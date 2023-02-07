Spencer Dinwiddie expects to remain in Brooklyn through the trade deadline

Marc J. Spears: Dinwiddie says he is expecting to remain a Net through the deadline considering it would be “silly” to have this press conference if he wasn’t.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie on #Nets getting Dorian Finney-Smith: “When they called and asked about him, I told them that’s not going to be a guy you want to lose. He’s a guy that defends 1-through-5…I ain’t met a guy he can’t guard – outside of me.” – 5:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Spencer Dinwiddie on trade deadline: “I assume I’m here. I plan to be here. I don’t think we’d be having this press conference if they weren’t. This would be a lot of trouble just to ship me off in six hours. Then we all look crazy. You all wasted your time. I wasted my time.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdQhHpMI4U – 5:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie on Dorian Finney-Smith: “He’s a guy that defends 1-5. Doesn’t care if he shoots one time, as long as we win. Picks up full court, can guard a big, shoots 40% from three in a normal year, rangy athletic.
Spencer Dinwiddie on Dorian Finney-Smith: “He’s a guy that defends 1-5. Doesn’t care if he shoots one time, as long as we win. Picks up full court, can guard a big, shoots 40% from three in a normal year, rangy athletic.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Spencer Dinwiddie on being traded for Kyrie Irving: “We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKk9VzSdtd – 4:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie on getting a second shot at contending w/ the #Nets: “Yeah, that was crazy because we were rolling people in preseason, the first couple of games. I got hurt and obviously the trades and everything that went down. So being in win-now mode…it’s a blessing.” – 4:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie said he may not root for anyone harder than Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen. Adds his son, Eli, is now five and has gone from crawling around the arena to walking in like he owns the place. – 4:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie: “We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking. And the #Nets needed some help in that department.” – 4:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“We might not be the best trade package but we the best looking…”
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Hey there’s more of you than there used to be,” says Spencer Dinwiddie when walking into a fairly full press conference. pic.twitter.com/1GsDjGzDiE – 4:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie walked into the media room, gauged the reporters and said, “A few more than we used to have.” – 4:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith won’t make their #Nets debuts (ok, Spencer’s second debut) tonight vs. the #Suns. That will have to wait. Seth Curry (adductor) and Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) are both also out, but Ben Simmons is back. – 2:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are both out tonight, listed as “coach’s decision.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (adductor strain), Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) are both out tonight. New acquisitions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will also be held out tonight.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets have ruled out Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith for tonight’s game.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are available but are listed as a coach’s decision to play for the Nets tonight against the Suns. – 12:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are both out tonight against Phoenix by coaches decision. Yuta Watanabe and Seth Curry are out, too. Ben Simmons is in. – 12:56 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The guy has scored 91 points in the last two games.”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine think Cam Thomas is earning minutes even when Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie are back on the court
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are gonna lose to a Mavs team missing Luka Doncic, Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber, not yet with Kyrie Irving or Markieff Morris, and also sans Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie as a result of the trade. Utah will drop back below .500 at 27-28. – 11:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie returning to Brooklyn:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn on Spencer Dinwiddie: “Spencer is a high IQ guy. I think he’ll be able to fit in seamlessly.” – 10:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on the acquisitions of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the trade for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith make the Nets longer, more athletic and help them offensively. Unsure of their status for tomorrow. – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Clippers 124-116. Cam Thomas finishes with 47 as the team played its ass off. Ben Simmons should be back tomorrow. Does Spencer Dinwiddie and DFS join them? Let’s see what Vaughn has to say on the trade, too. Plenty to come. – 9:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Either Spencer Dinwiddie or Fred VanVleet is probably gonna be Brooklyn’s starting point guard for the rest of the season, but I really hope they give Cam Thomas a few bench minutes per night to just cook without a veteran PG or Durant on the floor. He’s got something. – 9:56 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – 7:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton says he’s looking forward to reuniting with Spencer Dinwiddie: “My first year playing with Spence was good for me. He really looked for me out on the court and now I’m 10 times better than I was then. So I’m looking forward to playing with him and that will be fun.” – 6:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mavs-Nets trade now official. Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris to Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to Brooklyn. – 6:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith can still be traded now that the trade is complete.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting that trade is official.
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Official:
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:54 PM
