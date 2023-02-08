Draymond Green says Nets owner Joe Tsai is petty for not trading Kyrie Irving to the Lakers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving was playing pickup at his alma mater, The Patrick School, when he was informed of his trade to the Mavericks.
(Per @Tim MacMahon) – 1:09 PM
Kyrie Irving was playing pickup at his alma mater, The Patrick School, when he was informed of his trade to the Mavericks.
(Per @Tim MacMahon) – 1:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors had a message for LeBron James after he became the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/wat… – 1:01 PM
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors had a message for LeBron James after he became the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/08/wat… – 1:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron James for his historic accomplishment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/07/war… – 1:00 PM
Draymond Green took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron James for his historic accomplishment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/07/war… – 1:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In regards to a KD trade, I’d cross off the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
Seems many forgot Brown called out Joe Tsai multiple times and insinuated some things about the Nets owner during Kyrie’s suspension.
I highly doubt those two form a partnership. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:57 PM
In regards to a KD trade, I’d cross off the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
Seems many forgot Brown called out Joe Tsai multiple times and insinuated some things about the Nets owner during Kyrie’s suspension.
I highly doubt those two form a partnership. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 12:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Welcome home, LA Clippers.
Here’s a recap of the Grammy trip that hits on every player on the roster, with Kyrie Irving’s trade request and move to Dallas playing an unexpected role in the final weekend.
theathletic.com/4166721/2023/0… – 12:53 PM
🆕 @TheAthletic
Welcome home, LA Clippers.
Here’s a recap of the Grammy trip that hits on every player on the roster, with Kyrie Irving’s trade request and move to Dallas playing an unexpected role in the final weekend.
theathletic.com/4166721/2023/0… – 12:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
There have been 130 40-point games in NBA this season.
Every team has given up at least one.
The Clippers have allowed 7 (and have won 4 of those games lol)… they host Kyrie Irving tonight and have allowed a 40-point performance in 3 straight games (Giannis, Brunson, 24 Cam) pic.twitter.com/EJLN9mzC0U – 12:49 PM
There have been 130 40-point games in NBA this season.
Every team has given up at least one.
The Clippers have allowed 7 (and have won 4 of those games lol)… they host Kyrie Irving tonight and have allowed a 40-point performance in 3 straight games (Giannis, Brunson, 24 Cam) pic.twitter.com/EJLN9mzC0U – 12:49 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Notes, numbers & film on Kyrie Irving in Dallas: nba.com/news/film-stud… – 12:35 PM
Notes, numbers & film on Kyrie Irving in Dallas: nba.com/news/film-stud… – 12:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie in his first game…
As a Cav —
6 PTS | 3 REB | 7 AST
As a Celtic —
22 PTS | 4 REB | 10 AST
As a Net —
50 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST
How many for Kyrie tonight? pic.twitter.com/FEi8FekJBJ – 12:11 PM
Kyrie in his first game…
As a Cav —
6 PTS | 3 REB | 7 AST
As a Celtic —
22 PTS | 4 REB | 10 AST
As a Net —
50 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST
How many for Kyrie tonight? pic.twitter.com/FEi8FekJBJ – 12:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Has Kyrie put “as much as the what-ifs I would love to focus on and cherish, and what could have been and what should be, I have to shift my focus to what we have going on here” on a Valentine’s Day card yet? – 11:46 AM
Has Kyrie put “as much as the what-ifs I would love to focus on and cherish, and what could have been and what should be, I have to shift my focus to what we have going on here” on a Valentine’s Day card yet? – 11:46 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cuando @Kyrie Irving pidió su salida de Nets, Brooklyn recibió más llamadas de otros equipos interesados en adquirir a Kevin Durant que al mismo Irving. El Efecto Durant en esta fecha límite es que equipos prefieran retener activos para adquirir a KD ahora o a fines de temporada. pic.twitter.com/XKRmqr3xq7 – 11:20 AM
Cuando @Kyrie Irving pidió su salida de Nets, Brooklyn recibió más llamadas de otros equipos interesados en adquirir a Kevin Durant que al mismo Irving. El Efecto Durant en esta fecha límite es que equipos prefieran retener activos para adquirir a KD ahora o a fines de temporada. pic.twitter.com/XKRmqr3xq7 – 11:20 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Anyone else worn out over the last 3 days of off-court Kyrie debate? I get it, but I’m worn out. Now we get the on court show as he makes his Mavs debut vs LAC. I’ll be excited, hope I’ll make you feel that way too. @PeasRadio pre at 8:30 Tip w/Brad & me at 9:10 @971TheFreak – 11:14 AM
Anyone else worn out over the last 3 days of off-court Kyrie debate? I get it, but I’m worn out. Now we get the on court show as he makes his Mavs debut vs LAC. I’ll be excited, hope I’ll make you feel that way too. @PeasRadio pre at 8:30 Tip w/Brad & me at 9:10 @971TheFreak – 11:14 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving says at times he “felt very disrespected” in Brooklyn nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/kyr… – 10:00 AM
Kyrie Irving says at times he “felt very disrespected” in Brooklyn nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/08/kyr… – 10:00 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
If Kyrie doesn’t work out in Dallas, then what happens next?
