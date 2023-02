Celtics explore trading Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard to land a center

The Celtics would likely need to make a long playoff run for Gallinari to potentially return this season. But even if he is eventually cleared, the team could be reluctant to throw him into such a high-intensity, high-stakes environment after such a long layoff. Nevertheless, the possibility is helping Gallinari navigate this long, challenging winter. “My mind-set is there is definitely a chance,” he said. “So when I think about the season, it’s definitely not a lost season for me. So, we’ll see. That’s the mind-set that helps me and pushes me to get better every day. If it happens, it’s going to be great. If it doesn’t, I’m looking forward to next season.” -via Boston Globe / January 26, 2023