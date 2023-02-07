LeBron James surprised by LeBron James: 'I’m running past 21-year-olds, jumping higher than 23-year olds'

LeBron James is still performing at a superstar-like level at 38-years old. The Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar recently admitted in an interview with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon that his incredible play surprises himself. “I would say I do,” LeBron responded when asked whether or not he surprises himself with his play at 38-years old. “I’m running pass 21-year-olds, jumping higher than 23-year olds. I feel real good on how I’m playing the game not only physically but more importantly mentally. I’m just so much more sharper now at year 20 than I was at year 10, or even year 15.”
Source: Joey Mistretta @ Clutch Points
Source: Joey Mistretta @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA on facing LeBron tomorrow in a potentially historic game: “I can’t get caught up in all that … As long as we win I’ll be alright.” – 1:00 AM
SGA on facing LeBron tomorrow in a potentially historic game: “I can’t get caught up in all that … As long as we win I’ll be alright.” – 1:00 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder TV analyst Michael Cage has some awesome stories of playing against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Thanks to @Exhoopsmc for sharing them ahead of Thunder-Lakers tomorrow night, when LeBron will try to pass Kareem on the all-time scoring list: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:34 AM
Thunder TV analyst Michael Cage has some awesome stories of playing against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Thanks to @Exhoopsmc for sharing them ahead of Thunder-Lakers tomorrow night, when LeBron will try to pass Kareem on the all-time scoring list: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:34 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tomorrow is yet another test for OKC. Talked about how this road trip will shape the season, part of that is dealing with a back to back. Let’s see if they can respond against the Lakers who list LeBron as questionable right now. – 11:36 PM
Tomorrow is yet another test for OKC. Talked about how this road trip will shape the season, part of that is dealing with a back to back. Let’s see if they can respond against the Lakers who list LeBron as questionable right now. – 11:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas had a career-high 47 points, one game after tallying a then career-high 44 points. He and LeBron James are the youngest in #NBA history to have 40 in consecutive games. #Nets – 10:56 PM
Cam Thomas had a career-high 47 points, one game after tallying a then career-high 44 points. He and LeBron James are the youngest in #NBA history to have 40 in consecutive games. #Nets – 10:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quite a Cam Thomas note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
“Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006).” – 10:56 PM
Quite a Cam Thomas note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
“Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006).” – 10:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas after finding out he and LeBron are the youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/Lwnh1WeZu3 – 10:39 PM
Cam Thomas after finding out he and LeBron are the youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/Lwnh1WeZu3 – 10:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When told he and LeBron James are the two youngest players to ever score 44 or more in back-to-back games, Thomas said, “For real.” Said it’s an honor to have his name mentioned with him. Jokingly reminds us he’s “a Kobe guy,” but it’s cool to be in LeBron’s company. – 10:31 PM
When told he and LeBron James are the two youngest players to ever score 44 or more in back-to-back games, Thomas said, “For real.” Said it’s an honor to have his name mentioned with him. Jokingly reminds us he’s “a Kobe guy,” but it’s cool to be in LeBron’s company. – 10:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Thomas’ last 2 games: 91 points on 31-52 shooting. He hit 11 of 16 3-point attempts and went 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. As Nets note, he’s the second youngest player in league history to score 40+ in back-to-back games. LeBron James is the youngest (March/April 2006) – 10:11 PM
Cam Thomas’ last 2 games: 91 points on 31-52 shooting. He hit 11 of 16 3-point attempts and went 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. As Nets note, he’s the second youngest player in league history to score 40+ in back-to-back games. LeBron James is the youngest (March/April 2006) – 10:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (twice in 2006). @ESPNStatsInfo #lsu pic.twitter.com/6Wz0JmxbCR – 10:00 PM
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (twice in 2006). @ESPNStatsInfo #lsu pic.twitter.com/6Wz0JmxbCR – 10:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006). pic.twitter.com/hCp6wYtESZ – 10:00 PM
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006). pic.twitter.com/hCp6wYtESZ – 10:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
44 and now 45 points in the last two games. Hopefully LeBron James will enjoy having the NBA scoring record for a little while before Cam Thomas seizes it. – 9:45 PM
44 and now 45 points in the last two games. Hopefully LeBron James will enjoy having the NBA scoring record for a little while before Cam Thomas seizes it. – 9:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The two youngest players to ever post consecutive 40-point games:
LeBron James
Cam Thomas – 9:43 PM
The two youngest players to ever post consecutive 40-point games:
LeBron James
Cam Thomas – 9:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lakers are listing LeBron James (ankle) as questionable tomorrow against the Thunder on TNT. Anthony Davis and Austin Reqves are probable. – 8:47 PM