What his free agency siutation looks like, other potential suitors, how much his on-court play suggest he’s worth, and ways for Dallas to pivot if they need to:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ky… – 9:05 AM
If Kyrie doesn’t work out in Dallas, then what happens next?
What his free agency siutation looks like, other potential suitors, how much his on-court play suggest he’s worth, and ways for Dallas to pivot if they need to:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ky… – 9:05 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 8:54 AM
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 8:54 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving: I just know I want to be places where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:28 AM
Kyrie Irving: I just know I want to be places where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:28 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron James for his historic accomplishment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/07/war… – 1:55 AM
Draymond Green took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron James for his historic accomplishment. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/07/war… – 1:55 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Watch: Kyrie Irving speaks to media for first time since joining Dallas Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:21 AM
Watch: Kyrie Irving speaks to media for first time since joining Dallas Mavericks dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:21 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
What an insane sports week.
LeBron James makes history.
NBA trade deadline.
Super Bowl LVII.
Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade.
Fun time to be a fan! – 12:07 AM
What an insane sports week.
LeBron James makes history.
NBA trade deadline.
Super Bowl LVII.
Kyrie Irving blockbuster trade.
Fun time to be a fan! – 12:07 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
What’s the meaning behind Mavericks star Kyrie Irving’s ‘Hélà’ signature on social media? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:34 PM
What’s the meaning behind Mavericks star Kyrie Irving’s ‘Hélà’ signature on social media? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:34 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Kyrie said a bunch of stuff today. Here you go: nytimes.com/2023/02/07/spo… – 11:07 PM
Kyrie said a bunch of stuff today. Here you go: nytimes.com/2023/02/07/spo… – 11:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade #NBA nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports – 10:53 PM
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade #NBA nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports – 10:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Kyrie Irving’s whirlwind path to Mavericks: Disbelief, exhaustion and prep for Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:41 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Kyrie Irving’s whirlwind path to Mavericks: Disbelief, exhaustion and prep for Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cam Thomas is the first player in Nets history to score more than 40 points in three straight games.
Yes, neither KD nor Kyrie nor Vince Carter have ever done that – 10:00 PM
Cam Thomas is the first player in Nets history to score more than 40 points in three straight games.
Yes, neither KD nor Kyrie nor Vince Carter have ever done that – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas has more 40-point games this season than
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Three straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZjOilvBoZO – 9:59 PM
Cam Thomas has more 40-point games this season than
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Three straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZjOilvBoZO – 9:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie has two 40-point games this season.
Cam Thomas has three 40-point games in the last 5 days. pic.twitter.com/IVGWHPFayA – 9:56 PM
Kyrie has two 40-point games this season.
Cam Thomas has three 40-point games in the last 5 days. pic.twitter.com/IVGWHPFayA – 9:56 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last three days:
* Jalen Brunson outplays Harden to lead NY to a win over the Sixers.
* Kyrie traded West and KD pulls out of All-Star Game due to injury
* Brunson puts NY in his back in the clutch – again – to lead NY to win in Orlando.
Brunson should be named an All Star ASAP – 9:47 PM
Last three days:
* Jalen Brunson outplays Harden to lead NY to a win over the Sixers.
* Kyrie traded West and KD pulls out of All-Star Game due to injury
* Brunson puts NY in his back in the clutch – again – to lead NY to win in Orlando.
Brunson should be named an All Star ASAP – 9:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hot off the presses here in L.A., where my colleague @Callie Caplan and I attended today’s Kyrie Irving debut practice and news conference:
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd ideal to handle Luka the player, Kyrie the personality dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:40 PM
Hot off the presses here in L.A., where my colleague @Callie Caplan and I attended today’s Kyrie Irving debut practice and news conference:
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd ideal to handle Luka the player, Kyrie the personality dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A sort of wild thing I just realized:
Kyrie Irving played for more head coaches in four seasons with Brooklyn (three) than Damian Lillard has in 11 seasons with Portland (two).
Those things aren’t related it’s just kind of crazy to think about. – 9:39 PM
A sort of wild thing I just realized:
Kyrie Irving played for more head coaches in four seasons with Brooklyn (three) than Damian Lillard has in 11 seasons with Portland (two).
Those things aren’t related it’s just kind of crazy to think about. – 9:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Draymond Green averaging more points per game than Ben Simmons in the year of our lorde 2023 is astonishing – 9:29 PM
Draymond Green averaging more points per game than Ben Simmons in the year of our lorde 2023 is astonishing – 9:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“I’m tired,” Kyrie Irving interjected with a smile when I started to ask about the chaos of his trade.
“I’ve very tired.
Inside Kyrie’s whirlwind path to the Mavericks, from disbelief, exhaustion and his prep to pair with Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:55 PM
“I’m tired,” Kyrie Irving interjected with a smile when I started to ask about the chaos of his trade.
