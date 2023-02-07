Suns vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Suns vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Suns vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 7, 2023- by

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $5,833,668 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $5,651,589 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum’s ability to play the big minutes is astounding. He prepared for and embraces them. Mikal Bridges, another league leader, agrees that it’s better to be out there.
It also can’t be preferable that Tatum’s MPG rose above 38 in 2023 on Monday: clnsmedia.com/jayson-tatums-…3:35 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving’s trade from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the basketball world on Sunday.
The Mavs owner Mark Cuban reacted to the trade and provided his thoughts about the team’s future 🧐
basketnews.com/news-184915-ma…2:57 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets waste Cam Thomas’ 47 points. Ed Sumner: “Sh–t is funny, man. It’s crazy how this man had all those DNPs. He just dropped 40 back-to-back. Blows my mind. I told him ‘keep rolling. You’re gonna go 40 again? Go 40 again. You got it.’ nypost.com/2023/02/06/net… via @nypostsports2:22 AM
Law Murray
@LawMurrayTheNU
Strange but true:
Clippers did not win every quarter tonight in Brooklyn (2nd quarter was tied at 26), but tonight marked only 3rd time that Clippers did not *lose* a quarter this season (and 1st on road).
+2 in 1st, 0 in 2nd, +1 in 3rd, +5 in 4th. – 2:06 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn trying to keep #Nets focused as Kevin Durant uncertainty looms nypost.com/2023/02/07/net… via @nypostsports2:04 AM
Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
. @NYCMayor Eric Adams’ parting shot at Kyrie Irving after #Nets trade him to #Mavericks nypost.com/2023/02/06/may… via @nypostsports1:47 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home