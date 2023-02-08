 Chris Paul addresses trade rumors

Main Rumors

Following Phoenix’s win at Barclays Center, Suns guard Chris Paul was asked by HoopsHype during his postgame media availability how he dealt with reported trade rumors for Irving. “Control what you can control,” Paul replied. “We’re pros. A team is always going to do what’s in their best interest, as they should. Players have to have that same mindset. People talk crazy about players when they do it.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

With Paul approaching 38 in May, he was also asked by another reporter how long he plans to continue playing. “I never woke up and was like, ‘This is my last year. I’ve got one or two left.’” Paul said. “More than anything, I miss my family. My wife and kids have been in L.A. the last four years. That’s the only thing that’ll affect my decision.” -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2023