“I’ve very tired.
Inside Kyrie’s whirlwind path to the Mavericks, from disbelief, exhaustion and his prep to pair with Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
This whole Kyrie situation has unlocked Cam Thomas’ potential. He’s been on another level since his “Ain’t s**t funny” quote to @ScoopB. – 8:49 PM
This whole Kyrie situation has unlocked Cam Thomas’ potential. He’s been on another level since his “Ain’t s**t funny” quote to @ScoopB. – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs: ““I know I’m going to be at a place where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated. There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I was really disrespected.” https://t.co/3GE76aL8pr pic.twitter.com/TyNA7OSgYG – 8:46 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs: ““I know I’m going to be at a place where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated. There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I was really disrespected.” https://t.co/3GE76aL8pr pic.twitter.com/TyNA7OSgYG – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas (22 points) is on pace for his third straight 40-point game with Kyrie Irving no longer in Brooklyn. – 8:23 PM
Cam Thomas (22 points) is on pace for his third straight 40-point game with Kyrie Irving no longer in Brooklyn. – 8:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas scored 103 points in 224 minutes with Kyrie this season.
Thomas has now scored 103 points in 82 minutes since Kyrie requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/vk98xObTLv – 8:12 PM
Cam Thomas scored 103 points in 224 minutes with Kyrie this season.
Thomas has now scored 103 points in 82 minutes since Kyrie requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/vk98xObTLv – 8:12 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Let me finish my last thought: I don’t know spit, but I’d bet everything you owe that Jason Kidd (or some one attached to the Mavs) ‘presumably’ tampered by getting word to Kyrie the team would do whatever it takes to get him… – 8:08 PM
Let me finish my last thought: I don’t know spit, but I’d bet everything you owe that Jason Kidd (or some one attached to the Mavs) ‘presumably’ tampered by getting word to Kyrie the team would do whatever it takes to get him… – 8:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s still Luka’s team and Kyrie Irving said he sees no problem coexisting with his new teammates in Dallas. Here’s the highlights from his first news conference as a Mav.
mavs.com/kyrie-arrives/ – 8:07 PM
It’s still Luka’s team and Kyrie Irving said he sees no problem coexisting with his new teammates in Dallas. Here’s the highlights from his first news conference as a Mav.
mavs.com/kyrie-arrives/ – 8:07 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
After his first practice with the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving explained why he wanted out of BL. Basically, he felt disrespected by the front office. He says he was lucky that Dallas wanted him. I don’t know anything – 7:55 PM
After his first practice with the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving explained why he wanted out of BL. Basically, he felt disrespected by the front office. He says he was lucky that Dallas wanted him. I don’t know anything – 7:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Are Draymond Green’s days with the Warriors numbered?
“The writing is on the wall. I understand the business…” Green said recently. “I understand the luxury tax.”
Here’s a look at Golden State’s cap sheet and why Green may be right: basketballnews.com/stories/is-dra… – 7:43 PM
Are Draymond Green’s days with the Warriors numbered?
“The writing is on the wall. I understand the business…” Green said recently. “I understand the luxury tax.”
Here’s a look at Golden State’s cap sheet and why Green may be right: basketballnews.com/stories/is-dra… – 7:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
An issue to keep an eye on as the Nets navigate a world without Kyrie — and potentially down the line — no KD:
There are empty seats all over Barclays tonight. – 7:39 PM
An issue to keep an eye on as the Nets navigate a world without Kyrie — and potentially down the line — no KD:
There are empty seats all over Barclays tonight. – 7:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving defends deleting apology for promoting anti-Semitic film nypost.com/2023/02/07/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:16 PM
Kyrie Irving defends deleting apology for promoting anti-Semitic film nypost.com/2023/02/07/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs #Funfact – when Kyrie Irving makes his Mavs debut tomorrow, he’ll be the sixth #1 overall NBA draft pick to play for the Mavs….joining this group, listed by plyr & year drafted #1
Austin Carr (71)
Mark Aguirre (81)
Danny Manning (88)
Elton Brand (99)
Andrew Bogut (05) – 7:13 PM
Mavs #Funfact – when Kyrie Irving makes his Mavs debut tomorrow, he’ll be the sixth #1 overall NBA draft pick to play for the Mavs….joining this group, listed by plyr & year drafted #1
Austin Carr (71)
Mark Aguirre (81)
Danny Manning (88)
Elton Brand (99)
Andrew Bogut (05) – 7:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
‘A lot of disrespect’: Kyrie Irving started his Mavericks tenure by explaining why he requested a trade from the Nets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:02 PM
‘A lot of disrespect’: Kyrie Irving started his Mavericks tenure by explaining why he requested a trade from the Nets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:02 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How will Kyrie and Luka mesh in Dallas?
📺: https://t.co/HHgS3lGsx8 pic.twitter.com/DciPImODmD – 6:58 PM
How will Kyrie and Luka mesh in Dallas?
