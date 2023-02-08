Live stream: 76ers 33, Celtics 39

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-18) play against the Boston Celtics (38-16) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 33, Boston Celtics 39 (Q2 08:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Only getting slightly worried that this idea of playing Tyrese Maxey with such overmatched units every game could be impacting his confidence. – 8:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Huge block from the tallest American NBA player Luke Kornet leads to a big slam from Jaylen Brown on the other end – 8:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris in with the bench to start the second quarter. Montrezl Harrell is the center. – 8:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The Celtics winning that quarter is a major benefit for them. Huge 3’s from Griffin, Williams, Hauser. Especially as Doc begins to cook with his bench unit over the next stretch. Boston avoids what could have been a really rough stretch. – 8:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Boston after one, 30-27.
Bright outlook: Celtics are 6-9 on non-heave 3s, Sixers went 2-8 on the similar type of looks. Sixers executed well.
Negative outlook: Embiid played the whole first quarter and the bench has continued their play from Sunday in New York. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 30-27 after one
Griffin – 9 points
Grant – 8 points
Tatum – 4 points
Brogdon – 4 points
Celtics – 57.9% FGs
Celtics – 6-10 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Embiid – 14 points
Harden – 6 points
76ers – 52.4% FGs
76ers – 2-8 3Ps
76ers – 4 TOs – 8:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Celtics lead 30-27 after one quarter. Embiid with 14 points on 6-8 shooting to lead all scorers. His #Sixers teammate Harden has 6 points and 3 assists. Griffin leads Celtics with 6 points on 3-for-3 three-point shooting. – 8:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 30, Sixers 27 at the end of the first. Sixers limited Tatum and Brown (combined 2-of-7 from floor), but Celtics shot 57.9 percent overall and 6-of-10 from deep. Embiid with 14 points with Williams and Horford out for Boston. – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics somehow escape ahead 30-27 after 1, turning the ball over 4 times, giving up 52% shooting to Philly. 6-2 3PT advantage the difference. Ginormous Blake boost in the opening minutes. – 8:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics shoot 6/10 from three in the first quarter
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics are led by Blake Griffin (9 points) and Grant Williams (8 points) in scoring thus far. pic.twitter.com/FNgzJQFZUY – 8:09 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Embiid isn’t a fan of the Kornet Kontest pic.twitter.com/7XBM6PcTdU – 8:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid looks a little disappointed Harden didn’t give him the first one. But James sets him up with a much better look after a pick and pop. pic.twitter.com/PaLnSqFSRD – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 14 points on 6-8 shooting after his dunk in transition. The #Sixers have a 25-24 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter. They’re shooting 52.6%, but the #Celtics are shooting shooting 56.3% from the field and 66.7% on threes. – 8:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics haven’t played well and Joel Embiid is cooking. But the C’s are 6-9 from 3 and Sixers only lead 25-24. – 8:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are 6-9 from 3. Griffin/Grant/Hauser are 6-7. Celtics are somehow down only 1 with Tatum and Brown combining for 2 point on 1-5 shooting – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good to see Hauser pull without hesitation. He’s earned it after the last game. – 8:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics are without Smart, Horford, and Rob Williams and it’s been pretty apparent.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics have either turned it over or hit a 3. No in-between. – 8:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not going to be able to do this as often against full-strength Celtics, but Harden making Kornet defend in space on three straight possessions (creating clean looks on all of them) is part of the reason you go out and get him – 8:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great start for Grant Williams looking confident and assertive. Knocks down a pair of threes and rolled for a finish inside. 23-21 Philly. – 8:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid came in as a gate time decision. He seems to be having some similar woes he had vs Orl Sas and Nyk diagnosing these traps. pic.twitter.com/Ev22EY266N – 8:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Been a pretty absurd stretch of defense from Embiid in this first quarter. – 8:01 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
As reported here last Thursday, the Celtics have interest in trading for Kelly Olynyk because he is a big who can stretch the floor.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet just pulled off the first double Kornet Kontest in human history.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Embiid pump fakes, Kornet Kontests.
