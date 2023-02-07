LeBron James: I feel like I'm the best basketball player that ever played the game

“What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” LeBron James said. “That’s just my confidence, that’s just what I bring to the table, what I possess. But as far as if the scoring record gets me to another level, I don’t know.” James already believes he’s the greatest. The battle is convincing everyone else.
Source: Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
One thing I’m thinking about doing tonight (or Thursday) is tweeting “LeBron James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer” after he does it, so I get the engagement of breaking the news off of the TV broadcast. – 1:15 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Can you imagine paying $181,500 for two courtside seats to tonight’s Lakers-Thunder game and then LeBron James fails to break the NBA scoring record?!
The same tickets for Thursday’s Lakers-Bucks game are even crazier ($242,000): basketballnews.com/stories/ticket… – 1:02 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Whether LeBron James dashed or cashed their early hoop dreams, nobody who shared the court with him will ever forget it. And when James breaks the NBA’s scoring record, his high school friends and foes will have even better stories to tell. cleveland.com/sports/2023/02… – 1:02 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Which sneaks will @LeBron James wear to break the NBA All-Time Scoring record? 👀👑 #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/6NESTSnCFJ – 12:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Xavier Tillman on why Grizz are most hated:
“We are the most talked about team other than the Lakers, because it’s LeBron. Because we talk, everybody wants to clap back when things aren’t going our way. So, for sure.”
Doesn’t every team talk trash like Memphis?
“Hell naw.” – 12:44 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Why does Kevin Durant think every NBA player should be looking up to LeBron James? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4159890/2023/0… – 12:44 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
LeBron James needs 36 points tonight to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. Here’s a 🧵 to put his historic achievement into perspective.
Q: What does it take to score 38,388 points?
A: Enough iso buckets to fill a swimming pool 🏊♂️ pic.twitter.com/MCcsVh00T5 – 12:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron is “disappointed” the Lakers couldn’t land Kyrie. We go through some alternate trade options. Plus, the impact of Austin Reaves’ (hopeful) return tonight. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:26 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The better story would be for LeBron to break Kareem’s record vs Kareem’s old team. But it just feels like Bron gets his 36+ vs OKC. It’d be a louder message to Lakers management in the final game before the deadline & he can avoid having his moment buried by Super Bowl coverage. – 12:15 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
How do you even try to guard LeBron James?
Here’s what players from different eras across the league have said, including Jordan, Kobe, Tony Allen, Andre Iguodala, and more: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 11:59 AM
How do you even try to guard LeBron James?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
LeBron James, #NBA scoring record in sight, has lived up to his titanic nickname. As the #Lakers star approaches Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points, the league appreciates the 20-year journey of ‘The Chosen One.’ @andscape bit.ly/3jGvfDc – 11:39 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James says that it was never his ambition to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There is only one man he’s ever really chased, and the scoring record represents a big piece of how he’ll measure up.
It’s Michael. It has always been Michael: ocregister.com/2023/02/07/aft… – 11:39 AM
LeBron James says that it was never his ambition to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There is only one man he’s ever really chased, and the scoring record represents a big piece of how he’ll measure up.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: “He felt enough pain early in his career that it became one of his biggest weapons.” @LeBron James assault on the scoring record is a blend of skill, longevity and a relentless desire to improve. si.com/nba/2023/02/07… – 11:33 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James has says that it was never been his ambition to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There’s only one man he’s ever really chased, and the scoring record represents a big piece of how he’ll measure up.
It’s Michael. It has always been Michael: ocregister.com/2023/02/07/aft… – 11:31 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron to @FOXSports on what’s motivated him for 20 years:
“I still feel like I’ve got plenty of gas in this tank to help any franchise win a championship. And I’m here with the Lakers right now, so I’m trying to help them get back to the promised land.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/le… – 11:06 AM
LeBron to @FOXSports on what’s motivated him for 20 years:
“I still feel like I’ve got plenty of gas in this tank to help any franchise win a championship. And I’m here with the Lakers right now, so I’m trying to help them get back to the promised land.”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The longevity, first of all, shouldn’t be used against him. That’s part of setting any record.