📺: https://t.co/HHgS3lGsx8 pic.twitter.com/DciPImODmD – 6:58 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving felt ‘disrespected’ in Brooklyn, wants to be ‘celebrated’ in Dallas nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 6:45 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving felt ‘disrespected’ in Brooklyn, wants to be ‘celebrated’ in Dallas nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 6:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Irving concludes: “So the expectation of course is to work toward a championship. Me saying here that we’re going to win a championship is not going to do anything. It’s just words. I’d rather show you out there and let the chips stay where they are.” – 6:28 PM
Irving concludes: “So the expectation of course is to work toward a championship. Me saying here that we’re going to win a championship is not going to do anything. It’s just words. I’d rather show you out there and let the chips stay where they are.” – 6:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More Irving: “And it’s not just from a physical standpoint. It’s from a mental standpoint. You’re going to be tested. Any championship run is going to challenge you all across the board. Nothing is going to be perfect. So I don’t expect it.” MORE – 6:28 PM
More Irving: “And it’s not just from a physical standpoint. It’s from a mental standpoint. You’re going to be tested. Any championship run is going to challenge you all across the board. Nothing is going to be perfect. So I don’t expect it.” MORE – 6:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kyrie Irving on the goal with the Mavs: I feel like some of the best teams in the league are the most selfless. They know the time to score. They have high IQ. They knock down open shots. They read the game very well.” MORE – 6:27 PM
Kyrie Irving on the goal with the Mavs: I feel like some of the best teams in the league are the most selfless. They know the time to score. They have high IQ. They knock down open shots. They read the game very well.” MORE – 6:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving confirms he deleted his Instagram apology for sharing an antisemitic film:
“I delete things all the time,” he said of his Instagram profile, that currently shows 342 posts and 18.5 million followers. “I stand by who I am.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:26 PM
Kyrie Irving confirms he deleted his Instagram apology for sharing an antisemitic film:
“I delete things all the time,” he said of his Instagram profile, that currently shows 342 posts and 18.5 million followers. “I stand by who I am.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on how Luka Doncic will change to play with Kyrie Irving: “A lot has been made about how much Luka has dominated the ball, but we didn’t have a lot of other options.” – 6:22 PM
Jason Kidd on how Luka Doncic will change to play with Kyrie Irving: “A lot has been made about how much Luka has dominated the ball, but we didn’t have a lot of other options.” – 6:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“GP’s a lot like me in his undersized-ness, if you will, if that’s a word, is his weapon.”
Talked to Draymond Green about why it’s so hard to replicate what Gary Payton II brings to the court nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:03 PM
“GP’s a lot like me in his undersized-ness, if you will, if that’s a word, is his weapon.”
Talked to Draymond Green about why it’s so hard to replicate what Gary Payton II brings to the court nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More Kyrie: ” . . . somebody else who just plays at their own pace, scores a bunch of points and constantly is in the MVP conversation every year. As much as I can lead alongside him, I’m willing to do. But there’s no pressure here. Nothing’s forced.” – 5:40 PM
More Kyrie: ” . . . somebody else who just plays at their own pace, scores a bunch of points and constantly is in the MVP conversation every year. As much as I can lead alongside him, I’m willing to do. But there’s no pressure here. Nothing’s forced.” – 5:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More Kyrie: “This is going to be my first time seeing one of those baaad Europeans come over and really dominate up close and have an opportunity to do it at a pace that I don’t think has ever been seen before other than like Larry Bird . . (cont). – 5:39 PM
More Kyrie: “This is going to be my first time seeing one of those baaad Europeans come over and really dominate up close and have an opportunity to do it at a pace that I don’t think has ever been seen before other than like Larry Bird . . (cont). – 5:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Kyrie Irving had to say about playing with Luka Doncic: (pt 1): “It’s still a wait and see. But for me as a basketball player, am I worried about us coexisting, finding cohesion? No. I’ve played with some of the greats of all time. (cont.) – 5:38 PM
Here’s what Kyrie Irving had to say about playing with Luka Doncic: (pt 1): “It’s still a wait and see. But for me as a basketball player, am I worried about us coexisting, finding cohesion? No. I’ve played with some of the greats of all time. (cont.) – 5:38 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kyrie Irving used his first presser with the Dallas Mavericks say he felt the Brooklyn Nets disrespected him. Irving went a lot further, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4164839/2023/0… – 5:34 PM
