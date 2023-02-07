Mavericks shopping Tim Hardaway Jr.

Some of that financial maneuvering could happen before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Mavs have been shopping shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who is owed $34 million over the two remaining years on his contract, since last season, sources told ESPN. That is expected to continue leading up to the deadline, as second-year general manager Nico Harrison hopes to upgrade a 24th-ranked defense that took a significant hit with Finney-Smith’s departure.
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For the Mavs tonight, starting 5 is McKinley Wright IV, Hardaway Jr, Josh Green, Bullock and Dwight Powell. Mavs and Jazz at 8p on BSSW. Interview with JKidd at approx 8:05. – 8:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ (post-trade, pre-Kyrie, injured-Luka) starters tonight vs. Jazz:
Two-way guard McKinley Wright IV, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell.
Christian Wood will come off the bench in his first game back since Jan. 18 left thumb fracture. – 8:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Wright
Utah starters: Markkanen, Olynyk, Kessler, Clarkson, Conley
8:10 tip @971TheFreak – 8:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently No. 11 in Dallas, so maybe this all gets revisited after Thursday??? Jersey number reporting TBD. – 6:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tim Hardaway jr. for the win at shoot around today. pic.twitter.com/ho6zsFEVGp – 12:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs are not done trying to make trades before the NBA’s Thursday deadline, per source familiar with their thinking just after the Kyrie Irving deal.
Sooo… what’s next?
On Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, value vs. limiting contracts, etc: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Asked Tim Hardaway Jr. how he’s learned to handle the uncertainty and speculation at trade-deadline time:
“As far as I know, I’m a Dallas Maverick. I’m going to ride with my guys and do whatever I can to compete and do our best to win ballgames while I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/GcQR62uA4X – 12:16 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. on working through this slump: “I got very, very confident teammates. They instilled that in me, and I’ll be damned if I turn a shot down, to be completely honest with you. I’ll continue to shoot the ball when I’m open, continue to be aggressive.” – 11:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs gave it a go. a 13-0 run over 5:00 late in the 4th qtr, but the deficit too great to overcome as they fall to GS 119-113. Mavs get 25 from Dinwiddie, 22 from Hardaway as he busted out of what has been a deep slump and 18 from DFS. Curry 21 before he left w/ leg injury in 3rd – 11:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You figure if the Warriors lwading scorers are Draymond and JaMychal Green, that they’d be in a world of hurt. And you’d also be so wrong. GS a 73-58 lead at half shooting 65.7%. Mavs led by 17 for DFS, and 13 from Hardaway. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, J. Green, Dinwiddie
GS starters: Wiggins, D. Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
“I’m just trying to stay positive, stay in the moment as much as I can, do whatever I can to help the team that I’m on right now — and hopefully moving forward,” Hardaway told ESPN after Monday’s shootaround in Utah. -via ESPN / February 7, 2023
The Cavaliers have put together enough offers to have a healthy idea of where Caris LeVert’s value is at the moment. Per league sources, they held conversations in recent months with the Mavericks, about a swap of LeVert for Tim Hardaway Jr. The Cavaliers, two league sources said, have also contacted the Hawks about Bogdan Bogdanovic. -via Action Network / February 6, 2023
Dallas has discussed options to move Tim Hardaway Jr., multiple people familiar with the Mavericks’ approach pre-Irving said. Though he can boost the offense when in a shooting rhythm, Hardaway’s contract is viewed as a long-term investment that doesn’t justify his streaky high-volume production while limiting the Mavericks’ future financial flexibility. Playing on a $19.6 million salary this season, Hardaway is set to make $17.9 million in 2023-24 and 16.2 million in 2024-25 to finish the four-year deal he signed to remain in Dallas during 2021 free agency, Nico Harrison’s first as the Mavericks’ general manager. -via Dallas Morning News / February 6, 2023