Suns vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (29-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (32-21) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
Phoenix Suns 0, Brooklyn Nets 0 (7:30 pm ET)
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cam Thomas, formerly not in the rotation, tonight the last player announced in starting lineups at Barclays Center. Current best player on the team, why not? – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Suns tipping shortly. Devin Booker is back for PHX. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will have to wait to take the court for BK. Who you gonna call? Cam Thomas. His LSU Tiger Ben Simmons is back, too. Updates to come. – 7:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Getting ready for Suns-Nets. Devin Booker back. Ben Simmons back. And either a late-arriving crowd, or maybe 7,500 people here to see it. – 7:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Grizzlies have been on a crazy ride, had 11 straight wins heading into the Shannon Sharpe game against Lakers. Since then, dropped 8 of 9. Would expect this to be a get-right game for Memphis, but did lose last 2 at home to POR & TOR. #Bulls – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“At the end of the day, you can build a lot of relationships, but I also paid the top price – by a lot.”
Mat Ishbia on $4B of #Suns/Mercury.
“I’m also going to pay you more than anyone else is willing to do and I’m willing to do it and I can do it myself https://t.co/dGcCdUZ9yu pic.twitter.com/2Ev0lW9rUp – 7:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
“We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets need some help in that department.”
@SpencerDinwi – 7:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Suns: Simmons, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons will start tonight alongside Cam Thomas:
Simmons, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – 7:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
‘A lot of disrespect’: Kyrie Irving started his Mavericks tenure by explaining why he requested a trade from the Nets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix:
Simmons, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have acquired the draft rights to David Michineau from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kessler Edwards and cash considerations.
Michineau was drafted 39th overall by New Orleans in 2016. – 7:00 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have acquired the draft rights to David Michineau from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kessler Edwards and cash considerations, per team. – 6:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book’s return, Ishbia takes over, the latest KD chatter…it’s gonna be a packed @PHNX_Suns pregame show! We start in 2 minutes, come hang out:
https://t.co/tUA9zr5j9J pic.twitter.com/Nsf2bm2VCn – 6:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Alan Williams signs 2-year extension with South East Melbourne Phoenix sportando.basketball/en/alan-willia… – 6:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets received the rights to David Michineau in the trade that sent Kessler Edwards and the infamous cash considerations to Sacramento. Michineau was the Pelicans 39th pick in the 2016 draft, then traded to the Clippers, then traded to Kings as part of a 4-team deal last season. – 6:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Kessler Edwards trade to Sacramento was completed using the draft rights to Clippers summer league legend David Michineau!!!
(2016 Clippers draft. You had to be there for Brice Johnson and Diamond Stone mannnnnn…) – 6:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kevin Durant’s injury is expected to keep him out of the All-Star Game.
So who should replace him: Jalen Brunson or James Harden? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SM6XSK5iDg – 6:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets acquired the draft rights to David Michineau from the Sacramento #Kings in exchange for forward Kessler Edwards and cash considerations. – 6:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets announce they received draft rights to David Michineau from Kings in exchange for forward Kessler Edwards & cash considerations. – 6:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FTs X Dunk = Devin Booker adding a halfcourt shot to his pregame routine. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xp20zI8aDO – 6:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving felt ‘disrespected’ in Brooklyn, wants to be ‘celebrated’ in Dallas nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 6:45 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Defense, shooting, athleticism.
