since the trade, but “I like eye-to-eye contact.”
Kyrie Irving addressing his trade request for the first time: “I want to be in places I’m celebrated, not just tolerated. … There were times in Brooklyn I felt very disrespected.”
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “You heard him say he wants to be coached, so my job is to push him.” – 4:38 PM
Jason Kidd speaks about the challenge of building a championship team around Doncic and, now, Irving. pic.twitter.com/URQTI7HEsS – 4:35 PM
Jason Kidd on the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving dynamic: “We understand this is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.” But Kidd added, “I want Ky to be Ky” and noted he will be very helpful with relieving Luka’s workload. – 4:32 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s partnership: “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha. This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.” – 4:32 PM
“We may not be the best trade package, but we were the best looking. The Nets needed help in that department,” joked Spencer Dinwiddie about being traded back to the Nets with Dorian Finney-Smith for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/rO6kitBwEO – 4:32 PM
Kyrie Irving on how he visualizes his fit with Luka Doncic. (Irving is an engaging guy and certainly is saying “all the right things” today.) pic.twitter.com/XTcmoaQ8J2 – 4:30 PM
Irving said he was playing pickup in his New Jersey hometown when his agent called, saying the Mavericks acquired him. He said his eyes immediately lit up, thinking of his relationships with Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd and how great it felt that Dallas wants him. – 4:27 PM
Kyrie on whether he deleted his apology on his IG for originally posting a link to a documentary with anti-Semitic tropes on his Twitter account and saying he does still stand by his apology. pic.twitter.com/SnAm3NpC7o – 4:25 PM
Irving reacting to LeBron’s statement that he wishes that he could play with Irving again. pic.twitter.com/zk35VglLP0 – 4:22 PM
Kyrie Irving said he “there’s no rush” on expecting an extension with the Dallas Mavericks and trying to focus on the season – 4:21 PM
Kyrie on hearing how LeBron wanted him to be a Laker pic.twitter.com/D2wOtM9Bwm – 4:21 PM
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
Kyrie Irving on the “disrespect” he felt and declining to sift through what is fact and fiction regarding his exit pic.twitter.com/hl5VGP6M9G – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs and the Nets trading him pic.twitter.com/qTGM4RZzMo – 4:18 PM
Kyrie says he’s happy to be a place where he feels wanted. He says he felt tolerated and disrespected at times in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bESsCwrrGz – 4:16 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.”
Among the many reasons why Luka and Kyrie might be the perfect pairing, Luka does most of his damage early in games His 30 20 pt halves (leads NBA) inc 20 in 1st. Kyrie has 19 20 pt halves (7th), 14 of which are in 2nd half, and of his 10 15 pt qtrs, 8 come in the 4th. – 4:11 PM
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear and his new teammates 👀
Probably a pretty cool afternoon for Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy.
Said last night he looked up to Kyrie Irving as a kid for pace, decisiveness and scoring versatility.
Some footage of the Mavs scrimmaging with Kyrie Irving participating pic.twitter.com/XgwgOO9ZE7 – 4:02 PM
Kyrie Irving’s first bucket since reporters entered to watch the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/ea7F35o6vv – 3:59 PM
Pretty sure than when Irving makes his Mavs debut Jared Dudley won’t be inbounding the ball to him. pic.twitter.com/wkRYUdrNBU – 3:59 PM
Lakers trade rumors: L.A. linked to Jazz, Raptors, Hornets after missing out on Kyrie Irving
Now on @ForbesSports
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports teammate @J_Tasch – 3:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood banter about needing a water break during the scrimmage.
New Mav Kyrie Irving at Tuesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/VEBwKbEPpV – 3:56 PM
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear. Scrimmaging to end practice. pic.twitter.com/zmcWtHWyle – 3:54 PM
Kyrie Irving in scrimmage action with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/CnDbVrgbUZ – 3:53 PM
Kyrie Irving participating in his first practice with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/h9h7f7n4r2 – 3:52 PM
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer. – 3:20 PM
What was behind Jaden Hardy’s season-best 29 points in the win over Utah on Monday? It had something to do with Kyrie Irving. Here’s the top takeaways from the Mavericks’ big win.
Reminder: Jason Kidd already ruled out Luka Doncic (heel injury) for Mavericks-Clippers tomorrow, so gotta be patient for his debut with Kyrie Irving. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:54 PM
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 2:45 PM
First player to arrive at Mavs’ practice in Los Angeles just now: Kyrie Irving. – 2:43 PM
Influence from LeBron James and Jalen Brunson and the defensive plan of scoring 140 points per game?