Kyrie Irving used his first presser with the Dallas Mavericks say he felt the Brooklyn Nets disrespected him. Irving went a lot further, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4164839/2023/0… – 5:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/qiXdRHBny7 – 5:30 PM
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/qiXdRHBny7 – 5:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving on his trade conversations with Kevin Durant: “It’s water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading.” – 5:11 PM
Kyrie Irving on his trade conversations with Kevin Durant: “It’s water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading.” – 5:11 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Spencer Dinwiddie on Nets acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving trade: “When they (Nets) called and asked about him, I told them that’s not going to be a guy you want to lose. He’s a guy that defends one through five… I ain’t met a guy he can’t guard outside of me.” pic.twitter.com/8x2NJW1fcE – 5:05 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie on Nets acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving trade: “When they (Nets) called and asked about him, I told them that’s not going to be a guy you want to lose. He’s a guy that defends one through five… I ain’t met a guy he can’t guard outside of me.” pic.twitter.com/8x2NJW1fcE – 5:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Just back from Mavs practice at the Galen Center at USC…Didn’t get my timing right on much good footage of Kyrie scrimmaging. But if the Mavs sign Jared Dudley to a 10-day, dude can still knock down an open 3 off a Kyrie drive and kick… pic.twitter.com/ZgSBJVKanD – 5:03 PM
Just back from Mavs practice at the Galen Center at USC…Didn’t get my timing right on much good footage of Kyrie scrimmaging. But if the Mavs sign Jared Dudley to a 10-day, dude can still knock down an open 3 off a Kyrie drive and kick… pic.twitter.com/ZgSBJVKanD – 5:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Watching Kyrie’s introductory presser in Dallas just reaffirms what I said yesterday on the @PHNX_Suns pod about why the Suns should be glad they didn’t trade for him:
https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/sVE21nm8NI – 5:03 PM
Watching Kyrie’s introductory presser in Dallas just reaffirms what I said yesterday on the @PHNX_Suns pod about why the Suns should be glad they didn’t trade for him:
https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/sVE21nm8NI – 5:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The most relatable thing Kyrie Irving said today, and probably ever: “I just know I need healthy boundaries.” – 5:02 PM
The most relatable thing Kyrie Irving said today, and probably ever: “I just know I need healthy boundaries.” – 5:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Spencer Dinwiddie on being traded for Kyrie Irving: “We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKk9VzSdtd – 4:54 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie on being traded for Kyrie Irving: “We may not be the best trade package, but we’re the best looking, and the Nets needed some help in that department.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FKk9VzSdtd – 4:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First impressions matter and in that respect Kyrie Irving hit all the right notes today. Guy just hot off the plane and found himself scrimmaging. “What y’all saw today,” he laughed, “that’s not me.” – 4:53 PM
First impressions matter and in that respect Kyrie Irving hit all the right notes today. Guy just hot off the plane and found himself scrimmaging. “What y’all saw today,” he laughed, “that’s not me.” – 4:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First impressions matter and in that respect Kyrie Irving hit all the right notes today. Guy just hot off the plane and found himself scrimmaging. “What y’all saw today,” he laughed, “that’s not me.” – 4:52 PM
First impressions matter and in that respect Kyrie Irving hit all the right notes today. Guy just hot off the plane and found himself scrimmaging. “What y’all saw today,” he laughed, “that’s not me.” – 4:52 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving said he and Luka Doncic have texted since the trade, but “I like eye-to-eye contact.”
On how he expects his connection with Luka to build once they meet tomorrow: “It’s going to take some time. Am I worried about coexisting or finding cohesion? No.” – 4:51 PM
Kyrie Irving said he and Luka Doncic have texted since the trade, but “I like eye-to-eye contact.”
On how he expects his connection with Luka to build once they meet tomorrow: “It’s going to take some time. Am I worried about coexisting or finding cohesion? No.” – 4:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving addressing his trade request for the first time: “I want to be in places I’m celebrated, not just tolerated. … There were times in Brooklyn I felt very disrespected.”
Of Mavs’ trade: “Really feel wanted.” – 4:48 PM
Kyrie Irving addressing his trade request for the first time: “I want to be in places I’m celebrated, not just tolerated. … There were times in Brooklyn I felt very disrespected.”