Lakers are listing LeBron James (ankle) as questionable tomorrow against the Thunder on TNT. Anthony Davis and Austin Reqves are probable. – 8:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers injury report: LeBron is questionable tomorrow against the Thunder, a game in which he could break the scoring record. Austin is on track to be back. pic.twitter.com/HT2PXvIpnx – 8:03 PM
Lakers injury report: LeBron is questionable tomorrow against the Thunder, a game in which he could break the scoring record. Austin is on track to be back. pic.twitter.com/HT2PXvIpnx – 8:03 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron says he’s disappointed the Lakers didn’t land Kyrie Irving nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 7:05 PM
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron says he’s disappointed the Lakers didn’t land Kyrie Irving nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 7:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Focus on body, conditioning has LeBron James on cusp of scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/foc… – 6:36 PM
Focus on body, conditioning has LeBron James on cusp of scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/foc… – 6:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Kyrie trade to Dallas and if he had to talk to LeBron after his tweet and ESPN interview: pic.twitter.com/wdHvKBBdYV – 5:50 PM
Darvin Ham on the Kyrie trade to Dallas and if he had to talk to LeBron after his tweet and ESPN interview: pic.twitter.com/wdHvKBBdYV – 5:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nike aired this awesome commercial before LeBron James’ first NBA game.
Now, 20 years later, LeBron is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. pic.twitter.com/NL1VvXJ8x4 – 5:42 PM
Nike aired this awesome commercial before LeBron James’ first NBA game.
Now, 20 years later, LeBron is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. pic.twitter.com/NL1VvXJ8x4 – 5:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on what atmosphere will be like on LeBron James’ record-setting night compared to other big games. pic.twitter.com/hC4w7quzI4 – 5:28 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on what atmosphere will be like on LeBron James’ record-setting night compared to other big games. pic.twitter.com/hC4w7quzI4 – 5:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James did not practice and got treatment today, per Darvin Ham. Ham noted LeBron was active in practice from a strategy standpoint.
Ham: “I felt bad about having him out there for 40 minutes the other night. Today was a good day to rest his body and rest his mind.” – 5:26 PM
LeBron James did not practice and got treatment today, per Darvin Ham. Ham noted LeBron was active in practice from a strategy standpoint.
Ham: “I felt bad about having him out there for 40 minutes the other night. Today was a good day to rest his body and rest his mind.” – 5:26 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Whenever another superteam flails or fizzles or completely implodes, I become that much more impressed by what LeBron, Wade, and Bosh pulled off in Miami. – 5:17 PM
Whenever another superteam flails or fizzles or completely implodes, I become that much more impressed by what LeBron, Wade, and Bosh pulled off in Miami. – 5:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s going to be a big week in LA, perhaps starting Tuesday with LeBron James’ chase for the NBA scoring title. Here’s what Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr had to say about LeBron’s career:
mavs.com/lebrons-scorin… – 5:11 PM
It’s going to be a big week in LA, perhaps starting Tuesday with LeBron James’ chase for the NBA scoring title. Here’s what Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr had to say about LeBron’s career:
mavs.com/lebrons-scorin… – 5:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James did not speak to reporters after today’s practice. LeBron was at practice today, but Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he did not participate. – 4:57 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James did not speak to reporters after today’s practice. LeBron was at practice today, but Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he did not participate. – 4:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Deleted the LeBron tweets. Obviously I don’t agree with his messaging but I get why people are annoyed. Apologies. – 4:57 PM
Deleted the LeBron tweets. Obviously I don’t agree with his messaging but I get why people are annoyed. Apologies. – 4:57 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With LeBron James on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, @Tim Reynolds looks at what this passing of the torch means for the NBA and the GOAT debate: basketballnews.com/stories/what-l… – 4:52 PM
With LeBron James on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, @Tim Reynolds looks at what this passing of the torch means for the NBA and the GOAT debate: basketballnews.com/stories/what-l… – 4:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ upcoming scoring record and Russell Westbrook handling trade uncertainty pic.twitter.com/2VB3Qc8i1E – 4:44 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ upcoming scoring record and Russell Westbrook handling trade uncertainty pic.twitter.com/2VB3Qc8i1E – 4:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent” – LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:25 PM
“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent” – LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Austin Reaves hopes LeBron James sets the NBA scoring record on a hook shot pic.twitter.com/UwDmtKMfnb – 4:23 PM
Lakers’ Austin Reaves hopes LeBron James sets the NBA scoring record on a hook shot pic.twitter.com/UwDmtKMfnb – 4:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
If the Lakers as currently constructed are healthy, could they win the title?
