Suns vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,833,668 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $5,651,589 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum’s ability to play the big minutes is astounding. He prepared for and embraces them. Mikal Bridges, another league leader, agrees that it’s better to be out there.
It also can’t be preferable that Tatum’s MPG rose above 38 in 2023 on Monday: clnsmedia.com/jayson-tatums-… – 3:35 AM
@BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving’s trade from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the basketball world on Sunday.
The Mavs owner Mark Cuban reacted to the trade and provided his thoughts about the team’s future 🧐
basketnews.com/news-184915-ma… – 2:57 AM
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets waste Cam Thomas’ 47 points. Ed Sumner: “Sh–t is funny, man. It’s crazy how this man had all those DNPs. He just dropped 40 back-to-back. Blows my mind. I told him ‘keep rolling. You’re gonna go 40 again? Go 40 again. You got it.’ nypost.com/2023/02/06/net… via @nypostsports – 2:22 AM
@LawMurrayTheNU
Strange but true:
Clippers did not win every quarter tonight in Brooklyn (2nd quarter was tied at 26), but tonight marked only 3rd time that Clippers did not *lose* a quarter this season (and 1st on road).
+2 in 1st, 0 in 2nd, +1 in 3rd, +5 in 4th. – 2:06 AM
@NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn trying to keep #Nets focused as Kevin Durant uncertainty looms nypost.com/2023/02/07/net… via @nypostsports – 2:04 AM
@NYPost_Lewis
. @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ parting shot at Kyrie Irving after #Nets trade him to #Mavericks nypost.com/2023/02/06/may… via @nypostsports – 1:47 AM