But drill down to career scoring averages:
1. Michael Jordan 30.12
2. Wilt Chamberlain 30.07
3. Elgin Baylor 27.36
4. Kevin Durant 27.28
5. LeBron James 27.22 – 10:54 AM
The longevity, first of all, shouldn’t be used against him. That’s part of setting any record.
But drill down to career scoring averages:
1. Michael Jordan 30.12
2. Wilt Chamberlain 30.07
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I can’t believe there’s people really out here trying to discredit LeBron by saying the scoring record is only about his longevity. – 10:49 AM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is Brooklyn to Dallas an upgrade for Kyrie? Do guys like LeBron ‘deserve’ to have great players around them? #SBLVII storylines & more! Guests: @Derek Harper @RodWoodson26 @Kerry25Rhodes
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 10:32 AM
Is Brooklyn to Dallas an upgrade for Kyrie? Do guys like LeBron ‘deserve’ to have great players around them? #SBLVII storylines & more! Guests: @Derek Harper @RodWoodson26 @Kerry25Rhodes
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Yes, LeBron James is the greatest scorer in NBA history.
No, not just because of the scoring record.
I write about why for @sn_nba.
/ducks and runs for cover
https://t.co/kxjfjPzQJl pic.twitter.com/AZ0ln69q1z – 10:28 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Will the scoring record be broken tonight?
Will you be happy when LeBron breaks it? – 10:25 AM
Will the scoring record be broken tonight?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on LeBron James: “If we’re not careful, he’s going to make a run at John Stockton’s assists record. He’s going to run right past me.”
It’s a bit early for a countdown to the assists crown. LeBron, now fourth all-time, trails Stockton by 5,455. – 10:23 AM
Jason Kidd on LeBron James: “If we’re not careful, he’s going to make a run at John Stockton’s assists record. He’s going to run right past me.”
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Imagine the level of hell a player would get if he intentionally goal-tended LeBron’s shot that breaks Kareem’s record. – 10:14 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
With LeBron on the precipice, a look back at his evolution as a scorer with help from teammates, coaches, guys who guarded him, and LeBron himself — who watched some clips with me of three pivotal, historic games:
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 10:12 AM
With LeBron on the precipice, a look back at his evolution as a scorer with help from teammates, coaches, guys who guarded him, and LeBron himself — who watched some clips with me of three pivotal, historic games:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely be present when LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s scoring record #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 9:39 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1,000+ PTS, 300+ REB, 300+ AST this season:
— LeBron
— Jokic
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
With LeBron on the verge of history, @Zach Lowe takes us down an amazing trip of LeBron’s history of great moments as a scorer, with LeBron reacting along the way with him. Fantastic piece here Zach!
espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 9:13 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Cam Thomas last night:
✅ 47 PTS
✅ 15-29 FG
✅ 7-11 3P
✅ 10-11 FT
Thomas became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point games (age in years-days):
21-047 — LeBron James
21-116 — Thomas
21-189 — Kevin Durant
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
THREAD: AP’s coverage of LeBron James’ rise to the top spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
LeBron’s off-court legacy, and how assists away from the game resonate just as much with him:
apnews.com/article/los-an… – 8:18 AM
THREAD: AP’s coverage of LeBron James’ rise to the top spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Cam Thomas joins LeBron as the two youngest players to score 44 points back-to-back.