Embiid holds, Kornet Kontests again.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That Embiid airball is on P.J. Tucker. Passed up a wide-open corner 3. – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Niang (not Maxey) is the first Sixer off the bench tonight. Clearly want to keep Melton on Tatum. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Melton is doing a great job on Tatum. Staying right on his hip no matter where Tatum goes. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Some of these turnovers are just terrible by Boston. Not even forced. Just throwing the ball away. – 7:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Four turnovers in the first 6 mins for the Celtics. 3 bad passes and a 5-second violation. – 7:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Payton Pritchard guessing tv shows and, well, just watch pic.twitter.com/Px7BtDiwQG – 7:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Blake Griffin
First 54 games: 9 3’s
First 4 minutes tonight: 3 3’s.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I think you gotta live a little bit with Blake 3s in the flow of the action. Embiid clearly can deter some of the Celtics drivers at the rim.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
payton pritchard doesn’t know what the sopranos or the wire are. trade him immediately. – 7:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Another opportunity tonight for JT to continue his trend of playing top-flight ball against opposing MVP candidates.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Good Sixers news: Tatum and Brown are a combined 0-for-3 from the floor for zero points to start.
Bad Sixers news: Girffin has gotten loose for three 3-pointers.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid has reached 3,300 career defensive rebounds. …. The Sixers lead 15-11 with 6:35 left in the first quarter. They’re shooting 54.5% Harden has 6 points and 1 assist. Embiid has 4 points and 2 rebounds. – 7:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics tied 11-11, the first six points scored by @Blake Griffin who has a total of 9 points. pic.twitter.com/vdXG9225n2 – 7:52 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden just passed Dirk Nowitzki for seventh in NBA history in made free throws. – 7:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Blake Griffin out here raining 3s like he’s trying to get an invite to all-star weekend – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Three Blake Griffin 3-pointers in four minutes, who had that in Vegas? #Celtics #76ers – 7:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) out tonight for Boston, Blake Griffin draws the start against Joel Embiid.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Blake Griffin with three 3-pointers in the first four minutes. Just like we all thought! – 7:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
11-2 Celtics run, which includes 3 separate Blake Griffin 3s. – 7:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) out tonight for Boston, Blake Griffin draws the start against Joel Embiid.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Clean switch here by Williams and Brown takes away a pocket pass to Embiid from Harden. defended well pic.twitter.com/pla8P01pq5 – 7:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
The Celtics collectively are over-thinking things BIG time right now – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers’ early defensive assignments: Melton on Tatum, Harris on Brown, Tucker on Grant Williams. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
We need to see cutters like crazy tonight. Tatum drove and pulled Embiid over and there was no one for him to pass to. A simple baseline cut could have resulted in a layup. – 7:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden needs one free throw to tie Dirk Nowitzki for seventh on the all-time free throws list at 7,240. – 7:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sam Hauser shooting 55.6% from 3 as a starter, Celtics should’ve given him the start IMO – 7:44 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Former Celtics assistant Kara Lawson, now the Duke women’s coach, is greeting players on the court pregame. Blue Devils play BC tomorrow. – 7:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
“I want to go visit him in Turkey somebody. That would be fun.”
