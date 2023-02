Cameron Johnson: 'I love being in Phoenix'

When asked by HoopsHype about his long-term future, Johnson hinted at wanting to return to Phoenix with restricted free agency looming this summer. “I love being in Phoenix,” Johnson replied. “I love the team, the staff, and the city. The organization has treated me really well to this point. Whatever the future holds, the future holds. Phoenix has really become a home to me. These guys have become my brothers, which from my understanding, is not something you should take for granted in professional sports. Being with a group of guys that aren’t just your co-workers. I said earlier in my career that it almost felt like college the first couple of years in the league, with people like Mikal, Ayton, and Devin, where we’ve been able to spend so much time and grow together on and off the court.”Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype