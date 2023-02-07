Warriors could save $131 million if James Wiseman is traded

Warriors could save $131 million if James Wiseman is traded

Main Rumors

Warriors could save $131 million if James Wiseman is traded

February 7, 2023- by

By |

David Locke: This paragraph from @johnhollinger in @TheAthletic today is crazy. The Warriors save $131 million dollars if they trade James Wiseman
Source: Twitter @DLocke09

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Locke @DLocke09
This paragraph from @John Hollinger in @TheAthletic today is crazy.
The Warriors save $131 million dollars if they trade James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/YGXKv5nDHx4:51 PM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills
TRADE RUMORS: The Athletic’s @Anthony Slater is reporting that trade activity has picked up & the Warriors are open to moving younger, out-of-rotation players. The players who fit that mold are James Wiseman + Moses Moody. Not necessarily likely, but possible. #dubnation4:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Ty Jerome decided not to hit Wiseman twice as he hustled down the floor. Both times he was open – 12:05 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are at 26 threes. The NBA record is 29. Two minutes left.
Do they try to break it? Or feed Wiseman? – 12:04 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Closing with James Wiseman. – 12:03 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman and Moses Moody time – 12:00 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A rare opportunity for garbage-time minutes. How many will Moody and Wiseman get?
Steve’s seen a lot of blown leads already so I’m guessing the final 5 – 11:48 PM

More on this storyline

The noise around the league the last couple of days is an increased willingness from the Warriors to engage in conversation and explore the idea of moving their younger, out-of-the-rotation players if a significant enough upgrade is offered. There’s a greater whiff of aggressiveness. If James Wiseman and Moses Moody weren’t providing any current on court value, could they be had for pennies on the dollar? But in recent days, as the conversations league-wide progressively turn more practical, the conceptual deals coming the Warriors’ direction have increased enough to believe something might actually materialize before the buzzer. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2023
“One of the things I told James is that in this league things change quickly,” Kerr said. “You just don’t know. I reminded him that JK had some DNPs early this season. It’s tough. But things can change quickly, and you always have to stay ready. “I would love to get him out there, but right now, JaMychal is playing really well. Obviously, we’ve gone to a smaller lineup, so that Loon and Draymond are not playing together as much. It creates a little bit of a logjam at that position. James just has to stay ready.” -via NBC Sports / January 30, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home