Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,161,268 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $4,402,534 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: KKSE 950AM

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!