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
From @Callie Caplan:
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron is “disappointed” the Lakers couldn’t land Kyrie. We go through some alternate trade options. Plus, the impact of Austin Reaves’ (hopeful) return tonight. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
A two-part Sixers trade deadline primer, including a breakdown of the roster (expiring contracts, etc.), team needs and potential impact of the market post-Kyrie
ICYMI: Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst and I dissect every angle of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster, plus talk larger deadline landscape:
“He’s all about basketball. He wants to win, and he wants to be coached.”
The great @Candace_Parker will be part of TNT’s broadcast team for the 2023 All-Star Game, the first woman to get the call. We discussed her pioneering role, her clashes with @Shaquille O’Neal, thoughts on the Kyrie deal and more:
In @Brian Windhorst’s The Hoop Collective column, I wrote about the Mavs’ expensive “test drive” with Kyrie Irving, their remaining business before the deadline and the fallback possibilities if Kyrie/Luka doesn’t continue into next season. espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:06 AM
The Nets acquired good players in the Kyrie trade. But the deal brought back so much more: Peace. Sanity. Stability.
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
New pod with @Chris Vernon on the Kyrie Irving trade, and then we preview the week ahead. Let’s goooo! open.spotify.com/episode/2OK610… – 10:34 AM
Is Brooklyn to Dallas an upgrade for Kyrie? Do guys like LeBron ‘deserve’ to have great players around them? #SBLVII storylines & more! Guests: @Derek Harper @RodWoodson26 @Kerry25Rhodes
From last night’s game, the Nets continued to process the departure of Kyrie Irving while Cam Thomas’ video game-esque scoring sustained. He continues to fill the scoring void left by his mentor and make his case to have a bigger role going forward: theathletic.com/4162261/2023/0… – 9:24 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s trade from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the basketball world on Sunday.
Analysis: Jazz dealing with distractions; plus, some thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade https://t.co/8YNMIeTZO7 pic.twitter.com/4EtYP6Eihv – 2:46 AM
. @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ parting shot at Kyrie Irving after #Nets trade him to #Mavericks nypost.com/2023/02/06/may… via @nypostsports – 1:47 AM
Rookie Jaden Hardy’s full reaction to Mavs’ trade:
Josh Green on how he found out about the Kyrie Irving trade: “I don’t have Twitter, so I had no idea. I was in the shower and I came out to like 20 text messages, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m done. Like, I’m traded.’” – 12:11 AM
There’s a lot here — asked Paul George about facing the Kyrie/Luka Mavericks as well as point guard situation.
Jaden Hardy on the Kyrie Irving trade: “My first thought — Kyrie and LD is going to be scary.” – 11:50 PM
Career-high 29 point nights from Josh Green and rookie Jaden Hardy is quite a way for the wildly shorthanded Mavs to steal one against the Jazz.
i wrote about the mavs and kyrie since nobody else did:
Jazz are gonna lose to a Mavs team missing Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber, not yet with Kyrie Irving or Markieff Morris, and also sans Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie as a result of the trade. Utah will drop back below .500 at 27-28. – 11:22 PM
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas in three games in February:
Not as easy as you might have hoped, but Clippers score a win over Nets In Brooklyn to close 6-game road trip at 4-2 . All in all, a very good Grammy trip. Home on Wednesday against Dallas and likely the debut of Kyrie Irving for the Mavericks. – 10:39 PM
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant wants to stay in Brooklyn long term after Kyrie trade:
How the Kyrie Irving deal could impact the market and benefit its most interesting potential seller – the Toronto Raptors – leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline: https://t.co/wxhQbByuQF pic.twitter.com/hLHz5w39Xd – 10:15 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “My interactions with [Kyrie] have always been positive. I enjoyed coaching him. I want him to succeed. I’ll keep it that simple.”
Jacque Vaughn said he had good interactions with Kyrie Irving throughout his time. Wishing him the best. – 10:09 PM
40-point games by a Nets guard:
Clippers end their 6-game road trip at 31-26 after 29 points from PG and 24 from Kawhi.
In their last 3 games:
Cam Thomas scored 47 points in his first start of the season.
