OG Anunoby ruled out for tomorrow

Eric Koreen: OG Anunoby won’t play tomorrow. On court but no contact.
Source: Twitter @ekoreen
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant unlikely to move this week, but he’s still impacting Raptors’ OG Anunoby market
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/Dl6IX4cedm – 1:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/nLBl7oFdsL – 1:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby (wrist) worked out today at OVO centre but non-contact, per Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, but progressing well. – 12:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby will not play tomorrow night. He has yet to be cleared for contact. – 12:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Nets and Raptors discussed a Pascal Siakam trade, according to @Michael Scotto. Brooklyn reportedly offered Ben Simmons and multiple first-round picks.
The Nets have also been linked to O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, while Toronto covets Nic Claxton: basketballnews.com/stories/nets-h… – 12:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Mikal Bridges
Reggie Bullock
O.G. Anunoby
Buddy Hield
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/IJ25SdHvpP – 10:52 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m not sure there would be many better wing defenders to put next to LaMelo Ball than OG Anunoby. However, I don’t see how Charlotte could be comfortable parting with multiple future 1sts considering the current quality of the roster. – 8:25 AM
But officials from multiple teams also told Yahoo Sports they expect the number of front offices quietly preparing for Kevin Durant to become available via trade this offseason will likely dampen the Raptors’ bidding war for Anunoby’s services, at least to some degree. Why would Phoenix, for example, mortgage multiple first-round picks for Toronto’s swingman and eliminate itself from any potential Durant sweepstakes come July? -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
The Pelicans, Grizzlies, Knicks, Pacers, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Suns and Nets have all been linked to Anunoby in recent days. Although the Raptors, sources said, have communicated asking prices for Anunoby that rival front offices feel are quite steep. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023