Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena
The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,161,268 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,402,534 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: KKSE 950AM
Away Radio: 830 WCCO