Of Mavs’ trade: “Really feel wanted.” – 4:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “You heard him say he wants to be coached, so my job is to push him.” – 4:38 PM
Jason Kidd on Kyrie Irving: “You heard him say he wants to be coached, so my job is to push him.” – 4:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd speaks about the challenge of building a championship team around Doncic and, now, Irving. pic.twitter.com/URQTI7HEsS – 4:35 PM
Jason Kidd speaks about the challenge of building a championship team around Doncic and, now, Irving. pic.twitter.com/URQTI7HEsS – 4:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jason Kidd on the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving dynamic: “We understand this is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.” But Kidd added, “I want Ky to be Ky” and noted he will be very helpful with relieving Luka’s workload. – 4:32 PM
Jason Kidd on the Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving dynamic: “We understand this is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.” But Kidd added, “I want Ky to be Ky” and noted he will be very helpful with relieving Luka’s workload. – 4:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s partnership: “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha. This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.” – 4:32 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s partnership: “This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who will be the alpha. This is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.” – 4:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“We may not be the best trade package, but we were the best looking. The Nets needed help in that department,” joked Spencer Dinwiddie about being traded back to the Nets with Dorian Finney-Smith for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/rO6kitBwEO – 4:32 PM
“We may not be the best trade package, but we were the best looking. The Nets needed help in that department,” joked Spencer Dinwiddie about being traded back to the Nets with Dorian Finney-Smith for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/rO6kitBwEO – 4:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving on how he visualizes his fit with Luka Doncic. (Irving is an engaging guy and certainly is saying “all the right things” today.) pic.twitter.com/XTcmoaQ8J2 – 4:30 PM
Kyrie Irving on how he visualizes his fit with Luka Doncic. (Irving is an engaging guy and certainly is saying “all the right things” today.) pic.twitter.com/XTcmoaQ8J2 – 4:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving said he was playing pickup in his New Jersey hometown when his agent called, saying the Mavericks acquired him. He said his eyes immediately lit up, thinking of his relationships with Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd and how great it felt that Dallas wants him. – 4:27 PM
Irving said he was playing pickup in his New Jersey hometown when his agent called, saying the Mavericks acquired him. He said his eyes immediately lit up, thinking of his relationships with Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd and how great it felt that Dallas wants him. – 4:27 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on whether he deleted his apology on his IG for originally posting a link to a documentary with anti-Semitic tropes on his Twitter account and saying he does still stand by his apology. pic.twitter.com/SnAm3NpC7o – 4:25 PM
Kyrie on whether he deleted his apology on his IG for originally posting a link to a documentary with anti-Semitic tropes on his Twitter account and saying he does still stand by his apology. pic.twitter.com/SnAm3NpC7o – 4:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Irving reacting to LeBron’s statement that he wishes that he could play with Irving again. pic.twitter.com/zk35VglLP0 – 4:22 PM
Irving reacting to LeBron’s statement that he wishes that he could play with Irving again. pic.twitter.com/zk35VglLP0 – 4:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving said he “there’s no rush” on expecting an extension with the Dallas Mavericks and trying to focus on the season – 4:21 PM
Kyrie Irving said he “there’s no rush” on expecting an extension with the Dallas Mavericks and trying to focus on the season – 4:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on hearing how LeBron wanted him to be a Laker pic.twitter.com/D2wOtM9Bwm – 4:21 PM
Kyrie on hearing how LeBron wanted him to be a Laker pic.twitter.com/D2wOtM9Bwm – 4:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
Kyrie on how KD feels about him leaving: pic.twitter.com/7upUYEQqdv – 4:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on the “disrespect” he felt and declining to sift through what is fact and fiction regarding his exit pic.twitter.com/hl5VGP6M9G – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving on the “disrespect” he felt and declining to sift through what is fact and fiction regarding his exit pic.twitter.com/hl5VGP6M9G – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs and the Nets trading him pic.twitter.com/qTGM4RZzMo – 4:18 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavs and the Nets trading him pic.twitter.com/qTGM4RZzMo – 4:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie says he’s happy to be a place where he feels wanted. He says he felt tolerated and disrespected at times in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bESsCwrrGz – 4:16 PM
Kyrie says he’s happy to be a place where he feels wanted. He says he felt tolerated and disrespected at times in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/bESsCwrrGz – 4:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/WqGeJoNObs – 4:15 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/WqGeJoNObs – 4:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson discuss the Kyrie trade implications in Dallas #MFFL
Catch Justin and Eddie now and every weekday 4-7 ET on NBA Radio and the NBA App: https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/3tAzfO7n08 – 4:15 PM
“Jason Kidd ain’t about that”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson discuss the Kyrie trade implications in Dallas #MFFL
Catch Justin and Eddie now and every weekday 4-7 ET on NBA Radio and the NBA App: https://t.co/2EGWb8FlWw pic.twitter.com/3tAzfO7n08 – 4:15 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.”
Asked about departing Brooklyn, he says, “There are times that I felt really disrespected.” – 4:14 PM
Kyrie Irving on joining the Mavericks: “I feel really wanted.”
Asked about departing Brooklyn, he says, “There are times that I felt really disrespected.” – 4:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Among the many reasons why Luka and Kyrie might be the perfect pairing, Luka does most of his damage early in games His 30 20 pt halves (leads NBA) inc 20 in 1st. Kyrie has 19 20 pt halves (7th), 14 of which are in 2nd half, and of his 10 15 pt qtrs, 8 come in the 4th. – 4:11 PM
Among the many reasons why Luka and Kyrie might be the perfect pairing, Luka does most of his damage early in games His 30 20 pt halves (leads NBA) inc 20 in 1st. Kyrie has 19 20 pt halves (7th), 14 of which are in 2nd half, and of his 10 15 pt qtrs, 8 come in the 4th. – 4:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear and his new teammates 👀
pic.twitter.com/InHGNUXb2M – 4:07 PM
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear and his new teammates 👀
pic.twitter.com/InHGNUXb2M – 4:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Probably a pretty cool afternoon for Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy.
Said last night he looked up to Kyrie Irving as a kid for pace, decisiveness and scoring versatility.
Now Hardy’s hitting 3s in his first practice with Irving as his teammate (and defender in this scrimmage). pic.twitter.com/uVTW9O3c69 – 4:05 PM
Probably a pretty cool afternoon for Mavs rookie Jaden Hardy.