@Spencer Dinwiddie breaks down @Dorian Finney-Smith’s game. pic.twitter.com/KP9mocEPFE – 6:43 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) will not play in the All-Star game next week in Salt Lake City, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith getting his first warmup shots as a Net. His first game will come Thursday against the Bulls, coincidentally against his college coach, Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/VhpLDLBg3Q – 6:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some observers took Kevin Durant’s ultimatum to Nets’ Joe Tsai late last summer as an artificial ploy to force a trade. But there has been some disconnect between GM Sean Marks & Durant during their shared BKN tenure. The next 2 days are pivotal for Nets: sny.tv/articles/does-… – 6:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he thinks KD’s belief in the franchise has changed: pic.twitter.com/DdCJV2CKOZ – 6:17 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Chris Paul was out here early tonight. @ Barclays Center instagram.com/p/CoYRS1LuTPB/… – 6:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sights from last night’s Fireside Chat 🔥 We heard from some inspiring Charlotte change-makers that are shaping our city’s history 🖤
#AmplifyBlackVoices x #NBACelebratesBHM x @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/5POdrSlMZ6 – 6:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not much of a Durant update from Vaughn. Hasn’t done contact yet, not sure when he will. – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Jacque Vaughn if KD had talks with the #Nets, and was he involved: “I was not a part of them. If these conversations did happen, I was not there. So I can’t say if they happened or not, but I know I wasn’t there. But what I will say is, Kevin wants to win.” – 5:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe will get an MRI on his back tomorrow.
Called it “precautionary” – 5:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe is getting a precautionary MRI tomorrow on his back. – 5:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Kevin Durant will be held out through the All-Star break:
“The days are adding up. He has progressed, whether that progression is enough I won’t speculate.” – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
JV on KD: “Really good update from the doctor so well. He’ll continue to progress his on-court activities. And so all was good. So really good report…I can say he has not done contact yet. He’s been on the court, but has not done contact.” #Nets – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Jacque Vaughn if it’s safe to rule Kevin Durant out through the All Star break, said “I won’t step over that line…but the days are adding up.” – 5:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Kevin (Durant) wants to win. I told the team that the expectations are still to win. I want to win,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said. – 5:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn said the team got a “really good report” from the doctor regarding Kevin Durant. Vaughn said he is progressing with his on court activities but has not done contact yet. – 5:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said KD got a “really good report” during his checkup with the team doctor.
Said KD has not yet don’t contact work. – 5:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said he got a “really good” update following Kevin Durant’s evaluation yesterday.
Said KD has not done contract yet on the court. – 5:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says KD got a “really good report” in his checkup with the doctor — but he still hasn’t been cleared for contact. His return date remains unclear. – 5:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sam Garvin, who served as interim owner, will continue in his role as team vice chairman and minority owner. #Suns – 5:51 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Vaughn said “really good update” from doctor on Kevin Durant. He has not done contact yet, but he’s been on the court. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
JV said KD got a really good report from the doctors. He’s been on the court, but not with contact. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant got a really good update from the doctors. He will continue to increase his on-court activities. He has not done contact yet. – 5:50 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Added some thoughts on the Kessler Edwards trade in here, because when blockbuster deals happen that’s what I do.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 5:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie on #Nets getting Dorian Finney-Smith: “When they called and asked about him, I told them that’s not going to be a guy you want to lose. He’s a guy that defends 1-through-5…I ain’t met a guy he can’t guard – outside of me.” – 5:38 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving used his first presser with the Dallas Mavericks say he felt the Brooklyn Nets disrespected him. Irving went a lot further, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4164839/2023/0… – 5:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/qiXdRHBny7 – 5:30 PM
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?
🏀@Eddie Johnson and @TermineRadio debate if it makes sense for either team pic.twitter.com/vguuZudJhr – 5:24 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Spencer Dinwiddie on trade deadline: “I assume I’m here. I plan to be here. I don’t think we’d be having this press conference if they weren’t. This would be a lot of trouble just to ship me off in six hours. Then we all look crazy. You all wasted your time. I wasted my time.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/CdQhHpMI4U – 5:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked about NYK-OG Anunoby & why it’s a long shot at this point, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Denver, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/EPSeH5Mb3z pic.twitter.com/sK34CaMFjk – 5:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“As soon as I heard about [INSEP], I wanted it to be a goal of mine. I really put my focus into trying to get accepted. It’s always something you take pride in as soon as you go there, knowing all the guys that went there before you.” – Théo Maledon 🇫🇷
📝@sam_perley | #LetsFly – 5:17 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Besides these names we mentioned in here, we hear Phoenix’s Dario Saric is another stretch big (PF/C) on Miami’s radar. Problem is making it work from a cap standpoint, with Saric making $9.2 M on expiring deal and Miami lacking similar salaries: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving on his trade conversations with Kevin Durant: “It’s water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading.” – 5:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Spencer Dinwiddie on Dorian Finney-Smith: “He’s a guy that defends 1-5. Doesn’t care if he shoots one time, as long as we win. Picks up full court, can guard a big, shoots 40% from three in a normal year, rangy athletic.