Cam Thomas: “For real? That’s great company. I’m glad I have my name mentioned with that guy. Even though I’m a Kobe guy. If you said Kobe, I’d be more you know… Nah, I’m kidding.” pic.twitter.com/Ygq1lgT1rK – 5:55 AM
Cam Thomas joins LeBron as the two youngest players to score 44 points back-to-back.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA on facing LeBron tomorrow in a potentially historic game: “I can’t get caught up in all that … As long as we win I’ll be alright.” – 1:00 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder TV analyst Michael Cage has some awesome stories of playing against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Thanks to @Exhoopsmc for sharing them ahead of Thunder-Lakers tomorrow night, when LeBron will try to pass Kareem on the all-time scoring list: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:34 AM
Thunder TV analyst Michael Cage has some awesome stories of playing against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tomorrow is yet another test for OKC. Talked about how this road trip will shape the season, part of that is dealing with a back to back. Let’s see if they can respond against the Lakers who list LeBron as questionable right now. – 11:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas had a career-high 47 points, one game after tallying a then career-high 44 points. He and LeBron James are the youngest in #NBA history to have 40 in consecutive games. #Nets – 10:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quite a Cam Thomas note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
“Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006).” – 10:56 PM
Quite a Cam Thomas note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/fIpe96D708 – 10:41 PM
Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas after finding out he and LeBron are the youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/Lwnh1WeZu3 – 10:39 PM
Cam Thomas after finding out he and LeBron are the youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When told he and LeBron James are the two youngest players to ever score 44 or more in back-to-back games, Thomas said, “For real.” Said it’s an honor to have his name mentioned with him. Jokingly reminds us he’s “a Kobe guy,” but it’s cool to be in LeBron’s company. – 10:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Thomas’ last 2 games: 91 points on 31-52 shooting. He hit 11 of 16 3-point attempts and went 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. As Nets note, he’s the second youngest player in league history to score 40+ in back-to-back games. LeBron James is the youngest (March/April 2006) – 10:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (twice in 2006). @ESPNStatsInfo #lsu pic.twitter.com/6Wz0JmxbCR – 10:00 PM
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (twice in 2006). @ESPNStatsInfo #lsu pic.twitter.com/6Wz0JmxbCR – 10:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006). pic.twitter.com/hCp6wYtESZ – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Youngest players with back-to-back 40-point games:
1. LeBron James
2. Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/tsQhoX4Dj5 – 9:46 PM
Youngest players with back-to-back 40-point games:
1. LeBron James
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
44 and now 45 points in the last two games. Hopefully LeBron James will enjoy having the NBA scoring record for a little while before Cam Thomas seizes it. – 9:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The two youngest players to ever post consecutive 40-point games:
LeBron James
The two youngest players to ever post consecutive 40-point games:
LeBron James
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lakers are listing LeBron James (ankle) as questionable tomorrow against the Thunder on TNT. Anthony Davis and Austin Reqves are probable. – 8:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers injury report: LeBron is questionable tomorrow against the Thunder, a game in which he could break the scoring record. Austin is on track to be back. pic.twitter.com/HT2PXvIpnx – 8:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron says he’s disappointed the Lakers didn’t land Kyrie Irving nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 7:05 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Focus on body, conditioning has LeBron James on cusp of scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/foc… – 6:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Kyrie trade to Dallas and if he had to talk to LeBron after his tweet and ESPN interview: pic.twitter.com/wdHvKBBdYV – 5:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nike aired this awesome commercial before LeBron James’ first NBA game.
Now, 20 years later, LeBron is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. pic.twitter.com/NL1VvXJ8x4 – 5:42 PM
Nike aired this awesome commercial before LeBron James’ first NBA game.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on what atmosphere will be like on LeBron James’ record-setting night compared to other big games. pic.twitter.com/hC4w7quzI4 – 5:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James did not practice and got treatment today, per Darvin Ham. Ham noted LeBron was active in practice from a strategy standpoint.
Ham: “I felt bad about having him out there for 40 minutes the other night. Today was a good day to rest his body and rest his mind.” – 5:26 PM
LeBron James did not practice and got treatment today, per Darvin Ham. Ham noted LeBron was active in practice from a strategy standpoint.
