Celtics explore trading Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard to land a center

Jake Fischer: Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba.
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some thoughts on the potential Gallinari/Pritchard trade package as Celtics pursue reinforcements at the deadline. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:37 PM
Some thoughts on the potential Gallinari/Pritchard trade package as Celtics pursue reinforcements at the deadline. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
As I first reported in the fall, the #Celtics can trade Gallinari to the #Spurs, despite much confusion over that. He can’t be traded to the #Hawks, who traded him away. He can be traded to SA, who simply waived him – 4:09 PM
As I first reported in the fall, the #Celtics can trade Gallinari to the #Spurs, despite much confusion over that. He can’t be traded to the #Hawks, who traded him away. He can be traded to SA, who simply waived him – 4:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Danilo Gallinari can be traded to the Spurs. It’s a bit of a loophole:
SA couldn’t re-sign Gallinari. But they can reacquire him via trade after waiving him, because he signed with another team.
It’s a weird situation, but the takeaway is Gallo can be traded to SA…again. – 4:06 PM
Danilo Gallinari can be traded to the Spurs. It’s a bit of a loophole:
SA couldn’t re-sign Gallinari. But they can reacquire him via trade after waiving him, because he signed with another team.
It’s a weird situation, but the takeaway is Gallo can be traded to SA…again. – 4:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard alone would be an overpay for Mo Bamba. Never mind tossing Danilo Gallinari in there too.
Bamba just hasn’t been good. And I don’t think he’s ready to play any kind of meaningful minutes on a Finals contender. – 4:02 PM
Payton Pritchard alone would be an overpay for Mo Bamba. Never mind tossing Danilo Gallinari in there too.
Bamba just hasn’t been good. And I don’t think he’s ready to play any kind of meaningful minutes on a Finals contender. – 4:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. – 3:58 PM
Boston has been exploring the combined outgoing value of Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard, sources said, as the Celtics search for center reinforcements. Two names of big men that match that outgoing salary: Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba. – 3:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Two days from the #TradeDeadline, Danilo Gallinari hadn’t heard anything from the #Celtics about deals in the works. He’s done everything he can to show he’s fighting to return.
“It’s going to take a lot of work, the work I’ve been putting in every day.”
clnsmedia.com/danilo-gallina… – 2:24 PM
Two days from the #TradeDeadline, Danilo Gallinari hadn’t heard anything from the #Celtics about deals in the works. He’s done everything he can to show he’s fighting to return.
“It’s going to take a lot of work, the work I’ve been putting in every day.”
clnsmedia.com/danilo-gallina… – 2:24 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: “People know I want to play, especially while I’m young still. So that’s my biggest thing, being somewhere I can play, where they believe in me.”
I chatted with Payton Pritchard, who was pretty candid as tomorrow’s trade deadline nears.
bostonglobe.com/2023/02/08/spo… – 1:55 PM
New: “People know I want to play, especially while I’m young still. So that’s my biggest thing, being somewhere I can play, where they believe in me.”
I chatted with Payton Pritchard, who was pretty candid as tomorrow’s trade deadline nears.
bostonglobe.com/2023/02/08/spo… – 1:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update vs Sixers:
Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Right Knee Swelling – QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet – AVAILABLE
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE – 12:50 PM
Celtics Injury Report Update vs Sixers:
Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Right Knee Swelling – QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet – AVAILABLE
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE – 12:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia — Danilo Gallinari talked about his recovery, future and mindset entering the #TradeDeadline at the Sr. #Celtics event.
“I always came back stronger than before and I’m still playing basketball after 15 years in the league. I’m still here”
clnsmedia.com/danilo-gallina… – 12:21 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia — Danilo Gallinari talked about his recovery, future and mindset entering the #TradeDeadline at the Sr. #Celtics event.
“I always came back stronger than before and I’m still playing basketball after 15 years in the league. I’m still here”
clnsmedia.com/danilo-gallina… – 12:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I’m 34 years old, I’ve been in the league 15 years. Whatever happens, happens. It’s out of my control and I’m focused in on my job.”
Danilo Gallinari spoke on the trade deadline and his rehab progress today.
New @The Athletic
theathletic.com/4165202/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
“I’m 34 years old, I’ve been in the league 15 years. Whatever happens, happens. It’s out of my control and I’m focused in on my job.”
Danilo Gallinari spoke on the trade deadline and his rehab progress today.
New @The Athletic
theathletic.com/4165202/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown, Luke Kornet, and Robert Williams III are all PROBABLE for Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers game.
Smart and Gallinari remain out. – 4:19 PM
Jaylen Brown, Luke Kornet, and Robert Williams III are all PROBABLE for Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers game.
Smart and Gallinari remain out. – 4:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia tomorrow night:
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – PROBABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Ankle Sprain – PROBABLE – 4:19 PM
Celtics Injury Report vs. Philadelphia tomorrow night:
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – PROBABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – PROBABLE
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Ankle Sprain – PROBABLE – 4:19 PM
More on this storyline
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported again Monday that the Celtics have shown interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. Jared Weiss recently broke down that possibility. Here are several other power forwards and centers who could be available at the deadline for one reason or another. Keep in mind: By combining the contracts of Danilo Gallinari and Justin Jackson with future picks, the Celtics could absorb almost $10.5 million in returning salary. They could add Blake Griffin to that same package of players to take back almost $12.8 million. Any target making more than that would require the Celtics to part ways with at least one player a little tougher to move on from. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023
Instead, with the Celtics’ path back to the Finals appearing more likely than not, a possible return this season is serving as his guiding light. He’s unsure if it’s a belief or just a hope, but something is there. “My mind-set is that I want to play, and that I’m going to play at the end of the season,” Gallinari said. “I want to play in the playoffs. So that’s the mind-set that helps me every day get better and motivates me even more.” -via Boston Globe / January 26, 2023
The Celtics would likely need to make a long playoff run for Gallinari to potentially return this season. But even if he is eventually cleared, the team could be reluctant to throw him into such a high-intensity, high-stakes environment after such a long layoff. Nevertheless, the possibility is helping Gallinari navigate this long, challenging winter. “My mind-set is there is definitely a chance,” he said. “So when I think about the season, it’s definitely not a lost season for me. So, we’ll see. That’s the mind-set that helps me and pushes me to get better every day. If it happens, it’s going to be great. If it doesn’t, I’m looking forward to next season.” -via Boston Globe / January 26, 2023
Would an Olynyk reunion interest the Celtics? Unlike some of the other players on this list, he’s not on an expiring contract, but only $3 million of his deal is guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Based on my calculations, a package of Gallinari, Griffin and Jackson would fall just shy of reaching the NBA trade limit for matching Olynyk’s salary, so the Celtics would need to add further money to the offer. That could be a deal breaker for Boston, which would then need to include Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser or Kornet in the swap. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023
Pritchard opened up a bit about his situation in Boston on the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner this past week and got candid about his situation and uncertain future with the Celtics beyond this year. Andre Iguodala: “Walk me through the next 5 or 10 years for yourself.” Payton Pritchard: “Obviously after I’m done here, after this year, I’d like to look — be a part of a bigger role a little bit.” -via Booth Newspapers / January 30, 2023
Payton Pritchard: “I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward. I put all the work in so whatever happens I can live with as long as I did it my way. That’s the most important thing for me.” -via Booth Newspapers / January 30, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Danilo Gallinari, Jakob Poeltl, Mo Bamba, Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs