Nuggets open to trading Bones Hyland but would be fine keeping him

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Would be nice to see Bones Hyland play tomorrow in front of the Ball Arena crowd.
Last game before the trade deadline. – 1:19 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
On today’s show…
– Me solo for 15 minutes on the return of the JMac
– Then I join @Harrison Wind, @BrendanVogt + @Adam Mares to talk Wolves-Nuggets, potential Bones Hyland-Naz Reid trades and why I kinda like Denver as a 1st round matchup for the Wolves
open.spotify.com/episode/2Gzohx… – 6:55 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We’ve got @Dane Moore in studio to talk Nuggets, Timberwolves, Bones, and more. Come hang.
youtube.com/live/vaBSBlyf1… – 4:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On a night when a bunch of regulars sat, the Nuggets still didn’t play Bones Hyland.
I feel like he’s 100% gone before Thursday. I just have no idea where to. – 10:41 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
LIVE in three minutes!
Talking Nuggets L, Bones DNP, Kyrie trade, and more:
youtube.com/watch?v=zoQ64X… – 11:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the T’Wolves 128-96:
-Michael Porter Jr.: 22 points on 7/16, just 2/10 from 3
-Christian Braun: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 7/10 FG
-Bones: DNP-CD
No Joker, Murray, KCP, or AG on a b2b hurt the chances. Will see Minny again on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/lalcEeAw5L – 9:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tough end to the first quarter for Denver. A three-pointer taken off the board for stepping out of bounds and three straight turnovers turning into paints.
If Bones isn’t playing with this group out there, you can assume he’s being preserved for a trade. – 7:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets end the first quarer with.. 7 turnovers. Puts a lot of pressure on Bruce/Ish when you remove two ball-handlers in Jamal and Bones. – 7:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Peyton Watson’s in the rotation for Denver today. Without four starters, Bones Hyland isn’t. That tells you all you need to know about the Nuggets’ trade deadline plans. – 7:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ish Smith, Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green come in off the bench. No Bones, but he is in Minnesota on the bench. – 7:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Another DNP-CD for Bones Hyland.
Luke Kennard got another DNP-CD too.
Could be nothing, but when rotation guys suddenly aren’t playing during trade deadline week, I always take notice. – 9:27 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray said he empathizes with Bones and what he’s going through. Said they’re cool. There were numerous instances tonight where they were joking around. – 12:01 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone on Bones Hyland: “It’s a real sensitive area for everyone involved. … Just trying to give him some space, but also let him know, yes, this is a business, but we also care about you. …. I put myself in his situation, and it’s not easy.” – 11:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone spoke on Bones Hyland tonight. Said he empathizes with the situation Bones is in and the trade deadline is coming up. “I just want the best for Bones Hyland.” – 11:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland are all available tonight vs. Hawks. – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are all available for tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are all available tonight, #Nuggets say. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland (probable) has been added to the injury report with a non-Covid illness. – 2:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Update to the Nuggets’ injury report: Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) is probable tonight vs. Hawks. – 1:40 PM
More on this storyline
In particular, the Nuggets want someone to help bolster their defense, sources told ESPN, an area that has been streaky for Hyland. The Nuggets currently have the 14th-ranked defense in the NBA, while their offense is No. 1. -via ESPN / February 7, 2023
The Nuggets aren’t aggressively searching for this trade, sources told ESPN, and would be fine if Hyland remained on the team following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Hyland is open to the idea of a trade, sources told ESPN, as he likes the idea of having a larger role on a team. -via ESPN / February 7, 2023
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray tonight: “It’s tough for Bones. It’s tough for him. No one wants to be in this position. I just ask to leave the kid alone. He’s doing his best. Me and him are cool. We don’t have no problems. I just try to keep him in good spirits and know that his time is coming.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / February 5, 2023