Said last night he looked up to Kyrie Irving as a kid for pace, decisiveness and scoring versatility.
Now Hardy’s hitting 3s in his first practice with Irving as his teammate (and defender in this scrimmage). pic.twitter.com/uVTW9O3c69 – 4:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some footage of the Mavs scrimmaging with Kyrie Irving participating pic.twitter.com/XgwgOO9ZE7 – 4:02 PM
Some footage of the Mavs scrimmaging with Kyrie Irving participating pic.twitter.com/XgwgOO9ZE7 – 4:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving’s first bucket since reporters entered to watch the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/ea7F35o6vv – 3:59 PM
Kyrie Irving’s first bucket since reporters entered to watch the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/ea7F35o6vv – 3:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pretty sure than when Irving makes his Mavs debut Jared Dudley won’t be inbounding the ball to him. pic.twitter.com/wkRYUdrNBU – 3:59 PM
Pretty sure than when Irving makes his Mavs debut Jared Dudley won’t be inbounding the ball to him. pic.twitter.com/wkRYUdrNBU – 3:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: L.A. linked to Jazz, Raptors, Hornets after missing out on Kyrie Irving
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:58 PM
Lakers trade rumors: L.A. linked to Jazz, Raptors, Hornets after missing out on Kyrie Irving
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 3:58 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Nets, Mavericks Title Odds Change Drastically After Kyrie Irving Trade via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 3:58 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Nets, Mavericks Title Odds Change Drastically After Kyrie Irving Trade via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 3:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports teammate @J_Tasch – 3:57 PM
First hint that Kevin Durant isn’t happy after #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/07/fir… via @nypostsports teammate @J_Tasch – 3:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood banter about needing a water break during the scrimmage.
Of note: Tim Hardaway Jr. Is getting his right knee looked at with Casey Smith on the side, wrapping it in ice. pic.twitter.com/mI7iC8k3NX – 3:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood banter about needing a water break during the scrimmage.
Of note: Tim Hardaway Jr. Is getting his right knee looked at with Casey Smith on the side, wrapping it in ice. pic.twitter.com/mI7iC8k3NX – 3:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
New Mav Kyrie Irving at Tuesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/VEBwKbEPpV – 3:56 PM
New Mav Kyrie Irving at Tuesday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/VEBwKbEPpV – 3:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear. Scrimmaging to end practice. pic.twitter.com/zmcWtHWyle – 3:54 PM
First look at Kyrie Irving in Mavs gear. Scrimmaging to end practice. pic.twitter.com/zmcWtHWyle – 3:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving in scrimmage action with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/CnDbVrgbUZ – 3:53 PM
Kyrie Irving in scrimmage action with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/CnDbVrgbUZ – 3:53 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving participating in his first practice with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/h9h7f7n4r2 – 3:52 PM
Kyrie Irving participating in his first practice with the Mavs pic.twitter.com/h9h7f7n4r2 – 3:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/TEQ4jQ9X1J – 3:45 PM
Is Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving more likely to be on their respective team this point next year?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@EvCoRadio | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/TEQ4jQ9X1J – 3:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer. – 3:20 PM
Puzzling Kyrie is agreeable to play for Dallas (so much for a lone gunman) minus a future contract accord, yet (Reputedly) demanded 2B traded because BK refused to extend services. Obviously, there was another reason 4 disconnecting from KD. Let the active media find the answer. – 3:20 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
What was behind Jaden Hardy’s season-best 29 points in the win over Utah on Monday? It had something to do with Kyrie Irving. Here’s the top takeaways from the Mavericks’ big win.
mavs.com/mav-jazz-highl… – 2:55 PM
What was behind Jaden Hardy’s season-best 29 points in the win over Utah on Monday? It had something to do with Kyrie Irving. Here’s the top takeaways from the Mavericks’ big win.
mavs.com/mav-jazz-highl… – 2:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reminder: Jason Kidd already ruled out Luka Doncic (heel injury) for Mavericks-Clippers tomorrow, so gotta be patient for his debut with Kyrie Irving. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:54 PM
Reminder: Jason Kidd already ruled out Luka Doncic (heel injury) for Mavericks-Clippers tomorrow, so gotta be patient for his debut with Kyrie Irving. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 2:45 PM
In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. – 2:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
First player to arrive at Mavs’ practice in Los Angeles just now: Kyrie Irving. – 2:43 PM
First player to arrive at Mavs’ practice in Los Angeles just now: Kyrie Irving. – 2:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Influence from LeBron James and Jalen Brunson and the defensive plan of scoring 140 points per game?
Inside Jason Kidd’s plan to maximize Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks brilliance: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:19 PM
Influence from LeBron James and Jalen Brunson and the defensive plan of scoring 140 points per game?
