Cameron Johnson: 'I love being in Phoenix'

When asked by HoopsHype about his long-term future, Johnson hinted at wanting to return to Phoenix with restricted free agency looming this summer. “I love being in Phoenix,” Johnson replied. “I love the team, the staff, and the city. The organization has treated me really well to this point. Whatever the future holds, the future holds. Phoenix has really become a home to me. These guys have become my brothers, which from my understanding, is not something you should take for granted in professional sports. Being with a group of guys that aren’t just your co-workers. I said earlier in my career that it almost felt like college the first couple of years in the league, with people like Mikal, Ayton, and Devin, where we’ve been able to spend so much time and grow together on and off the court.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
Phoenix: Cameron Johnson (right knee injury management) has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game against Boston. -via HoopsHype / February 3, 2023
Duane Rankin: “It’s been OK. Definitely some things to clean up.” Cam Johnson on his return after missing 37 games from a torn right meniscus. Averaging 17.6 points on 53.7% shooting (51.6% from 3) in his 5 games back. Went for 15 points (3-of-7 from 3) in #Suns win Saturday at San Antonio. t -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 30, 2023
Kellan Olson: Monty Williams said there is a cap on Cam Johnson’s minutes tonight. Would not reveal yet if he’s starting or not. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 19, 2023