Ham: “I felt bad about having him out there for 40 minutes the other night. Today was a good day to rest his body and rest his mind.” – 5:26 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Whenever another superteam flails or fizzles or completely implodes, I become that much more impressed by what LeBron, Wade, and Bosh pulled off in Miami. – 5:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s going to be a big week in LA, perhaps starting Tuesday with LeBron James’ chase for the NBA scoring title. Here’s what Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr had to say about LeBron’s career:
mavs.com/lebrons-scorin… – 5:11 PM
It’s going to be a big week in LA, perhaps starting Tuesday with LeBron James’ chase for the NBA scoring title. Here’s what Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr had to say about LeBron’s career:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James did not speak to reporters after today’s practice. LeBron was at practice today, but Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he did not participate. – 4:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Deleted the LeBron tweets. Obviously I don’t agree with his messaging but I get why people are annoyed. Apologies. – 4:57 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With LeBron James on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, @Tim Reynolds looks at what this passing of the torch means for the NBA and the GOAT debate: basketballnews.com/stories/what-l… – 4:52 PM
With LeBron James on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, @Tim Reynolds looks at what this passing of the torch means for the NBA and the GOAT debate: basketballnews.com/stories/what-l… – 4:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ upcoming scoring record and Russell Westbrook handling trade uncertainty pic.twitter.com/2VB3Qc8i1E – 4:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent” – LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving #NBA
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Austin Reaves hopes LeBron James sets the NBA scoring record on a hook shot pic.twitter.com/UwDmtKMfnb – 4:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
If the Lakers as currently constructed are healthy, could they win the title?
LeBron: “I believe so.”
pic.twitter.com/TbHC3B1t2Y – 4:12 PM
If the Lakers as currently constructed are healthy, could they win the title?
LeBron: “I believe so.”
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron, AD and Rui working on free throws post-practice pic.twitter.com/XqT1P4H0jj – 4:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq – 4:05 PM
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq – 4:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron reflects on potentially passing Kareem’s all-time scoring record:
“I’ve never said I wanted to lead the league in scoring … For me to be in the company with such a prominent, dominant force like Kareem was, it’s an honor.” pic.twitter.com/TaNklVzXj4 – 3:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron told @RealMikeWilbon that he was disappointed LAL lost out to DAL for Kyrie. However: “We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.” bit.ly/3DJa1vf – 3:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron at 3:01 pm est thursday after the lakers trade for furkan kormaz and nobody else
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 3:42 PM
lebron at 3:01 pm est thursday after the lakers trade for furkan kormaz and nobody else
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. – 3:18 PM
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It could be a BIG week for a couple of Cleveland legends: LeBron James and Joe Thomas. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/AfLl0K5V3e – 3:01 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Next on NBA Today: LeBron James sits down exclusively with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about breaking Kareem’s scoring record, his reaction to Kyrie being traded to Dallas, and what he’s focused on now. Tune in for the full conversation on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Fi8j9WjylD – 2:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Miami era, as told by teammate Shane Battier (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8b86d3… – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Los Angeles era, as told by coach Darvin Ham (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b2ed5e… – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM
More on this storyline
James’ teammate Anthony Davis sits at an interesting crossroads: As his teammate, Davis came to respect James’ greatness from the closest possible seat. But he’s from Chicago, the throbbing heart of Jordan’s empire and claim to the G.O.A.T. status. -via Orange County Register / February 7, 2023
But one of the biggest reasons Davis sees James as the G.O.A.T. is actually sentiment – an emotional connection to watching James that is now bolstered by playing alongside him and seeing the statistics pile up. Watching James live and in the moment is more powerful than watching old clips and games of Jordan’s, who retired for the first time in 1993, the same year Davis was born. “I’m a big Jordan guy. But also growing up? I was all LeBron,” Davis said. “The shoes, the number, everything. Because that’s who I was seeing every day. I didn’t see Jordan.” James already believes he’s the greatest. The battle is convincing everyone else. -via Orange County Register / February 7, 2023
How would Jordan hold up in the modern era with players taking more 3-point shots and playing less physical defense? Would he ever have left the NBA for baseball in an era of more lucrative contracts? Or might the emotional drain of the social media era have impacted his career in some indefinable way? It can never be fully known, Davis argued to SCNG. “It’s two different eras,” Davis said. “I’m always curious to see guys now, older guys they played but they always go back to Mike, like, ‘MJ was MJ.’ Alright, well Bron is Bron. It’s a good debate.” -via Orange County Register / February 7, 2023