Raptors covet Nic Claxton, Ben Simmons and first rounders for Pascal Siakam

Toronto covets Nets starting center Nic Claxton and has expressed interest in acquiring him in trade discussions with Brooklyn, league sources told HoopsHype. At last year’s trade deadline, the Raptors offered a first-round pick in an attempt to acquire Claxton and have since kept an eye on the rising center. Nets forward Ben Simmons and several first-round draft picks have also been discussed in trade conversations with the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jacque Vaughn said before #Nets loss Monday to #Clippers Ben Simmons (knee) “is highly probable” Tuesday vs. #Suns. Isn’t playing back-to-back.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Clippers 124-116. Cam Thomas finishes with 47 as the team played its ass off. Ben Simmons should be back tomorrow. Does Spencer Dinwiddie and DFS join them? Let’s see what Vaughn has to say on the trade, too. Plenty to come. – 9:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reporting from the man @Michael Scotto:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: The Nets have expressed interest in Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, as @Marc Stein first reported. Toronto covets Nic Claxton in trade talks, while Ben Simmons and draft pick compensation have also been discussed, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/2023/02/06/sou… – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons would have been ready to play tonight, but the Nets want to save him for the second leg of a back to back tomorrow against the Suns. Other notes here: trib.al/6GVYZlr – 8:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “Ben is actually available and could go tonight but he is not going because he wouldn’t play the back-to-back.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) could play tonight but the Nets want him to play in the second game of this back to back tomorrow against the Suns. – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight with left knee soreness. Seth Curry (adductor) is also out.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons will miss tonight but play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h2Psa6ItQA – 5:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons would have been available tonight but is sitting out due to the back to back.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is expected to play tomorrow. He’s sitting tonight on first end of back to back. – 5:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs. the Clippers, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. TJ Warren can play. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren is in, Ben Simmons is out but expected to play tomorrow per Jacque Vaughn. #Nets – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons could play tonight, but can’t play in the back-to-back. Indicates he will play tomorrow against Phoenix. – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
T.J. Warren is available against the Clippers tonight, Ben Simmons is out. – 5:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Nets CAN do a deal for Trent, VanVleet, Siakam, OG… I don’t know why they would though. One of the biggest challenges facing them going forward is secondary creation. You can’t trust Ben Simmons to be part of the solution at all. I’d be interested in them pursuing DeRozan. – 4:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets fans, Toronto calls you and offers the following package:
Raptors:
Nic Claxton
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
PHI 2027 1st
BKN 2028 1st
DAL 2029 1st
2029 swap
Nets:
Pascal Siakam
What do you say? – 12:59 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Make it so it isn’t a debate” — that’s how Pascal Siakam reacted to his all-star snub as the Raptors learn the hard way this year that team success predicts everything else:
Ian Begley: Ben Simmons is out tonight due to knee soreness, Nets say. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 6, 2023
Nick Friedell: A couple of Nets notes from @BobbyMarks42 on @KeyJayandMax : 1. Ben Simmons has no value around the league right now in any potential deal. 2. If the Nets decide to move KD — their return would be greater this summer than it would be before Thursday’s trade deadline. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 6, 2023
There remains hefty skepticism among league personnel that the Raptors will actually move All-Star forward Pascal Siakam this week despite interest from the Nets and other teams, sources said. Talented forward O.G. Anunoby has been the name that rival executives have monitored the most outside of VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., and between Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, the Nets have clearly targeted two-way wings as reinforcements around Durant dating back to last summer. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 6, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Many conversations in the league are going through one team today: the Toronto Raptors. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 6, 2023
Marc Stein: The Nets have also been described to me as a team with Pascal Siakam interest … although the signals entering the final week of trade season have reflected a reluctance from Toronto to this point to make Siakam available. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 6, 2023