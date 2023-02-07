There has been no indication a Kevin Durant trade request is coming soon. And until that day comes, the Nets, as they did last offseason — even after Durant asked to be moved elsewhere — will continue to try and upgrade Brooklyn’s supporting cast around their MVP candidate.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The new Nets won’t play tonight vs. Phoenix
OUT:
Curry (left adductor strain)
Dinwiddie (coach’s decision)
Durant (right knee – MCL sprain)
Finney-Smith (coach’s decision)
Watanabe (back tightness) – 1:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant unlikely to move this week, but he’s still impacting Raptors’ OG Anunoby market
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/Dl6IX4cedm – 1:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/nLBl7oFdsL – 1:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Why does Kevin Durant think every NBA player should be looking up to LeBron James? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4159890/2023/0… – 12:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The guy has scored 91 points in the last two games.”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine think Cam Thomas is earning minutes even when Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie are back on the court
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/DrITUsTeB4 – 12:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The longevity, first of all, shouldn’t be used against him. That’s part of setting any record.
But drill down to career scoring averages:
1. Michael Jordan 30.12
2. Wilt Chamberlain 30.07
3. Elgin Baylor 27.36
4. Kevin Durant 27.28
5. LeBron James 27.22 – 10:54 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
And finally, Kevin Durant’s potential next team, via @SportsBettingAG – Lakers are way down there, which isn’t surprising: pic.twitter.com/nn3v5BbjpT – 10:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“At the end of the day, Kevin wants to win….That will be our holy grail. We’ll continue to try to put a group out that wins.”
Will Kevin Durant re-issue his trade request? That’s the big question for BKN now. The next 3 days are critical for Sean Marks: sny.tv/articles/does-… – 9:38 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Cam Thomas last night:
✅ 47 PTS
✅ 15-29 FG
✅ 7-11 3P
✅ 10-11 FT
Thomas became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point games (age in years-days):
21-047 — LeBron James
21-116 — Thomas
21-189 — Kevin Durant
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn trying to keep #Nets focused as Kevin Durant uncertainty looms nypost.com/2023/02/07/net… via @nypostsports – 2:04 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kd texting cam thomas after getting his number from nets pr pic.twitter.com/AjBaV6dh2H – 11:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he would not be the one to have a conversation with Kevin Durant on how he feels about the organization. Kept it to the game. – 10:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant told him “great fight” after tonight’s loss.
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant told him “great fight” after tonight’s loss.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn did not get an update on Kevin Durant before KD left tonight. Said Durant liked the fight the Nets showed tonight and told JV as much. – 10:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant left the building without stopping to answer multiple questions. #nets – 10:04 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kevin Durant just left building being escorted by a pr guy. Did not answer questions or make eye contact. Very un-KD. – 10:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Either Spencer Dinwiddie or Fred VanVleet is probably gonna be Brooklyn’s starting point guard for the rest of the season, but I really hope they give Cam Thomas a few bench minutes per night to just cook without a veteran PG or Durant on the floor. He’s got something. – 9:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Impressed with the Clippers in that win. Could def. argue they should have beaten the Nets without KD and Kyrie (or the pieces coming back), but that’s a tough environment with all the emotions/Camsanity. Could easily have folded in a reg season Feb game. Instead, stayed calm. – 9:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I don’t want to overreact to two games but Cam Thomas has had the crowd eating out of his hands the same way they do when KD and Kyrie have (or had) it going. – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wrote last year about Cam Thomas and the education he got from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With Irving gone it seems like Thomas is applying what he learned: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 9:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
When Kevin Durant returns he will have to find his role in this offense. It’s Cam Thomas’s team now. – 9:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
For those wondering after he wasn’t at Nets-Wizards the other night: Kevin Durant is at Barclays Center tonight as Nets take on Clippers. – 8:07 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas has hit his first four 3s. He’s 8-for-9 from deep in his last two games. Very curious to see his role when KD is back and DFS and SD are here. Nets are going to need his scoring. – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Throwback to Team Durant playing cards before the 2022 All-Star Game 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qap6H0s7X – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Clips tips shortly in game one of a back-to-back. Suns tomorrow. Dinwiddie and DFS ain’t here yet. It’s the Cam Thomas show against Kawhi and PG. A win would exceed the number of games won w/out KD during last year’s MCL sprain. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..
