Bulls interested in Russell Westbrook

Chris Haynes: The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:06 PM
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave our thoughts on some trade rumblings, Russell Westbrook as a buyout target, and Mat Ishbia’s first press conference as Suns owner:
link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/xid42KVAvr – 9:02 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we gave our thoughts on some trade rumblings, Russell Westbrook as a buyout target, and Mat Ishbia’s first press conference as Suns owner:
link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/xid42KVAvr – 9:02 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Acquiring Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Lakers. Dumping him with a protected first for this haul of three players might just save their season.
Jarred Vanderbilt provides excellent defensive versatility, connective passing, and solid… – 9:01 PM
Acquiring Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Lakers. Dumping him with a protected first for this haul of three players might just save their season.
Jarred Vanderbilt provides excellent defensive versatility, connective passing, and solid… – 9:01 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
2015: LAL draft D-Lo No. 2 overall
2017: LAL trade D-Lo, Mozgov for R1 (Kuzma)
2019: BKN trade D-Lo for KD
2020: GSW trade D-Lo for Wiggins, R1 (Kuminga)
2021: LAL trade Kuzma/KCP/Harrell for Westbrook
2023:LAL trade Westbrook, R1 for D-Lo – 9:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers added switchable wing defenders, some shooting and got younger. All while parting ways with Russell Westbrook, whose fit with the franchise never coalesced. With 27 games left in the regular season, LAL is four games out of the No. 6 seed and is 1-2 so far since making… – 8:58 PM
The Lakers added switchable wing defenders, some shooting and got younger. All while parting ways with Russell Westbrook, whose fit with the franchise never coalesced. With 27 games left in the regular season, LAL is four games out of the No. 6 seed and is 1-2 so far since making… – 8:58 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, D’Angelo Russell is the 42nd-best player this season.
(Russell Westbrook is at No. 64).
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 8:58 PM
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, D’Angelo Russell is the 42nd-best player this season.
(Russell Westbrook is at No. 64).
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 8:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:52 PM
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Remarkable how Lakers get three good players for only Westbrook expiring contract and a future first. That Lowry is in second year of three year deal, with nearly 30 M due next season, makes any similarly impactful move difficult for Heat, regrettably – 8:50 PM
Remarkable how Lakers get three good players for only Westbrook expiring contract and a future first. That Lowry is in second year of three year deal, with nearly 30 M due next season, makes any similarly impactful move difficult for Heat, regrettably – 8:50 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Hilarious when the Jazz buy out Westbrook and the Clippers immediately sign him. L.A. may not be done with Russ yet. – 8:48 PM
Hilarious when the Jazz buy out Westbrook and the Clippers immediately sign him. L.A. may not be done with Russ yet. – 8:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook signed a five-year supermax contract and managed to get traded at some point in each of the five years he was signed for.
We’re never going to see that again. It’s one of the great all-time bits of NBA randomness. – 8:46 PM
Russell Westbrook signed a five-year supermax contract and managed to get traded at some point in each of the five years he was signed for.
We’re never going to see that again. It’s one of the great all-time bits of NBA randomness. – 8:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The trade:
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the @Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the @Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones plus 2027 first to the @utahjazz.
#takenote @kslsports
kslsports.com/498437/conley-… – 8:41 PM
The trade:
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the @Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the @Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones plus 2027 first to the @utahjazz.
#takenote @kslsports
kslsports.com/498437/conley-… – 8:41 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The end of a career for a player is so weird. Russell Westbrook just got traded to the Jazz? And will probably get bought out? That seems weird and makes perfect sense at the same time. – 8:36 PM
The end of a career for a player is so weird. Russell Westbrook just got traded to the Jazz? And will probably get bought out? That seems weird and makes perfect sense at the same time. – 8:36 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: With Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Utah Jazz and reportedly set to hit the buyout market, I look at potential destinations for him.
hoopshype.com/lists/russell-… – 8:36 PM
New story on @Jorge Sierra: With Russell Westbrook getting traded to the Utah Jazz and reportedly set to hit the buyout market, I look at potential destinations for him.