“I ain’t met a guy he can’t guard outside of me.” #Nets – 5:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Spencer Dinwiddie on Nets acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving trade: “When they (Nets) called and asked about him, I told them that’s not going to be a guy you want to lose. He’s a guy that defends one through five… I ain’t met a guy he can’t guard outside of me.” pic.twitter.com/8x2NJW1fcE – 5:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at WAS 2/8
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Watching Kyrie’s introductory presser in Dallas just reaffirms what I said yesterday on the @PHNX_Suns pod about why the Suns should be glad they didn’t trade for him:
https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/sVE21nm8NI – 5:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Spencer Dinwiddie on being traded for Kyrie Irving: “We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKk9VzSdtd – 4:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA trade deadline: Nets open up roster spot by reportedly trading Kessler Edwards to Kings
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 4:53 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
feb. 9, 2022: “there has not been any meaningful dialogue between the 76ers and nets [on a james harden trade]
feb. 10, 2022: *harden is traded to the sixers*
———
feb. 7, 2023: the nets are telling teams they won’t move kd
feb. 9, 2023: kevin durant, you are a phoenix sun pic.twitter.com/L8ZFG82QaH – 4:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dinwiddie: “There’s a certain level of pride it’d be to bring a championship to Brooklyn over any other organization in the league – including an LA team – (it’d) still be more prideful doing it here just because in a lot of ways it made my career. So proud to be back.” #Nets – 4:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving addressing his trade request for the first time: “I want to be in places I’m celebrated, not just tolerated. … There were times in Brooklyn I felt very disrespected.”
Of Mavs’ trade: “Really feel wanted.” – 4:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith said he’d like to help Cam Thomas out on the defensive end. Both hail from Chesapeake, Va. – 4:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith said his role is to guard the opposing team’s best player. – 4:45 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Spencer says “it’s Been a year and a half but it feels like five” about all that has gone on since he last played in a nets uniform. pic.twitter.com/lquSPFxgZG – 4:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith has known Cam Thomas since he was 10. “He’s always been a bucket.” – 4:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie on getting a second shot at contending w/ the #Nets: “Yeah, that was crazy because we were rolling people in preseason, the first couple of games. I got hurt and obviously the trades and everything that went down. So being in win-now mode…it’s a blessing.” – 4:39 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP Interview with Mat Ishbia: On how he’ll approach ownership with the Suns, how he’s getting involved right away, on the culture he wants and how he thinks Phoenix is his perfect fit.
apnews.com/article/phoeni… – 4:37 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“This is the culmination of a lifelong dream. I love the game of basketball deeply but it’s so much more than that for me.”
