Paolo Banchero selected No. 1 in the Rising Stars draft

Paolo Banchero knows a thing or two about starring in two sports simultaneously. He played quarterback for a season in addition to basketball at Seattle’s O’Dea High School before deciding to focus exclusively on basketball. Amazed at all of Suggs’ accomplishments and so incredibly happy for him, Banchero was thrilled to celebrate this occasion with him. “It’s awesome,” he said. “Suggs is a great leader and a fierce competitor…(I have) a lot of respect for that man. To get your jersey retired, in not just one but two sports, is special.” -via NBA.com / February 3, 2023