hoopshype.com/lists/russell-… – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Source tells @TheAthletic that NBA guard Russell Westbrook would have interest in LA Clippers if he secures buyout after pending trade. – 8:35 PM
Source tells @TheAthletic that NBA guard Russell Westbrook would have interest in LA Clippers if he secures buyout after pending trade. – 8:35 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook just as that relationship had reached the point of being fractured beyond repair and part with just one future first round pick (2027) that is top-four protected and land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Incredible. – 8:34 PM
The Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook just as that relationship had reached the point of being fractured beyond repair and part with just one future first round pick (2027) that is top-four protected and land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Incredible. – 8:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if the clippers sign russell westbrook and then win a title the lakers have to take down one of their banners – 8:32 PM
if the clippers sign russell westbrook and then win a title the lakers have to take down one of their banners – 8:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook as a Laker:
17.4 PPG
6.9 RPG
7.2 APG
43/30/66%
End of an era. pic.twitter.com/IYZihcH9Op – 8:31 PM
Westbrook as a Laker:
17.4 PPG
6.9 RPG
7.2 APG
43/30/66%
End of an era. pic.twitter.com/IYZihcH9Op – 8:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Has Russell Westbrook played his last game in the NBA?
Pretty wild — and poetic — if his last game is in the LeBron breaking record game but with Russ shooting more than anyone in the 4th quarter. – 8:30 PM
Has Russell Westbrook played his last game in the NBA?
Pretty wild — and poetic — if his last game is in the LeBron breaking record game but with Russ shooting more than anyone in the 4th quarter. – 8:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Russell Westbrook deserves a lifetime achievement award for switching teams each year of his contract – 8:30 PM
Russell Westbrook deserves a lifetime achievement award for switching teams each year of his contract – 8:30 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Miami had interest in Westbrook back in 2019 but that was a lifetime ago. Bulls need a playmaker and Billy Donovan coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. Probably the best fit. – 8:24 PM
Miami had interest in Westbrook back in 2019 but that was a lifetime ago. Bulls need a playmaker and Billy Donovan coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. Probably the best fit. – 8:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No matter what other fanbases or organizations think of Russell Westbrook, the Brodie will always be a Thunder legend and will have a statue in OKC one day. – 8:23 PM
No matter what other fanbases or organizations think of Russell Westbrook, the Brodie will always be a Thunder legend and will have a statue in OKC one day. – 8:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I’d imagine the Westbrook buyout could have an impact on Miami’s ability to trade Lowry. Teams that could be interested, like the Clippers, have leverage in negotiations. “Well, if you don’t give us Lowry for what we want, we’ll just sign Russ.” – 8:20 PM
I’d imagine the Westbrook buyout could have an impact on Miami’s ability to trade Lowry. Teams that could be interested, like the Clippers, have leverage in negotiations. “Well, if you don’t give us Lowry for what we want, we’ll just sign Russ.” – 8:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Lakers did well. Thought they should’ve done the Hield, Turner trade and been done with it. They stayed patient and got more by giving up less.
The maddening Westbrook era in LA is over. We’ll see where he ends up. Doubt Utah keeps him.
The cost of waiting — 25-30 start. – 8:18 PM
#Lakers did well. Thought they should’ve done the Hield, Turner trade and been done with it. They stayed patient and got more by giving up less.
The maddening Westbrook era in LA is over. We’ll see where he ends up. Doubt Utah keeps him.
The cost of waiting — 25-30 start. – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt a heck of a get for Lakers, who suddenly have the type of quality depth (almost) that they had before the Westbrook trade with Wizards. – 8:15 PM
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt a heck of a get for Lakers, who suddenly have the type of quality depth (almost) that they had before the Westbrook trade with Wizards. – 8:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:12 PM
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Lakers in talks about three-team Westbrook trade with Jazz, Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/rep… – 7:32 PM
Reports: Lakers in talks about three-team Westbrook trade with Jazz, Timberwolves nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/rep… – 7:32 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Trade Guide: Lakers
One approach that should not be dismissed is the Lakers taking the Westbrook expiring contract and targeting players with contracts that extend past this season.
Under contract > cap space – 5:38 PM
Trade Guide: Lakers
One approach that should not be dismissed is the Lakers taking the Westbrook expiring contract and targeting players with contracts that extend past this season.
Under contract > cap space – 5:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
On a more serious note, appears Jazz would have to include at least two players besides Conley ($22.6M) in order to take back Westbrook’s $47M – 5:33 PM
On a more serious note, appears Jazz would have to include at least two players besides Conley ($22.6M) in order to take back Westbrook’s $47M – 5:33 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Elmo apparently wants to destroy the NBA trade deadline. (Maybe he’s against the Westbrook deal?) – 5:22 PM
Elmo apparently wants to destroy the NBA trade deadline. (Maybe he’s against the Westbrook deal?) – 5:22 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:13 PM
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 4:09 PM
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 4:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The ideal Russell Westbrook buyout destination would have…
– Great shooting to maximize his drives.
