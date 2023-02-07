Masai Ujiri pulls Pascal Siakam aside after practice to talk

Michael Grange: Pascal Siakam’s comments on the approaching trade deadline are ⬇️ “… I don’t know what’s going on.” However … a few minutes after Siakam spoke to media at practice, Raptors president Masai Ujiri motioned for Siakam to join him in an office adjacent to the practice floor.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
How will you feel if Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. are all Raptors on Thursday night and Toronto doesn’t make a trade of significance? – 2:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam’s comments on the approaching trade deadline are ⬇️ “… I don’t know what’s going on.”
However … a few minutes after Siakam spoke to media at practice, Raptors president Masai Ujiri motioned for Siakam to join him in an office adjacent to the practice floor. pic.twitter.com/vOUnesgj9Y – 12:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
All eyes are on the Raptors as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches, as it’s unclear whether they’ll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat).
If Toronto makes Pascal Siakam available, there will be plenty of teams interested in the 28-year-old. basketballnews.com/stories/nets-h… – 12:14 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Nets and Raptors discussed a Pascal Siakam trade, according to @Michael Scotto. Brooklyn reportedly offered Ben Simmons and multiple first-round picks.
The Nets have also been linked to O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, while Toronto covets Nic Claxton: basketballnews.com/stories/nets-h… – 12:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reporting from the man @Michael Scotto:
-Nets have expressed interest in Pascal Siakam
-Toronto “covets” Nic Claxton in negotiations
-Ben Simmons and several 1st-round picks has also been discussed
It was reported earlier that TOR has been “reluctant” to include Siakam in a trade. – 9:21 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: The Nets have expressed interest in Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, as @Marc Stein first reported. Toronto covets Nic Claxton in trade talks, while Ben Simmons and draft pick compensation have also been discussed, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/2023/02/06/sou… – 9:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
The goal is clear: find a second scoring option for Kevin Durant before Thursday’s deadline. – 4:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets fans, Toronto calls you and offers the following package:
Raptors:
Nic Claxton
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
PHI 2027 1st
BKN 2028 1st
DAL 2029 1st
2029 swap
Nets:
Pascal Siakam
What do you say? – 12:59 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Grizz start: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. Dillon Brooks on one-game suspension. Ja (rt. wrist sore) – 5:52 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: Siakam on whether he would go to all-star as an injury replacement, if asked: “I’m not thinking about that. I think all-star is kinda gone in my head right now.” “It would be great (to have the week off). It would awesome to be somewhere nice, warm. I’m sure I would enjoy it” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / February 7, 2023
All-Star forward Pascal Siakam — despite plenty of interest around the league — O.G Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. remain buzzy names on the trade market, league sources told Yahoo Sports, two days before this transaction window closes. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
Toronto covets Nets starting center Nic Claxton and has expressed interest in acquiring him in trade discussions with Brooklyn, league sources told HoopsHype. At last year’s trade deadline, the Raptors offered a first-round pick in an attempt to acquire Claxton and have since kept an eye on the rising center. Nets forward Ben Simmons and several first-round draft picks have also been discussed in trade conversations with the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 7, 2023