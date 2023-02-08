 Chris Paul addresses trade rumors

Following Phoenix’s win at Barclays Center, Suns guard Chris Paul was asked by HoopsHype during his postgame media availability how he dealt with reported trade rumors for Irving. “Control what you can control,” Paul replied. “We’re pros. A team is always going to do what’s in their best interest, as they should. Players have to have that same mindset. People talk crazy about players when they do it.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC is intertwined with so many historic milestones from the biggest superstars of a generation.
Chris Paul’s first game.
Tim Duncan’s final game.
Dirk Nowitzki’s final playoff game.
Kobe Bryant’s final road game.
LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. – 11:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looked like Chris Paul with a body check or shoulder with Cam Thomas coming down the lane.
Didn’t get replay on jumbo tron.
Thomas finding his offense with 16. Is coming off back-to-back 40-point games. #Suns up one as Paul scores 1st basket – 8:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saben Lee in for Chris Paul, who hasn’t taken a shot. Three assists. #Suns – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First time for this starting lineup of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton since Nov. 4.
Phoenix 4-2 with this starting lineup.
Booker rainbow jumper. Has 8 of 17 #Suns points. Up 17-13 – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
First time for this starting lineup of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton.
Phoenix 4-2 with this starting lineup.
Booker rainbow jumper. Has 8 of 15 #Suns points. Up 15-13 – 7:43 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Chris Paul was out here early tonight. @ Barclays Center instagram.com/p/CoYRS1LuTPB/… – 6:14 PM
With Paul approaching 38 in May, he was also asked by another reporter how long he plans to continue playing. “I never woke up and was like, ‘This is my last year. I’ve got one or two left.’” Paul said. “More than anything, I miss my family. My wife and kids have been in L.A. the last four years. That’s the only thing that’ll affect my decision.” -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2023
Chris Paul: 38388 and counting… congratulations @LeBron James!! -via Twitter @CP3 / February 8, 2023
Duane Rankin: “Just keep going to work. Also understanding teams are always going to do what’s best for them. That’s why players have to do the same. Show up, got a job to do and it is what is it.” Chris Paul #Suns #Nets -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 6, 2023