Live stream: Timberwolves 48, Nuggets 79

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) play against the Denver Nuggets (37-17) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 48, Denver Nuggets 79 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Prior to tonight Minnesota was the #1 defensive team in the NBA over the last 10 games. – 10:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the T’Wolves 79-48:
-Joker: 19-10-10-1-1 bcuz why not
-MPJ: 21-5-2-1, 7/9 FG and 3/4 3P
-AG 18 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks good lord pic.twitter.com/knHKljuadh – 10:11 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets just did what in the first half – 10:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Absolutely dominant first half for the Denver Nuggets.
Porter: 21 points on 7/9 shooting
Jokic: 19-10-10 on 8/11 shooting
Nuggets up 79-48. – 10:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Hearing that Minnesota still wants the Nuggets in the 1st round. – 10:09 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Triple-double merchant
19 PTS / 10 REB / 10 AST at the half pic.twitter.com/tQHDNGs4PB – 10:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Anybody that says Joker stat pads or that it doesn’t affect winning is nutso – 10:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just recorded a triple-double in 18 minutes. 17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists. That should be the second-fastest of his career, only behind the fastest triple-double in NBA history. – 10:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
First half triple-double for Jokic.
17-10-10-1-1 on 8/11 shooting and a +31 in 18 minutes.
Still 33 seconds to go. – 10:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jokic has a triple-double in the first half. Just zero defense from a Wolves team that is third in the league in defense since the start of the new year. – 10:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just logged a first-half triple-double.
17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 18 minutes. – 10:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Just a preposterous sequence from Nikola Jokic: defends multiple T-Wolves, corrals defensive rebound, brings the ball up court in transition, passes to KCP who misses layup, and Joker’s there for cleanup on aisle three. He’s got 15 points, 8 assists and 9 rebounds in 16 minutes. – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Devin Booker first game since Christmas:
19 PTS
4 REB
6 AST
25 MIN
Suns have won 3 in a row. pic.twitter.com/auSIll3Ihk – 10:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
You’ve got to love how Nikola Jokic always gets up for games against Rudy Gobert. He brought it tonight. – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a player under 22 years old this season:
3 — Cam Thomas
2 — Jalen Green
1 — Anthony Edwards
Cam Thomas had none 5 days ago. pic.twitter.com/zUkPVRWi0R – 9:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ant, upset that Aaron Gordon stole a bit of his shine in Hustle, fouls him on the post-up. – 9:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ had 19 first-quarter points on 6-of-7 shots. I’m not sure the Nuggets have ever had a Feed Mike game, but this would be a nice one to try it.
Career-high in points? 39
Makes? 13
Attempts? 23
Let’s see him eat in a couple more quarters please. – 9:50 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
One of the greatest signs of how incredibly skilled a player and what a brilliant thinker Nikola Jokic is when you compare his number against Gobert before and after the playoff series in the bubble. He struggled brutally prior and then midway through that series figured it out – 9:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
After 1 quarter:
Michael Porter Jr —
19 PTS | 6-7 FG | 3-3 3P
Timberwolves —
19 PTS | 6-22 FG | 3-8 3P pic.twitter.com/lP4khhLFL9 – 9:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Out the gate swinging
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/tnNv6ieCIV – 9:40 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Michael Porter Jr had more points himself (19) than Minnesota had as an entire TEAM in the first quarter (15). The #Nuggets lead by 30 and scored 49 total in a scoring bonanza in the first. – 9:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nuggets hang 49 — 49! — on the Wolves in the first quarter. Goodness gracious – 9:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 49-19. – 9:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the end of 1st quarter:
Minnesota Timberwolves 19 points
Michael Porter Jr. 19 points. – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
After 1 quarter:
Nuggets — 49
Timberwolves — 19
The highest scoring quarter of the Nuggets season. pic.twitter.com/FFkEGGZTIQ – 9:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets just dropped 49 points on the T-Wolves in the first quarter. It’s a 30-point lead after one.
MPJ scored 19. Joker had 9 points and 6 assists. Don’t know the last time Denver just smacked a team like this in the first quarter. – 9:39 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets drop 49 points in the first quarter. Michael Porter Jr. accounts for 19 of those, on 6/7 shooting.
A near perfect quarter of basketball for the Nuggets. – 9:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MICHAEL PORTER JR. HAVE YOURSELF A QUARTER.
19 PTS (6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT) pic.twitter.com/I5p65w9ZRo – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, Timberwolves did well to tie Michael Porter Jr. at 19 points to end the first quarter. MPJ was leading for a while there. – 9:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets just put up 49 points in the first quarter. Michael Porter Jr had 19 pts. A 32-3 run in the quarter. 16 assists on 19 made field goals. Unreal. – 9:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Minnesota led Denver 9-7.