– A coach with the cache to get him to buy into a smaller role (10-15 mins).
– Deep defensive roster since he doesn’t really guard anyone.
To me, that sounds like the Clippers. – 4:02 PM
The ideal Russell Westbrook buyout destination would have…
– Great shooting to maximize his drives.
– A coach with the cache to get him to buy into a smaller role (10-15 mins).
– Deep defensive roster since he doesn’t really guard anyone.
To me, that sounds like the Clippers. – 4:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I know he’ll almost certainly be bought out, but it would be funny if Russell Westbrook broke the Jazz’s triple-double drought. – 4:02 PM
I know he’ll almost certainly be bought out, but it would be funny if Russell Westbrook broke the Jazz’s triple-double drought. – 4:02 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Cannot wait for Russell Westbrook’s first media session in Utah before the inevitable buyout. – 3:59 PM
Cannot wait for Russell Westbrook’s first media session in Utah before the inevitable buyout. – 3:59 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:57 PM
In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. – 3:45 PM
The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. – 3:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook all-time ranks among active players:
PTS — 4th
REB — 7th
AST — 3rd
STL — 4th
DD2 — 3rd
TD3 — 1st
Top __ point guard of all-time. pic.twitter.com/AWEJf7lQPn – 3:14 PM
Russell Westbrook all-time ranks among active players:
PTS — 4th
REB — 7th
AST — 3rd
STL — 4th
DD2 — 3rd
TD3 — 1st
Top __ point guard of all-time. pic.twitter.com/AWEJf7lQPn – 3:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Usage Percentages (the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor) from last night’s Lakers/Thunder game:
Russell Westbrook: 37.8%
LeBron James: 33.7%
Anthony Davis: 16.0%
youtube.com/watch?v=-4nd7q… – 3:06 PM
Usage Percentages (the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor) from last night’s Lakers/Thunder game:
Russell Westbrook: 37.8%
LeBron James: 33.7%
Anthony Davis: 16.0%
youtube.com/watch?v=-4nd7q… – 3:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had ‘heated exchange’ during last game before trade deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 2:03 PM
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had ‘heated exchange’ during last game before trade deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 2:03 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Lakers coach, Russell Westbrook had heated exchange – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:18 PM
Sources: Lakers coach, Russell Westbrook had heated exchange – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:18 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Ham and Westbrook dapping up prior to leaving the arena last night: pic.twitter.com/qmasjtrnZF – 12:59 PM
Ham and Westbrook dapping up prior to leaving the arena last night: pic.twitter.com/qmasjtrnZF – 12:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Lakers G Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the halftime locker room on Tuesday vs. OKC. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter. – 12:55 PM
ESPN Sources: Lakers G Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the halftime locker room on Tuesday vs. OKC. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of game late in second quarter. – 12:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Most all-time points by an active player:
38,390 — LeBron James
[huge gap]
26,684 — Kevin Durant
24,233 — James Harden
24,125 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/HCYUdcWq2x – 10:16 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 133, Lakers 130
SGA – 30 points, 8 assists
JDub – 25 points
Giddey – 20 points
JWill – 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
LeBron – 38 points
Westbrook – 27 points, 8 assists
OKC is now 26-28 – 12:47 AM
FINAL: Thunder 133, Lakers 130
SGA – 30 points, 8 assists
JDub – 25 points
Giddey – 20 points
JWill – 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
LeBron – 38 points
Westbrook – 27 points, 8 assists
OKC is now 26-28 – 12:47 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
players with more points than anthony davis in this game: lebron james, russell westbrook, shai gilgeous-alexander, rui hachimura, jalen williams, jaylin williams, isaiah joe, mike muscala, and josh giddey, – 12:33 AM
players with more points than anthony davis in this game: lebron james, russell westbrook, shai gilgeous-alexander, rui hachimura, jalen williams, jaylin williams, isaiah joe, mike muscala, and josh giddey, – 12:33 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Those were two great plays there by Westbrook. The big three and then digging for the traffic rebound – 12:20 AM
Those were two great plays there by Westbrook. The big three and then digging for the traffic rebound – 12:20 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 104, Lakers 99