Mat Ishbia has completed the acquisition of the controlling ownership interest in the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. pic.twitter.com/kgoKYQMEtv – 4:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie said he may not root for anyone harder than Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen. Adds his son, Eli, is now five and has gone from crawling around the arena to walking in like he owns the place. – 4:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie: “We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking. And the #Nets needed some help in that department.” – 4:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“We might not be the best trade package but we the best looking…”
-Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/0cjcVzP5mN – 4:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie said when he got to Brooklyn it was led by a Jeremy Lin/Brook Lopez-led squad. Saw it progress to D-Lo and that squad to title aspirations. Points out that he’s been here for “the whole Sean Marks run” outside of last year. – 4:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We may not be the best trade package, but we were the best looking. The Nets needed help in that department,” joked Spencer Dinwiddie about being traded back to the Nets with Dorian Finney-Smith for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/rO6kitBwEO – 4:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“Hey there’s more of you than there used to be,” says Spencer Dinwiddie when walking into a fairly full press conference. pic.twitter.com/1GsDjGzDiE – 4:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Spencer Dinwiddie walked into the media room, gauged the reporters and said, “A few more than we used to have.” – 4:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Kevin Durant’s ongoing discussions with Brooklyn ownership and management on franchise’s future — and organization’s resistance so far to trading him: es.pn/3jHn0Xm – 4:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have finalized a deal to acquire Kessler Edwards from the Brooklyn Nets, a league source tells The Sacramento Bee. The Kings will waive Deonte Burton to make room on the roster. Burton will rejoin the G League Stockton Kings for their game in Grand Rapids. – 4:28 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Jahm Najafi, who had been the 2nd biggest Suns shareholder when Robert Sarver owned the team, will remain the Suns vice chairman and Alternate on the NBA Board of Governors now that Mat Ishbia has bought control of the franchise. Ishbia took control of the Suns today. – 4:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jahm Najafi stays on as Phoenix Suns team vice chairman and minority owner under new majority owner Mat Ishbia. #Suns #NBA pic.twitter.com/CyTqunybXv – 4:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to a league source, the Kings have acquired Kessler Edwards from the Brooklyn Nets. Deal is done. More information to come. – 4:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Kessler Edwards is traded from BKN to SAC. He waived his trade veto, but still holds a trade veto for this season in the event that SAC was to try to trade him again.
BKN created a $1.6M TPE and opened 1 roster spot. They also dropped their tax bill by $7M from $76.4M to $69.4M. – 4:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Statement on Mat Ishbia from Jahm Najafi, who will maintain his investment in the Suns and stay on as Vice Chairman and Alternate on the NBA Board of Governors: pic.twitter.com/M1QQmSSS10 – 4:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi says he and his wife “have decided to maintain all of our family’s investment in the team and to support fully Mat’s commitment to a positive workplace environment, social justice and dignity for all employees and players.” – 4:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs and the Nets trading him pic.twitter.com/qTGM4RZzMo – 4:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Lifelong dream.” new #Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia. #NBA pic.twitter.com/CdSiSVc4rB – 4:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie says he’s happy to be a place where he feels wanted. He says he felt tolerated and disrespected at times in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bESsCwrrGz – 4:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Twitter be like, “Kessler Edwards trade reaction pod dropping soon.” – 4:16 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.”
Asked about departing Brooklyn, he says, “There are times that I felt really disrespected.” – 4:14 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Story soon, but first, Suns owner Mat Ishbia on the trade deadline: “I think we’re in a great position right now. Will I be involved? Yes. Are we highly active? Yes. But at the same time, I think we have a championship-contending team without doing anything over the next 2 days.” – 4:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
For our annual Hunger Grant, @hornetsgive donated $25,000 to Angels & Sparrows – a Community Table and Resource Center that empowers underserved families to reach their potential by providing access to food security and educational opportunities that lead to a fresh start. – 4:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘The elite NBA franchise’: New team owner Mat Ishbia’s vision for Phoenix Suns #NBA #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’ll hear from Mat Ishbia for the first time as Suns and Mercury owner tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. MT – 4:03 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
According to @Jake Fischer, the following teams have expressed interest in O.G. Anunoby recently:
– New Orleans Pelicans
– Memphis Grizzlies
– New York Knicks
– Los Angeles Lakers
– Indiana Pacers
– Portland Trail Blazers
– Phoenix Suns
According to @Jake Fischer, the following teams have expressed interest in O.G. Anunoby recently:
– New Orleans Pelicans
– Memphis Grizzlies
– New York Knicks
– Los Angeles Lakers
– Indiana Pacers
– Portland Trail Blazers
– Phoenix Suns
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Can confirm that the Kings are close to acquiring Kessler Edwards from the Brooklyn Nets. Deal is not finalized yet, but very close. The Athletic first with information. – 4:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Nets, Mavericks Title Odds Change Drastically After Kyrie Irving Trade via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 3:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports teammate @J_Tasch – 3:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns announce that Mat Ishbia is now officially the team’s controlling owner … positioning them to be more active with less than 48 hours to go before the NBA trade deadline.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/8FDU737ZrF – 3:57 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
WE HAVE A TRADE. Kings get Kessler Edwards from the Nets.
