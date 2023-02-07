Spurs expected to waive or buy out Dewayne Dedmon

Jeff McDonald: Couple of relevant details: Spurs are receiving a 2028 second-round pick from Miami, sending the Heat cash considerations. Spurs are not expected to keep Dewayne Dedmon on the roster.
Source: Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Dewayne Dedmon is once again a Spur, but he won’t be for long. As San Antonio adds more picks to its already sizable stash, this is likely more of a blip than a real indicator of things to come. https://t.co/wJdtfI0wGO pic.twitter.com/wiaFAWAZFf – 4:06 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Short grades for the Dewayne Dedmon trade: es.pn/3XlOos0 (ESPN+)
Note that since these will be in a running file up through the trade deadline, the preview on Twitter might not reflect the most recent update. – 3:17 PM
Short grades for the Dewayne Dedmon trade: es.pn/3XlOos0 (ESPN+)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Formal Heat statement, succinct and to the point: “The Miami HEAT announced today that they have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for cash considerations.” – 3:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
All the details surrounding the Dewayne Dedmon trade and what it means for the Heat as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Kyle Lowry update and other Heat injury news from today’s practice at Miami-Dade Arena – 2:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra and Heat players did not and could not comment on the Dewayne Dedmon trade after today’s practice because the deal has not been finalized yet. – 1:36 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon to Spurs sportando.basketball/en/heat-trade-… – 1:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New video! Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon. What comes next?
youtu.be/zo0fJrF7qiM – 12:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry out at least three games with knee soreness and swelling, complicating Heat willingness to trade him. And 4 or 5 others out for Pacers game tomorrow, with Miami holding 2 open roster spots after Dedmon deal: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the Dedmon trade, the Heat created a $4.7 million trade exception, which they can utilize for up to one year, although it cannot be aggregated with other exceptions or cap space for a player who earns more. – 12:44 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quick, read this before a Shams Tweet invalidates half my speculation
New for @TheAthleticNBA – The Week That Was
* Follow the money on trades for ten tax teams
* Quick Dedmon thoughts
* Indy road trip
* Scouting Michigan sleeper Kobe Bufkin
theathletic.com/4163497/2023/0… – 12:26 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
MIA has traded D. Dedmon and a ’28 2nd to SAS in exchange for the minimum amount of Cash required to execute a trade ($110K).
MIA was $200K < the tax and are now $4.9M < with a newly created $4.7M TPE.
Dedmon is essentially an expiring with $0 of his $4.3M GTD for next season. – 12:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🌴New🌴Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon to Spurs. Here’s what comes next. wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/heat-trade-d… – 12:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Miami Heat shed some salary by reportedly trading Dewayne Dedmon to the Spurs.
Is Miami preparing for a bigger move at the deadline? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5jZvN0TwG0 – 12:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson and me: The details on the Dewayne Dedmon trade and what it could mean for what’s ahead miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:03 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
There is always the possibility San Antonio moves one of its centers, but even if they do I would be surprised if they hung on to Dedmon. His previous stint here did not end very well. – 11:56 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat trading Dedmon, second-round pick to Spurs for tax relief, roster space. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Move allows team to open two roster spots, address two-way deal of Orlando Robinson. – 11:55 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat trades Dedmon to Spurs, giving Miami more space, flexibility under tax line. The consequences, fallout: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:52 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No surprise Dewayne Dedmon is being traded. That’s been building since that whole incident on the bench. And Miami needed create some flexibility under the tax line. They’ve done that now.
Spurs get closer to the floor, all for renting a little cap space in exchange for a pick. – 11:38 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon and his salary to the San Antonio Spurs for a 2028 second-round pick. The move affords the Heat space under the luxury tax to sign a replacement for Dedmon and another player (or convert Orlando Robinson to a standard deal). – 11:38 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat trading Dedmon and a 2028 second round pick to the Spurs for cash considerations. By not taking a player from the Spurs, the Heat is now $5 million below the luxury tax line. – 11:35 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
For the first time in Heat history, they’re making a trade with the Spurs. Details being finalized but Dewayne Dedmon and a second-rounder for cash considerations is the current framework, per source. – 11:29 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:22 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat exploring trade options with Lowry, Dedmon as deadline nears, while receiving interest in impending free agent: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:18 AM
More on this storyline
Dewayne Dedmon will not be in San Antonio long, however, as he will likely be waived following the trade deadline if the Spurs are unable to flip him for more value in the next couple of days. -via matthewtynan.substack.com / February 7, 2023
Miami HEAT announced today that they have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for cash considerations. -via NBA.com / February 7, 2023
Barry Jackson: Heat received nothing back, beyond cash considerations, in Dedmon trade, per source. Smart move in that it creates more space under tax line to add 2 players to standard contract or one veteran player immediately via trade or signing. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 7, 2023