SGA – 27 points, 6 assists
Giddey – 16 points, 5 assists
JDub – 17 points
JWill – 12 points, 5 assists, 7 rebounds
LeBron – 36 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 7 assists – 12:08 AM
End of 3Q: Thunder 104, Lakers 99
SGA – 27 points, 6 assists
Giddey – 16 points, 5 assists
JDub – 17 points
JWill – 12 points, 5 assists, 7 rebounds
LeBron – 36 points
Westbrook – 13 points, 7 assists – 12:08 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
SGA – 19 points, 5 assists
JDub – 15 points
Muscala – 14 points
LeBron – 20 points
Westbrook – 11 points – 11:16 PM
HALF: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
SGA – 19 points, 5 assists
JDub – 15 points
Muscala – 14 points
LeBron – 20 points
Westbrook – 11 points – 11:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
LeBron James has 20 points — he’s 16 away from the all-time record. The Lakers find themselves down by double-digits, though, as OKC shot 59.1% overall and 63.2% on 3s (12-19). Russell Westbrook has 11 points. Anthony Davis has 7 points. – 11:15 PM
Halftime: Thunder 76, Lakers 66
LeBron James has 20 points — he’s 16 away from the all-time record. The Lakers find themselves down by double-digits, though, as OKC shot 59.1% overall and 63.2% on 3s (12-19). Russell Westbrook has 11 points. Anthony Davis has 7 points. – 11:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 36, Lakers 34
SGA – 13 points, 4 assists
Muscala – 9 points
LeBron – 8 points
Westbrook – 6 points, 3 assists – 10:41 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 36, Lakers 34
SGA – 13 points, 4 assists
Muscala – 9 points
LeBron – 8 points
Westbrook – 6 points, 3 assists – 10:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I think Nikola Jokic recorded the 4th fastest triple-double in NBA history tonight. He already has the fastest ever:
1. Nikola Jokic – 14:33 (2018)
2. Jim Tucker – 17 minutes (1955)
3. Russell Westbrook – 17:35 (2016)
4. Nikola Jokic ∼ 18 minutes (tonight) – 10:36 PM
I think Nikola Jokic recorded the 4th fastest triple-double in NBA history tonight. He already has the fastest ever:
1. Nikola Jokic – 14:33 (2018)
2. Jim Tucker – 17 minutes (1955)
3. Russell Westbrook – 17:35 (2016)
4. Nikola Jokic ∼ 18 minutes (tonight) – 10:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
OKC is 5 for 8 from 3, hanging right there with the Lakers, who are 4 for 7 after Westbrook and Walker IV hit B2B triples.
LAL’s lead is 25-23. – 10:33 PM
OKC is 5 for 8 from 3, hanging right there with the Lakers, who are 4 for 7 after Westbrook and Walker IV hit B2B triples.
LAL’s lead is 25-23. – 10:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
“LeBron with the last 8 points for the Lakers, he’s feeling it.
Westbrook… for 3!
Miss and the Thunder come away.”
It’s so perfect. – 10:33 PM
“LeBron with the last 8 points for the Lakers, he’s feeling it.
Westbrook… for 3!
Miss and the Thunder come away.”
It’s so perfect. – 10:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Of all the Russell Westbrook passes that made Laker fans angry, I think the last one topped it all. – 10:31 PM
Of all the Russell Westbrook passes that made Laker fans angry, I think the last one topped it all. – 10:31 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. He becomes, at age 21, the youngest player to do it. Others to do it: MJ, Kobe, Durant, Lillard, Giannis, Westbrook, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Wilt. – 10:13 PM
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. He becomes, at age 21, the youngest player to do it. Others to do it: MJ, Kobe, Durant, Lillard, Giannis, Westbrook, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry and Wilt. – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:13 PM
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:10 PM
Cam Thomas scored 43 points tonight, his 3rd straight game with at least 43 points. The other players to ever do that in NBA history:
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Durant, Westbrook, Lillard, Harden, Moses Malone, Bob Love, Devin Booker, Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Giannis and Wilt – 10:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Players with 3 consecutive 40-point games
-Moses Malone
-Russell Westbrook
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Cam Thomas
Elite company! #NBATwitter #NetsWorld – 9:58 PM
Players with 3 consecutive 40-point games
-Moses Malone
-Russell Westbrook
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Cam Thomas
Elite company! #NBATwitter #NetsWorld – 9:58 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2023
Bobby Marks: Russell Westbrook has $16.2M left on his $47M contract for this season. Utah now has a total of 15 unprotected/lightly protected 1’s over the next 7 years. Could generate up to $60M in room this offseason. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 8, 2023
Chris Haynes: Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 8, 2023