Michael Porter hopes Bones Hyland does not get traded

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Rising Stars Rosters:
Jalen and Sengun are teammates.
TEAM GASOL: Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM DERON: Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH: Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith Jr., Duren. – 3:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets second-year players Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to be teammates in the Rising Stars games on Team Deron after selected by Deron Williams today. Franz Wagner, Trey Murphy III, A.J. Griffin, Bones Hyland and Walker Kessler also on Team Deron. – 3:39 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rising Stars draft results:
TEAM GASOL:
Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM WILLIAMS:
Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH:
Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith, Duren. – 3:35 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
MPJ wasn’t the only one with nice things to say about Hyland’s handling of the situation. Here’s DeAndre Jordan: “Our job is to keep his spirts up, and he’s been great during this awkward time for him, for sure. He’s been extremely supportive of guys. …” – 2:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Porter Jr. defended Bones Hyland amid trade rumblings following shootaround today: “I wish he was here.”
Here’s all that he said:
denverpost.com/2023/02/07/mic… – 2:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. today: “Bones is one of my favorite players, and I think he’s such a great player, personally. Circumstances make it seem sometimes that he’s misunderstood…He’s such a talented player, obviously he should be on the floor, everybody knows that.” – 2:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. just told us he’s hoping Bones Hyland does not get traded. Added Hyland is one of his favorite guys and can be misunderstood at times. – 1:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Would be nice to see Bones Hyland play tomorrow in front of the Ball Arena crowd.
Last game before the trade deadline. – 1:19 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
On today’s show…
– Me solo for 15 minutes on the return of the JMac
– Then I join @Harrison Wind, @BrendanVogt + @Adam Mares to talk Wolves-Nuggets, potential Bones Hyland-Naz Reid trades and why I kinda like Denver as a 1st round matchup for the Wolves
open.spotify.com/episode/2Gzohx… – 6:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We’ve got @Dane Moore in studio to talk Nuggets, Timberwolves, Bones, and more. Come hang.
youtube.com/live/vaBSBlyf1… – 4:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the T’Wolves 128-96:
-Michael Porter Jr.: 22 points on 7/16, just 2/10 from 3
-Christian Braun: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 7/10 FG
-Bones: DNP-CD
No Joker, Murray, KCP, or AG on a b2b hurt the chances. Will see Minny again on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/lalcEeAw5L – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I like this lineup better than the starting group.
Ish Smith
Christian Braun
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
Zeke Nnaji – 8:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There are some good things to take away here, some things that I think Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, and Michael Porter Jr. are learning specifically.
Teams will get into them and be physical. Driving into traffic is hard, but they’re gonna have to do it in a playoff game. – 8:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I think he was referring to in-game shooting but I once heard MPJ say he shoots better with a defender in his face than when he’s wide-open. Probably less time to think about it. Regardless, dude can score with the smallest windows of space. – 8:30 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Timberwolves 63, Nuggets 43
Denver is without Murray, KCP, Gordon, and Jokic and unsurprisingly struggle to put the ball in the basket.
Braun & Brown are leading Denver with 9 points apiece.
MPJ has 8 pts.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the T’Wolves 63-43:
-Christian Braun: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block
-MPJ: 8 points on 4/10 FG, 0/5 3P, not getting comfortable shots
-2/13 from 3 as a team
Bench combined for 9 points and 7 turnovers in extensive minutes pic.twitter.com/8JH8JnCVWW – 8:11 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets should probably run something, anything, a play, an action, for Michael Porter Jr. – 7:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. with 8 of Denver’s first 15 points. He’s done all of his work from inside the arc too. Playing aggressive and looking to get to the rim. – 7:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Not sure how much offensive creation #Nuggets starters are going to have, but they are competing. Couple really good contests from MPJ so far. – 7:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Bruce Brown, CB, MPJ, Vlatko and DeAndre Jordan. – 6:31 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets will start:
Bruce Brown
Christian Braun
MPJ
Vlatko Čančar
DeAndre Jordan – 6:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Without Joker, Jamal, KCP or AG, MPJ might shoot 30 times tonight. Kinda, semi, sorta hoping it happens. – 6:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The fun thing about the Nuggets: how comfortable Aaron Gordon & MPJ are right now. Porter had a chill 23, great chase-down block, really nice work. AG had 15 / 6 / 4.
Those are not the numbers of forgotten team members. It’s not just the Jokic/Murray show. Everyone’s involved. – 11:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Hawks 128-108:
-Jamal Murray: 41 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, +25
-Joker: 14-18-10-1-2 ho hum
-MPJ: 23 points
-Braun: 32 minutes, 10-7-2
37-16 is tied for the best record in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zzfd9gyins – 11:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ is playing as hard as he can. He’s running the floor well, getting off the ball, shooting when it’s the right shot. Can’t say enough good things about his buy-in. – 10:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Hawks 70-52:
-Jamal: 22 points, 6 assists, 8/14 FG, 4/8 3P
-MPJ: 16 points on 7/10, 2 steals
-Joker: 8-11-7-1-1
Everybody on the Nuggets is a + in plus-minus except (weirdly) KCP. pic.twitter.com/HHtjyLTcd0 – 10:02 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. with a steal before Nikola Jokic finds Aaron Gordon for a dunk. Nuggets up 5-2 early. – 9:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Hawks:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:36 PM
Michael Singer: MPJ with a staunch defense of Bones Hyland: “Bones is one of my favorite players, and I think he’s such a great player and person. … He’s such a talented player, obviously he should be on the floor. … I don’t know what the future’s gonna hold for him, but I wish he was here.” -via Twitter @msinger / February 7, 2023
University of Denver basketball player Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., was charged Wednesday with felony counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault stemming from a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a 42-year-old woman. Investigators say Porter, 21, smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred when he was arrested following the early morning crash that killed Katharina Rothman on Jan. 22. A 47-year-old passenger in Rothman’s vehicle was seriously injured. -via Associated Press / February 2, 2023
According to a probable cause statement, Porter ran a red light going about 50 mph (80 kmph) and hit Rothman’s vehicle at an intersection near the university. When interviewed by police, Porter “displayed bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred and mumbling speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” the statement said. He also was wearing a “BudLight” paper wristband. -via Associated Press / February 2, 2023
The Denver Nuggets are open to trading 2021 first-round pick Bones Hyland before Thursday’s trade deadline, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / February 7, 2023
In particular, the Nuggets want someone to help bolster their defense, sources told ESPN, an area that has been streaky for Hyland. The Nuggets currently have the 14th-ranked defense in the NBA, while their offense is No. 1. -via ESPN / February 7, 2023