Paolo Banchero selected No. 1 in the Rising Stars draft

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray to play for Pau Gasol in the Rising Stars game, paired alongside the likes of Paulo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, Jaden Ivey & Benedict Mathurin pic.twitter.com/uelJzbslyr – 3:56 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Rising Stars Rosters:
Jalen and Sengun are teammates.
TEAM GASOL: Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM DERON: Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH: Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith Jr., Duren. – 3:47 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rising Stars draft results:
TEAM GASOL:
Banchero, Mathurin, Ivey, Barnes, Alvarado, Murray, Nembhard.
TEAM WILLIAMS:
Wagner, Green, Sengun, Murphy, Griffin, Hyland, Kessler.
TEAM NOAH:
Mobley, Giddey, Williams, Sochan, Grimes, Smith, Duren. – 3:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Rising Star Jalen Williams was selected 9th overall by Joakim Noah. Ahead of him: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Jalen Green, Ben Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Alprene Sengun. – 3:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder Guard Josh Giddey was selected fourth overall in the rising stars draft by Joakim Noah, behind Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner, and Evan Mobley. – 3:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Pau Gasol selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Risings Stars game draft. – 3:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pau Gasol takes Magic rookie Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the Rising Stars draft. – 3:10 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Paolo Banchero opened up to @basketbllnews about his rookie season and his transition to the NBA.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 119, Hornets 113
Banchero – 22 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts
Carter – 20 pts, 12 rebs
Fultz – 16 pts, 5 asts, 3 stls
Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 6 rebs
The @Orlando Magic finish their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. – 3:22 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Magic 90, Hornets 85.
Paolo Banchero with 11 points in that quarter. He has 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists through 3 quarters. – 2:47 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero with an 11-point third-quarter.
The @Orlando Magic rookie has 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal entering the 4th. – 2:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 62, Hornets 58.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 5 rebounds (2 OREBs)
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Cole Anthony: 7 points, 2 assists.
Markelle Fultz/Gary Harris/Jonathan Isaac: 6 points each – 2:08 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 62, Hornets 58
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 5 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Cole Anthony – 7 pts, 2 asts
Jonathan Isaac – 6 pts, 6 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
Gary Harris – 6 pts, 2 rebs – 2:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Banchero’s next step will becoming a better off-ball defender. He’s big enough and quick enough to be more impactful than he is. I think he’ll get there eventually. – 2:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Hornets 37, Magic 28.
Orlando was a step behind overall defensively, especially early. Allowed Charlotte to find its rhythm.
Paolo Banchero: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Jonathan Isaac: 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block. – 1:39 PM
Justin Kubatko: Paolo Banchero yesterday: ✅ 22 PTS ✅ 10 REB ✅ 5 AST Banchero has four 20p/10r/5a games this season, breaking a tie with @Shaquille O’Neal for the most such games by a rookie in @Orlando Magic history. He’s the only rookie to record such a game this season. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 6, 2023
Luke DeCook: Duke 63, UNC 57. Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams run off the floor with the elated Duke players. Not many stars of screen and stage at this one compared to years past, but the game certainly delivered. -via Twitter / February 5, 2023
Paolo Banchero knows a thing or two about starring in two sports simultaneously. He played quarterback for a season in addition to basketball at Seattle’s O’Dea High School before deciding to focus exclusively on basketball. Amazed at all of Suggs’ accomplishments and so incredibly happy for him, Banchero was thrilled to celebrate this occasion with him. “It’s awesome,” he said. “Suggs is a great leader and a fierce competitor…(I have) a lot of respect for that man. To get your jersey retired, in not just one but two sports, is special.” -via NBA.com / February 3, 2023