Impressed with the Clippers in that win. Could def. argue they should have beaten the Nets without KD and Kyrie (or the pieces coming back), but that’s a tough environment with all the emotions/Camsanity. Could easily have folded in a reg season Feb game. Instead, stayed calm. – 9:56 PM
Cam Thomas in the loss:
49-49. Where would this game stand if Doncic and Irving were playing? 😂 – 9:52 PM
Can Cam Thomas replace Kyrie on the Eastern conference All-Star team? – 9:48 PM
I don’t want to overreact to two games but Cam Thomas has had the crowd eating out of his hands the same way they do when KD and Kyrie have (or had) it going. – 9:46 PM
Wrote last year about Cam Thomas and the education he got from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With Irving gone it seems like Thomas is applying what he learned: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 9:43 PM
Jason Kidd: “It’s easy to look at all the talk of the negative, but … we feel getting him is going to help put us in position to win a championship.”
From @Callie Caplan:
Are we sure Kyrie really asked for a trade and not that the Nets just needed to move a starting player so they could get more minutes for Cam Thomas? – 9:32 PM
Cam Thomas has 41. He had 44 the other night.
Most 20-point quarters this season:
The good news for Dallas? This team is not what it will be offensively. And when you add Luka and Kyrie, those are two generational offensive talents
The latest on Javonte Green’s knee rehab – not great – Pop talks threes and the circus – funny – and more Kyrie reaction … all in one click.
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…Got a great show lined up
Nic Claxton goes coast to coast and pulls himself up on the rim. Let some emotion out , too. Got a T for hanging on the rim. Kyrie and Harden once paid for the fine the first time he did that. Alas… – 9:07 PM
The Nets’ trade sending Kyrie Irving to Dallas became official after Brooklyn failed to facilitate a three-team trade.
Mavericks’ (post-trade, pre-Kyrie, injured-Luka) starters tonight vs. Jazz:
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving’s fit with Luka Doncic: “We look back at when we had JB, being able to have a play-maker like that. When you look at Ky — nothing against JB — but Ky is at a different level, so this gives us another weapon. Someone’s going to be free.” – 8:34 PM
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
Did the Nets win the Kyrie trade just by opening up minutes for Cam Thomas? – 8:31 PM
Nets trail Clippers, 55-53, entering the half. Cam Thomas has 22 points on 7/12 FG, 5/7 3PT. Royce O’Neale is 5/6 from 3PT for 15 PTS. Cam has answered the bell two straight games with Kyrie Irving now gone. Is this for real? Is it sustainable? – 8:31 PM
Vaughn not concerned about Durant’s commitment after Irving trade: ‘Kevin just wants to win’ – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:24 PM
Just took a quick tour of the Nets’ team store and there was not a trace of Kyrie Irving merchandise in there at all (or Markieff Morris for that matter). They didn’t even let you get a jersey on mark down! – 8:23 PM
Tyronn Lue on Kyrie Irving trade to the Mavericks: “Kyrie’s a guy we’ve always blitzed in the past. Luka’s always the guy we’ve blitzed in the past, and now you’ve got two of them.
The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade:
Utah coach Will Hardy on Kyrie Irving: “He’s a hell of a player. And when All-Stars change from one conference to another, you have to assume there’s going to be some type of shift in the power dynamic, whether it’s one percent or 10 . . . he’s pretty damn good.” – 8:06 PM
Excited to watch Kyrie Irving’s Brooklyn Nets live on @WatchPlayback: playback.tv/nodunks – 8:03 PM
Cam Thomas is the biggest winner in the Kyrie Irving trade. He has 13 points in the first quarter. Two nights after he dropped 44, he’s trying to drop 50 – 8:02 PM
T.J. Warren just checked in. Add him to the list of ‘players who become more important’ with Kyrie Irving gone. – 8:01 PM
Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – 8:01 PM
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “We feel that getting him is going to help put us in a position to win a championship.” – 8:00 PM
Luka and Kyrie fighting for the ball to ISO in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/F1g7vQRAAO – 8:00 PM
Jason Kidd on the Kyrie Irving trade:
Game plan is for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to join Mavs in LA on Tuesday. Jadon Kidd hopeful that they can play Wednesday against Clips. Luka to join team ten, too, but not necessarily to play. – 7:48 PM
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will re-join the Mavs Wednesday in Los Angeles, but not play against the Clippers, missing a 3rd straight game with right heel contusion.
Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – 7:43 PM
