76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt

Multiple sources insist Utah Jazz post player Jarred Vanderbilt is a leading target in the Sixers’ quest to fortify frontcourt depth behind All-Star center Joel Embiid. The 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt is a power forward but has the ability to defend all three frontcourt positions. The Sixers are also in the market for a wing, so Vanderbilt could check two boxes for them.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated my Sixers trade deadline report tracker, adding in today’s reports from @PompeyOnSixers (on the Sixers’ interest in Jarred Vanderbilt) and @TheSteinLine (on Nerlens Noel).
dailysix.com/2023-trade-dea… – 11:22 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some Knicks/Nets notes on Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nic Claxton, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish as we get closer to the trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Jarred Vanderbilt ‘s name keeps popping up as a Sixers’ trade target’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN6195038739 – 7:25 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ, asked what he’d like to say about Bones *if* he’s traded:
“I know he’s gonna be a star.”
Mentioned guys like Jerami Grant, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley as guys who found their roles elsewhere. – 12:11 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jarred Vanderbilt (lower back spasms) is QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday’s game vs. the Wolves. – 6:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz say Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable vs. Minnesota tomorrow. (low back spasm) – 6:30 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If all Morey did was get Isaiah Joe back and Jarred Vanderbilt i bet some fervent Sixers fans would build his statue right next to the Jalen Hurts one in a couple weeks. – 2:28 PM
According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, the Utah Jazz already have several offers for Vanderbilt, including one from a team willing to give up multiple second-round picks. So the Celtics wouldn’t be alone in their pursuit. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023
Utah: Jarred Vanderbilt (low back spasm) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. -via HoopsHype / February 7, 2023
Eric Walden: Jarred Vanderbilt is OUT tonight (lower back spasms) -via Twitter @tribjazz / February 6, 2023