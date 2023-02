 Chris Paul addresses trade rumors

Following Phoenix’s win at Barclays Center, Suns guard Chris Paul was asked by HoopsHype during his postgame media availability how he dealt with reported trade rumors for Irving. “Control what you can control,” Paul replied. “We’re pros. A team is always going to do what’s in their best interest, as they should. Players have to have that same mindset. People talk crazy about players when they do it.”Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype