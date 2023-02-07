Mavericks also shopping Christian Wood on trade market

And that fallback plan isn’t exactly a sign that the Mavs are taking extension negotiations with high-scoring center/power forward Christian Wood too seriously. Sources said Wood, who is on an expiring contract, is also being shopped in the trade market.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ (post-trade, pre-Kyrie, injured-Luka) starters tonight vs. Jazz:
Two-way guard McKinley Wright IV, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell.
Christian Wood will come off the bench in his first game back since Jan. 18 left thumb fracture. – 8:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
‘Hope I’m not traded’: Christian Wood talks Mavericks trade rumors after Kyrie Irving deal dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
At shootaround this a.m., Christian Wood discussed his potential inclusion in Mavs’ next trade: “Hope I’m not traded.”
On Kyrie news: “I like it, but I hope I’m still here.”
What has he heard from front office? “Nothing.”
Wood’s full comments here:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Christian Wood says he’ll return Monday night after missing eight games with a fractured thumb. Here’s the details and preview of the Mavericks-Jazz match.
mavs.com/mavs-jazz-prim… – 1:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Christian Wood is well aware that Mavs are discussing potential trades involving him. He says he’s trying to stay off social media and talk to Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison as much as possible.
What is he hearing from them? “Uh, nothing,” Wood said. “I hope I’m not traded.” – 1:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will be available for tonight’s game at Utah, per Dallas Mavericks. – 1:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will be available to play in tonight’s game at Utah after missing the last eight games. – 1:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood is ready to return tonight vs. Jazz after missing Mavs’ last eight games with left thumb fracture: “Ready to go.”
Had some bruising on his thumb still, but jokingly blamed it on Jared Dudley’s defense in scrimmages. – 1:06 PM
Christian Wood is ready to return tonight vs. Jazz after missing Mavs’ last eight games with left thumb fracture: “Ready to go.”
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
After eight games out with a thumb injury, Christian Wood says he will return tonight vs. Utah. – 1:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs C/PF Christian Wood (fractured left thumb) will play vs. Jazz tonight. “I’m good to go,” he said. – 1:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
DYK Mavs have a game tonight? In Utah, as they try to work around a very short roster until the expected return of Luka/arrival of Kyrie in LA on Wed. Christian Wood’s return is expected after missing last 8 games. @peasradio per at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10. @971TheFreak – 12:19 PM
How has Wood handled the rumors, speculation and unpredictability of trade season so far? “You try and stay off social media as much as possible, try and lock in, stay with the team,” Wood said. “Talking to Jason Kidd, Nico [Harrison] as much as possible, see what their plans are for the future. Go from there.” -via Dallas Morning News / February 6, 2023
What have the Mavericks’ head coach and general manager communicated in those discussions? “Nothing,” Wood said with a smile. “I hope I’m not traded.” -via Dallas Morning News / February 6, 2023
When asked for his thoughts on Irving’s pending arrival, Wood reiterated his satisfaction with playing in Dallas with superstar Luka Doncic since his mid-June trade arrival from the Houston Rockets. “I like it,” Wood said, “but I hope I’m still here.” -via Dallas Morning News / February 6, 2023