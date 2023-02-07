Nets to trade Kessler Edwards to Sacramento

Shams Charania: The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward Kessler Edwards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Twitter be like, “Kessler Edwards trade reaction pod dropping soon.” – 4:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Can confirm that the Kings are close to acquiring Kessler Edwards from the Brooklyn Nets. Deal is not finalized yet, but very close. The Athletic first with information. – 4:02 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
WE HAVE A TRADE. Kings get Kessler Edwards from the Nets.
We’re LIVE with @ChrisMWatkins and @FCartoscelli3 in-studio talking Kings, trade deadline and more:
youtube.com/watch?v=_eF4Hg… – 3:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward Kessler Edwards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kessler Edwards sighting with 8:43 left in the second quarter. – 8:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are playing with Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas. They can’t get a stop.
It says a lot that Kessler Edwards can’t get minutes in a game like tonight. He showed some promise early last year. Different story this season. – 6:36 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Kessler Edwards has agreed to the trade, source said. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 7, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Nets are finalizing trade to send forward Kessler Edwards and cash to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. The Nets save a total of $8M in salary and luxury tax and open up a roster spot. Edwards still has to approve trade because he has a “one-year Bird Rights restriction” in his deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 7, 2023
Bobby Marks: And here is the group of players that have veto power on any trade: BKN: Kessler Edwards, CHI: Derrick Jones, DAL: Theo Pinson, DET: Rodney McGruder, GSW: Andre Iguodala, MIA: Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023