Talked with Matisse Thybulle a bit 1-on-1 pregame tonight about his close bond with Furkan Korkmaz, as well as his approach to deadline rumors and more:
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics are still favored by 2 in this game despite missing three starters. – 7:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics fans are in full effect with tip-off vs. the #Sixers coming up in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/WM6z6Vp38c – 7:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Still a big game and interested to see how the Sixers deal with Tatum and Brown, but “Blake Griffin at starting center” is not exactly the Sixers-Celtics matchup I was hoping to see tonight – 7:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics starters tonight:
White
Brown
Tatum
G. Williams
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed gives his thoughts on the trade deadline and how he can earn more playing time #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/pau… via @SixersWire – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing the Celtics try to go back to an old standby against the 76ers: Let Embiid get his, try to lock in on everyone else, see if Embiid tires himself out by the end of the game.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 7:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Blake Griffin will start at center for the Celtics with Horford and Rob Williams out. – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – February 8, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Griffin
Philadelphia – James Harden, D’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Smart, Horford, R. WIlliams, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/tHOWiedtlq – 7:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/2SvJ3wVbnW – 7:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Whoops. Meant to tweet that below this one. Would assume Embiid gives it a go. Won’t be an easy night for Boston. Mazzulla has surprised me before, but I bet Blake Griffin starts. pic.twitter.com/bHWKFBTXXp – 7:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
All kinds of colors on the #JetBlueRunway tonight 🎨 pic.twitter.com/GRNP2OFSxn – 6:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid is in the house, to the delight of the strong early #76ers fan presence. pic.twitter.com/1aut97MiR8 – 6:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has begun his warm ups alongside James Harden #Sixers pic.twitter.com/iXtYgrYa24 – 6:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boos and an MVP chant for Joel Embiid as he takes the floor for warmups in Boston. Embiid gives a subtle nod to the Sixers fans. pic.twitter.com/DOuu2pwskd – 6:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joel Embiid just took the floor to warm up. No decision yet on his status, so it might come after he tests it out here – 6:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
PJ Tucker just took the floor for warmups to a surprising amount of boos – 6:47 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Al Horford and Rob Williams are both out. Celtics could really use Noah Vonleh tonight lol – 6:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle has accepted that his name is in trade discussion: ‘I have no control’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9-game slate
– Kyrie’s Mavericks Honeymoon
– Trade Deadline predictions
– Big names questionable for Celtics/Sixers
– Breaking lineup news across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A conspiracy theorist might suggest Boston, which has explored backup big man options on the trade market, is sitting Horford and Williams a day before the deadline to see how Luke Kornet fares in extended minutes against Joel Embiid – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford and Robert Williams are OUT for #Celtics #76ers. Looked like Rob got hurt late vs. #Pistons (ankle), but he’d already been dealing with an ailment that knocked him out of LAL game. Not sure when Horford’s knee swelling began. – 6:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers will not face Al Horford or Robert Williams III tonight. Both, as well as Marcus Smart, are out for Boston tonight. – 6:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford and Robert Williams have both officially been ruled OUT of tonight’s game – 6:31 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
No Horford, No Robert Williams III for the Celtics tonight – 6:31 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say both Al Horford and Robert Williams III are OUT vs. Philly.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford and Rob Williams are both OUT tonight, per the Celtics. – 6:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Getting set for a big battle in the East ☘️ pic.twitter.com/PSiNsNzevB – 6:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and, as the kids yelling out to the players behind me just put it, Jaylen “the guy with the AirPods” Brown getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/SnRT6qmB1V – 6:21 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pritchard signing a few pregame autographs before tonight’s Celtics-Sixers game pic.twitter.com/HmWdMmQOh5 – 6:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum getting shots up here in Boston ahead of Celtics-Sixers pic.twitter.com/Jsp1OUL6NR – 6:15 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Rivers says Maxey is a starter quality player, but bringing him off the bench brings the Sixers balance – 6:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joel Embiid is also a gametime decision for tonight’s game in Boston, per Doc Rivers. – 6:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joel Embiid is a game time decision. Doc Rivers said #76ers are confident in their plan to manage his foot. – 6:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Rivers on Embiid cont’d:
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid (sore foot) is a game time decision – 6:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Doc Rivers pregame says Joel Embiid is still a game time decision.
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA trade rumor stuff …
— Are the @Miami Heat getting anything done?