We’re LIVE with @ChrisMWatkins and @FCartoscelli3 in-studio talking Kings, trade deadline and more:
youtube.com/watch?v=_eF4Hg… – 3:57 PM
WE HAVE A TRADE. Kings get Kessler Edwards from the Nets.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Transaction officially complete.
Mat Ishbia is now the new owner of the Suns and Mercury. – 3:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officially official: Mat Ishbia assumes controlling ownership interest in the Suns and Mercury pic.twitter.com/ZJQ9nLVTXr – 3:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Kings have an open roster spot (Deonte Burton is on a 10 Day contract that can be ended early) and Edwards is on a minimum deal, so they can just take him in.
Kings will have to send somethng back to Nets: Either draft rights to a player or a top-55 protected second-rounder. – 3:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers done with Eastern Conference road games (and played most total games + most road games in NBA overall), here are remaining Clippers road games for regular season (not in order):
– Denver
– Portland
– Golden State
– Phoenix x2
– Sacramento
– Memphis x2
With Clippers done with Eastern Conference road games (and played most total games + most road games in NBA overall), here are remaining Clippers road games for regular season (not in order):
– Denver
– Portland
– Golden State
– Phoenix x2
– Sacramento
– Memphis x2
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nets are finalizing trade to send forward Kessler Edwards and cash to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. The Nets save a total of $8M in salary and luxury tax and open up a roster spot. Edwards still has to approve trade because he has a “one-year Bird Rights restriction” in his deal. – 3:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
BREAKING: Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia officially new majority owner of Phoenix Suns #Suns #NBA https://t.co/LxRXqgwkqo via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jR530oHDrj – 3:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Kevin Durant be traded by Thursday’s deadline?
🔊 @adaniels33 reacts to the @Adrian Wojnarowski report that the Nets don’t want to trade him #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/9TVwvJIiL3 – 3:47 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Me reading that Shams tweet and going from “the Kings traded for Nets forward Kevin Durant?!?!” to “the Kings traded for Nets forward Walker Kessler” pic.twitter.com/3652xFYBoh – 3:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward…”
Lol
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The transaction is complete. Mat Ishbia is the owner of the Suns and Mercury. – 3:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward Kessler Edwards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are not actively engaged with Toronto about a trade for OG Anunoby per @Jake Fischer.
Word around the league is that the Raptors asking price for the young wing is extremely high. – 3:38 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer. – 3:20 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Not sure how real Toronto’s interest in Deandre Ayton is but I was toying around with this idea. Might have to rejig some things pic.twitter.com/bz8XcJPatF – 3:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia has received final transaction approval from #NBA to become new #Suns team owner., the league confirmed. – 3:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Unless Kevin Durant is threatening to sit out if he doesn’t get traded before Thursday, the Suns can’t get caught going down this rabbit hole again. KD in Phoenix would be amazing but they need realistic upgrades at the deadline – 3:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
For a chance to WIN this signed @PJ Washington basketball:
🏀 Like this tweet
🏀 Follow @DraftKings
🏀 Reply with your favorite PJ Washington moment!
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The conversation:
KD: “I would still like to be traded.”
Nets: “Cool, but you are under contract for three more years. So, we are not trading you.”
KD: “Please?”
Nets: “No.”
KD: “okay.”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 2:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “At the end of the day, Kevin wants to win…That will be our holy grail. We’ll continue to try to put a group out that wins.”
Will Durant re-issue his trade request? That’s the big question for BKN. Next few days are critical for Sean Marks: sny.tv/articles/does-… – 2:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith won’t make their #Nets debuts (ok, Spencer’s second debut) tonight vs. the #Suns. That will have to wait. Seth Curry (adductor) and Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) are both also out, but Ben Simmons is back. – 2:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Odds on where KD would be traded if the Nets did it, which I don’t think they will.
via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/18fwApc94A – 1:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, OG Anunoby, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The new Nets won’t play tonight vs. Phoenix
OUT:
Curry (left adductor strain)
Dinwiddie (coach’s decision)
Durant (right knee – MCL sprain)
Finney-Smith (coach’s decision)
