Clippers, Suns targeting Eric Gordon

This week, the list of teams with serious interest in acquiring the former Sixth Man of the Year has been whittled down to a handful of contenders — including the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns — according to multiple league sources who were all granted anonymity in this piece to speak freely. Houston knows Gordon’s position on this matter. He’s made his preference for a trade known to management at different points starting as far back as last offseason, sources said — but has been professional and played his role throughout his time in a Rockets uniform.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kings 140, Rockets 120. Keegan Murray with a Kings rookie record 30. Kings 21 of 41 on 3s. Jalen Green with 27, Eric Gordon matches season high with eight assists. But Rockets defense crushed again. Kings shoot 58.4 %. – 10:19 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast @brandonkscott and I discussed how the Kyrie Irving trade impacts the Rockets, the likelihood of Eric Gordon getting moved before Thursday, and we assessed K.J. Martin’s value open.spotify.com/episode/4byH2m… – 11:51 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
What will your reaction be if the Rockets do not trade Eric Gordon by Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline? – 11:36 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets 3P shooting in the last 32 games (ordered by per-game volume):
Jalen Green – 31.8%
KPJ – 33.3%
Eric Gordon – 32.9%
Jabari Smith – 27.1%
Garrison Mathews – 31.5%
KJ Martin – 32.1%
Daishen Nix – 25.0%
TyTy – 17.5%
Tari Eason – 37.1%
Jae’Sean Tate – 26.7%
Brutal. – 1:46 PM
At various points over the past two years, Houston has received offers for Gordon’s services comprising of draft compensation and players, all of which have been turned down. The Philadelphia 76ers came close to landing Gordon during last year’s draft, sources said, but even that offer was declined. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023
If Gordon isn’t traded by Thursday’s deadline, there’s no belief he would approach ownership in hopes of a buyout, a source close to Gordon said which was confirmed by a team source. -via The Athletic / February 8, 2023
Houston: Jalen Green (right calf contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City. Eric Gordon (right knee soreness) and Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle injury management) are out. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023