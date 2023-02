Mavericks shopping Tim Hardaway Jr.

Some of that financial maneuvering could happen before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Mavs have been shopping shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who is owed $34 million over the two remaining years on his contract, since last season, sources told ESPN. That is expected to continue leading up to the deadline, as second-year general manager Nico Harrison hopes to upgrade a 24th-ranked defense that took a significant hit with Finney-Smith’s departure.Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN