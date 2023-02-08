76ers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,484,081 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $4,636,206 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