LeBron: “I believe so.”
pic.twitter.com/TbHC3B1t2Y – 4:12 PM
If the Lakers as currently constructed are healthy, could they win the title?
LeBron: “I believe so.”
pic.twitter.com/TbHC3B1t2Y – 4:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron, AD and Rui working on free throws post-practice pic.twitter.com/XqT1P4H0jj – 4:10 PM
LeBron, AD and Rui working on free throws post-practice pic.twitter.com/XqT1P4H0jj – 4:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq – 4:05 PM
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq – 4:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron reflects on potentially passing Kareem’s all-time scoring record:
“I’ve never said I wanted to lead the league in scoring … For me to be in the company with such a prominent, dominant force like Kareem was, it’s an honor.” pic.twitter.com/TaNklVzXj4 – 3:57 PM
LeBron reflects on potentially passing Kareem’s all-time scoring record:
“I’ve never said I wanted to lead the league in scoring … For me to be in the company with such a prominent, dominant force like Kareem was, it’s an honor.” pic.twitter.com/TaNklVzXj4 – 3:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron told @RealMikeWilbon that he was disappointed LAL lost out to DAL for Kyrie. However: “We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.” bit.ly/3DJa1vf – 3:49 PM
New story: LeBron told @RealMikeWilbon that he was disappointed LAL lost out to DAL for Kyrie. However: “We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.” bit.ly/3DJa1vf – 3:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron at 3:01 pm est thursday after the lakers trade for furkan kormaz and nobody else
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 3:42 PM
lebron at 3:01 pm est thursday after the lakers trade for furkan kormaz and nobody else
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 3:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. – 3:18 PM
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. – 3:18 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It could be a BIG week for a couple of Cleveland legends: LeBron James and Joe Thomas. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/AfLl0K5V3e – 3:01 PM
It could be a BIG week for a couple of Cleveland legends: LeBron James and Joe Thomas. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/AfLl0K5V3e – 3:01 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Next on NBA Today: LeBron James sits down exclusively with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about breaking Kareem’s scoring record, his reaction to Kyrie being traded to Dallas, and what he’s focused on now. Tune in for the full conversation on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Fi8j9WjylD – 2:37 PM
Next on NBA Today: LeBron James sits down exclusively with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about breaking Kareem’s scoring record, his reaction to Kyrie being traded to Dallas, and what he’s focused on now. Tune in for the full conversation on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Fi8j9WjylD – 2:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Miami era, as told by teammate Shane Battier (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8b86d3… – 2:34 PM
LeBron’s Miami era, as told by teammate Shane Battier (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8b86d3… – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Los Angeles era, as told by coach Darvin Ham (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b2ed5e… – 2:34 PM
LeBron’s Los Angeles era, as told by coach Darvin Ham (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b2ed5e… – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie gets traded to the Mavericks. What’s the Lakers’ next move (if any) before the trade deadline? Plus, LeBron seems to have the sads over this. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:24 PM
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie gets traded to the Mavericks. What’s the Lakers’ next move (if any) before the trade deadline? Plus, LeBron seems to have the sads over this. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:24 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst I and break down the Kyrie trade that happened and the ones that didn’t; fit in Dallas; LeBron impact; KD impact; much more:
Apple: apple.co/40uXViZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3YtqsUs – 12:03 PM
Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst I and break down the Kyrie trade that happened and the ones that didn’t; fit in Dallas; LeBron impact; KD impact; much more:
Apple: apple.co/40uXViZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3YtqsUs – 12:03 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This is gonna be a fascinating LeBron week!
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:19 AM
This is gonna be a fascinating LeBron week!
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:19 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron opened up about wishing he could do normal things. pic.twitter.com/aEJvtxWcuY – 10:53 AM
LeBron opened up about wishing he could do normal things. pic.twitter.com/aEJvtxWcuY – 10:53 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I know what I don’t want it to be: a free throw.” LeBron James describes how he wants to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the All-Time NBA scoring record 👑 pic.twitter.com/EwzGXbtrBR -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 7, 2023
Erik Slater: Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games: “That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/fIpe96D708 -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 6, 2023
StatMuse: Youngest players with back-to-back 40-point games: 1. LeBron James 2. Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/tsQhoX4Dj5 -via Twitter @statmuse / February 6, 2023