This is a long way from Harden, Durant, Kyrie, etc. that we once thought would lead Nets to the promised land. – 7:03 PM
Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So does anyone else think it’s a little convenient that KD is seeing a doctor right now. Most doctors I don’t don’t hold office hours at 6 p.m. – 6:57 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets make Kyrie Irving trade official, but will Kevin Durant buy in? nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 6:42 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣New @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Kyrie Irving Trade Fallout
—Mavs, Kyrie
—Nets, KD
—Luka Doncic
—Impact on rest of the NBA trade deadline
—MORE
🎧 https://t.co/E5GcnbIlF9
🍎 https://t.co/iTpFB9SRBP
✳️ https://t.co/O12XVz0UaF
📺 https://t.co/3sIfPM4Iak pic.twitter.com/98mSTQG2hX – 6:34 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD currently getting evaluated by doctors and an update will be given tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nTi3J9WbhG – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is being examined by Nets staff today, Jacque Vaughn says. There may be an update on his health status after the game. Vaughn isn’t sure if Durant will attend tonight’s game at Barclays Center. – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant is being evaluated today and the team will provide an update tomorrow.
Durant recently said on his podcast that a return before the All-Star break is his ideal time to come back. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant is being evaluated today and the team will provide an update tomorrow.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – 5:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
So Nets down KD, Kyrie, Ben, Seth Curry vs Clippers. – 5:49 PM
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is being looked at by doctor’s today. Nets will have an update on him tomorrow. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Are Miami Heat back in the Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal game? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The flip from “Can the Raps get KD?” to “Can the Raps help the Nets keep KD?” let’s you know how quickly this league can move. – 5:01 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
You’re damn right KD should request a trade!!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/0OKR1JUb9M – 4:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
The goal is clear: find a second scoring option for Kevin Durant before Thursday’s deadline. – 4:45 PM
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq – 4:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD as a Net:
29.0 PPG
7.1 RPG
5.8 APG
54/40/90%
Led the Nets in PTS and REB in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/Qe5iKmVBXM – 3:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
I thought we were done with Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant trade rumors last summer but here we are. Some fresh thoughts about a surprising rumor masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What does Kevin Durant think of the Kyrie Irving deal?
Ian Eagle tries to guess as he talks with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/TCoxhRDXdN – 2:31 PM
What does Kevin Durant think of the Kyrie Irving deal?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown is signed for 1 more year. Beyond the #Celtics’ reasons for not doing a hypothetical deal, it makes no sense for Brooklyn now either.
I was a big advocate for pursuing Durant after the playoff-long offensive debacle, uncertainty over Brown’s future. Not anymore. – 2:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Kyrie Irving has the second-best scoring average in Nets history at 27.1 ppg.
Only KD ahead (for now). – 1:45 PM
FWIW: Kyrie Irving has the second-best scoring average in Nets history at 27.1 ppg.
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
If the #BrooklynNets really do trade KD to the Celtics for Brown, the #HoustonRockets should send a nice gift basket to Kyrie Irving and consider retiring his number. They own BRK’s first round pick. – 1:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oh yeah. A whole day (or days!) of spin about JB for KD based off what seemed like an offhand comment.
Trade Deadline Week for the win! – 1:05 PM
Oh yeah. A whole day (or days!) of spin about JB for KD based off what seemed like an offhand comment.
More on this storyline
But officials from multiple teams also told Yahoo Sports they expect the number of front offices quietly preparing for Kevin Durant to become available via trade this offseason will likely dampen the Raptors’ bidding war for Anunoby’s services, at least to some degree. Why would Phoenix, for example, mortgage multiple first-round picks for Toronto’s swingman and eliminate itself from any potential Durant sweepstakes come July? -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
Meghan Triplett: Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant wants to stay in Brooklyn long term after Kyrie trade: “I’m not going to speculate and get in Kevin’s mind at all. Not going to try to do that. I’m going to coach this group [and] look forward to coaching them.” -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / February 7, 2023
Either way, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on the Hoop Collective podcast Monday (7:30 mark) that he believes people around the NBA would be surprised if Durant was traded before the Feb. 9 deadline this season: “I’ve been saying since the James Harden trade [last season] that it just feels like the inevitable end of this is that [Durant] asks for a trade a second time, having already done it for the first time. I just don’t know how likely that is, or when it would happen. Around the league, I think there would be some surprise—even within the Nets—if it happened in the next four days. Because that’s an avalanche of stuff happening in a very short amount of time that all of the league needs to prepare for if it becomes a thing.” -via Bleacher Report / February 7, 2023