Denver now leads Minnesota 49-17.
Still in first quarter.
That’s a 42-8 run. – 9:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. has 19 1st quarter points. The Nuggets are up 44-15. This is a clinic. – 9:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ has 19 points, and the T-Wolves have 15 with 1:19 left in the first quarter. – 9:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
12 assists on 15 made field goals for the Nuggets to start this game. A passing CLINIC. – 9:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Started this game with a Porter Quarter.
MPJ is already up to 16 points.
He’s 5/5 from the field
2/2 from the 3
3/3 from the charity stripe – 9:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
11 assist on 13 made field goals to start this game for the Denver Nuggets. A passing CLINIC. – 9:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Nuggets are on a 23-2 run, fueled by turnovers and botched defensive rotations by the Wolves – 9:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Um … MPJ is cooking. That’s 14 points in eight minutes … and an oop! – 9:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that crossover was nastyyyy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9yf7FIrGoQ – 9:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I’m not sure the Nuggets offense has ever struggled when MPJ hits his 3’s. Feels like every Porter quarter is also a Nuggets haymaker. – 9:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
With Bruce Brown hurt, #Nuggets moved Ish to Taurean Prince, AG to Ant and KCP to D-Lo.
Also, don’t forget rule No. 1: Ish can still ball. – 9:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Bruce Brown is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain.
#MileHighBasketball – 9:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Such pretty offense. Ish Smith to KCP who makes the extra pass to MPJ. *chefs kiss* – 9:26 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I’m told Bruce Brown is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain. – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain, I’m told. – 9:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bruce Brown has a right ankle sprain and is questionable to return for the Nuggets. – 9:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon has been credited with 3 steals and a block in 5 minutes. – 9:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It’s good that the Nuggets get more practice with teams taking the big off of Jokic and using him as the help side rim protector.
Last week it was Embiid. Tonight it’s Gobert. – 9:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First shot things 🪣
@ArtistHBTL x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/v1GpwqG0H0 – 9:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray OUT and now Bruce Brown appears to have rolled an ankle. Do the Nuggets play Bones tonight? 🤔 – 9:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown, starting for Jamal Murray tonight, just sprained his right ankle and asks to come out of the game. Still 8:55 left in the 1st. – 9:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown just rolled his right ankle and is hobbling off the court. Not what you want to see three minutes into the game. – 9:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a strong start for the Nuggets. He drove for a layup to get Denver on the board and just threw down a one-handed slam. Nuggets up one early. – 9:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves going with the Spy Rudy tactic, guarding Aaron Gordon while Naz Reid checks Nikola Jokic – 9:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Naz Reid is starting at power forward, for the first time this season, tonight vs. Denver. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I bet Naz Reid guards Jokić and Rudy Gobert guards Gordon for at least a significant amount of time tonight. – 9:03 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Dev’s @DKSportsbook lock of the game:
Nikola Jokic triple-double. – 9:00 PM
Dev’s @DKSportsbook lock of the game:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Denver. pic.twitter.com/oCiRykjgnD – 8:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Timberwolves:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Not in Denver tonight, will be flying out early to head to Salt Lake City for tomorrow’s game and will be on the rest of the trip. – 8:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Despite being ruled out, Kyle Anderson is out here getting his pregame warmup in. Probably a sign that this bout of back spasms won’t be a long one. – 8:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji are out tonight, team says.
Nikola Jokic, AG and KCP are all available. – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokić are all active for tonight’s game.
Jamal Murray and Zeke Nnaji are OUT.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/x9ARXUaK5Y – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Before running back to the tunnel, Bones Hyland stopped and signed a bunch of autographs for fans. He’s always stopping and signing. – 8:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves deadline was always going to point to DLo, Naz + Nowell. Dug into those three on today’s show.
– Talked to Nowell at shootaround about his contract ending
– Went through the logistics of a Naz extension
– Threw out a different type of DLo trade
open.spotify.com/episode/6ZbBXQ… – 8:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Malone says Jamal Murray is a game-time decision with right knee soreness.
Malone said the soreness popped up from some residual impact from compensating for his surgically repaired left knee.
Murray will go through his pregame routine and “see if it loosens up”. – 7:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
squad lookin’ fly in Mile High. pic.twitter.com/E07a5O1jAs – 7:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said they’ll make a final determination on Jamal Murray after pregame. He popped up on injury report with right knee inflammation. Malone said it wasn’t one moment but maybe just a build-up. Suggested could’ve had to do with overcompensation. Obviously, they’ll be cautious – 7:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz say Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable vs. Minnesota tomorrow. (low back spasm) – 6:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🐜 x 🪣
the guys had fun with this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/cBYXLMDqf9 – 5:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