— Exec on @Boston Celtics & Grant Williams trade possibility …
— What’s bugging the @Golden State Warriors at the deadline?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford and Rob Williams remain gametime decisions for tonight vs the 76ers, per Joe Mazzulla. – 5:57 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jersey Matchup of the Day:
Celtics (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. 76ers (A) Traditional Road Blues pic.twitter.com/5sM7srUo99 – 5:55 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“It’s always good to get back home and play in front of people that supported me from day one.” – @Georges Niang on playing in Boston tonight.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford (questionable, knee) is being tested out pregame and his status will be announced shortly. – 5:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics PF Al Horford will be a game-time decision. So will center Robert Williams. – 5:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla pregame says he’s unsure about the specifics on Horford’s injury.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says they’ll know if Al Horford will play tonight in roughly 30 minutes. Same deal for Rob Williams. Both game time decisions. – 5:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford is getting treatment now on the trainer’s table right now and Joe Mazzulla says a decision on him and Rob Williams playing tonight will come in a half hour or so. – 5:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“It’s always good to get back home and play in front of people that supported me from day one.” – @Georges Niang on playing in Boston tonight.
courtside comparisons pres. @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/cvySy5h3U2 – 5:40 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Wrote this two weeks ago but the sentiment hasn’t really changed:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“It’s always good to get back home and play in front of people that supported me from day one.” –@Georges Niang on playing in his hometown of boston tonight.
courtside comparisons presented by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/84rjvvT6yk – 4:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some thoughts on the potential Gallinari/Pritchard trade package as Celtics pursue reinforcements at the deadline. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s our @CelticsLab episode with @YossiGozlan on the financial and legal limitations and opportunities for the Celtics at the trade deadline
Super helpful!
Dave Early @DavidEarly
@knarsu3 @btoporek @Anthonysmdoyle @RichHomieFlom How is it not crazy 🤣 who is matching his salary Tobias and Tucker for RUSS and Carmelo? 🤣🤣 – 4:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey on LeBron James this morning:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I will say, I always look for teams working with common trade partners.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Poeltl stuff has been out there forever for Boston. I get the general idea, because he’s good.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Pritchard is about to accidentally lead the Spurs to the playoffs like IT did with the Celtics in 2015 – 4:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Sixth Man of the Year odds officially off the board at Caesar’s 👀
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
As I first reported in the fall, the #Celtics can trade Gallinari to the #Spurs, despite much confusion over that. He can’t be traded to the #Hawks, who traded him away. He can be traded to SA, who simply waived him – 4:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Danilo Gallinari can be traded to the Spurs. It’s a bit of a loophole:
SA couldn’t re-sign Gallinari. But they can reacquire him via trade after waiving him, because he signed with another team.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard alone would be an overpay for Mo Bamba. Never mind tossing Danilo Gallinari in there too.
Bamba just hasn’t been good. And I don’t think he’s ready to play any kind of meaningful minutes on a Finals contender. – 4:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. – 3:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
NBA trade deadline: Montrezl Harrell ready if Sixers deal him; Philly eyeing Nerlens Noel; Daryl Morey keeping an open mind inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 2:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris offers advice on dealing with trade deadline rumors
inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 2:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Two days from the #TradeDeadline, Danilo Gallinari hadn’t heard anything from the #Celtics about deals in the works. He’s done everything he can to show he’s fighting to return.
“It’s going to take a lot of work, the work I’ve been putting in every day.”
Boston Celtics @celtics
New stories, new guests and a whole new way to experience View From The Rafters 🎥☘️
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The trade deadline is a little over 24 hours away. Tobias Harris has been through plenty of these in his career and he had advice for Matisse Thybulle and his teammates. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/tob… via @SixersWire – 2:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/4fwbYQf1DT – 2:01 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: “People know I want to play, especially while I’m young still. So that’s my biggest thing, being somewhere I can play, where they believe in me.”
I chatted with Payton Pritchard, who was pretty candid as tomorrow’s trade deadline nears.
