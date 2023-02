LeBron James surprised by LeBron James: 'I’m running past 21-year-olds, jumping higher than 23-year olds'

LeBron James is still performing at a superstar-like level at 38-years old. The Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar recently admitted in an interview with ESPN’s Michael Wilbon that his incredible play surprises himself. “I would say I do,” LeBron responded when asked whether or not he surprises himself with his play at 38-years old. “I’m running pass 21-year-olds, jumping higher than 23-year olds. I feel real good on how I’m playing the game not only physically but more importantly mentally. I’m just so much more sharper now at year 20 than I was at year 10, or even year 15.”Source: Joey Mistretta @ Clutch Points