Inside Jason Kidd’s plan to maximize Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks brilliance: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:19 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/F8usMZHGPO – 2:10 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Raptors, Kyrie, and The Most-Discussed Teams and Players with @Jake Fischer
For even more trade-deadline coverage, subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Trade Deadline Sale!
https://t.co/XwHnWUIA3J pic.twitter.com/F8usMZHGPO – 2:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The tease meets the final product
Talked with Draymond Green about what it’s going to be like playing Gary Payton II, and where the Warriors miss GP2 most nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:46 AM
The tease meets the final product
Talked with Draymond Green about what it’s going to be like playing Gary Payton II, and where the Warriors miss GP2 most nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:46 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green gave Gary Payton II his championship ring at Chase Center on Dec. 30. Tomorrow, he’ll play against him in Portland for the first time since losing him as a teammate.
I spoke with Draymond about what the Warriors miss most from GP2 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:30 AM
Draymond Green gave Gary Payton II his championship ring at Chase Center on Dec. 30. Tomorrow, he’ll play against him in Portland for the first time since losing him as a teammate.
I spoke with Draymond about what the Warriors miss most from GP2 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times.”
theathletic.com/4162091/2023/0… – 11:20 AM
Draymond Green: “We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times.”
theathletic.com/4162091/2023/0… – 11:20 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Draymond Green threw this lob to Jonathan Kuminga last night and I know every Warriors fan had flashbacks to Iguodala. Great cut by JK. pic.twitter.com/zmS6wtAYfV – 10:55 AM
Draymond Green threw this lob to Jonathan Kuminga last night and I know every Warriors fan had flashbacks to Iguodala. Great cut by JK. pic.twitter.com/zmS6wtAYfV – 10:55 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Both Steve and Draymond have said this may have been the best they have ever seen Jordan play. Seem to be making a point of the importance of Jordan’s playmaking.
“That’s his next level of growth…the responsibility to get others involved.” -Draymond – 12:43 AM
Both Steve and Draymond have said this may have been the best they have ever seen Jordan play. Seem to be making a point of the importance of Jordan’s playmaking.
“That’s his next level of growth…the responsibility to get others involved.” -Draymond – 12:43 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘That’s the best game I’ve seen him play.’ Draymond Green on Jordan Poole’s 21p/12a performance in Warriors win over OKC. – 12:38 AM
‘That’s the best game I’ve seen him play.’ Draymond Green on Jordan Poole’s 21p/12a performance in Warriors win over OKC. – 12:38 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green echoed Steve Kerr, saying he thought this was one Jordan Poole’s best game he’s seen him play. “He let the game come to him, he got everybody involved and then he looked for his shot.” – 12:38 AM
Draymond Green echoed Steve Kerr, saying he thought this was one Jordan Poole’s best game he’s seen him play. “He let the game come to him, he got everybody involved and then he looked for his shot.” – 12:38 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond seconded Kerr’s estimation that it was the best game hs’s seen from Poole? – 12:37 AM
Draymond seconded Kerr’s estimation that it was the best game hs’s seen from Poole? – 12:37 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond on Jordan: “I thought that was the best game I’ve ever seen him play… I thought he played an incredible game on both sides of the ball.” – 12:37 AM
Draymond on Jordan: “I thought that was the best game I’ve ever seen him play… I thought he played an incredible game on both sides of the ball.” – 12:37 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green on Jordan Poole: “I thought that’s the best I’ve ever seen him play.” – 12:37 AM
Draymond Green on Jordan Poole: “I thought that’s the best I’ve ever seen him play.” – 12:37 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on blowout win: “We needed it.” Said it’s good to start off on hsi foot and try to create some momentum. – 12:37 AM
Draymond Green on blowout win: “We needed it.” Said it’s good to start off on hsi foot and try to create some momentum. – 12:37 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Draymond Green chewing out an official the full length of the court for calling one out of an infinity first half illegal screens is perfect. – 11:00 PM
Draymond Green chewing out an official the full length of the court for calling one out of an infinity first half illegal screens is perfect. – 11:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Warriors. So good, and especially at home. 18-7 run. That will do it every time. OKC has to have another one of their incredible third frames. Klay Thompson is playing fantastic as is Draymond Green. – 10:58 PM
The Warriors. So good, and especially at home. 18-7 run. That will do it every time. OKC has to have another one of their incredible third frames. Klay Thompson is playing fantastic as is Draymond Green. – 10:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. OKC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:41 PM
Warriors starters vs. OKC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Thunder
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Leaning small and versatile on the wing against an OKC team without a traditional center – 9:35 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Thunder
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Leaning small and versatile on the wing against an OKC team without a traditional center – 9:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I’m good if this is an offensive foul. It’s just that Draymond does this what? 12 time a game without any calls to free up Steph. pic.twitter.com/g1b2zsl7Ah – 6:27 PM
I’m good if this is an offensive foul. It’s just that Draymond does this what? 12 time a game without any calls to free up Steph. pic.twitter.com/g1b2zsl7Ah – 6:27 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
So much is put on Klay, Draymond and Poole for Warriors when Steph has been out this season. But Warriors truly need Wiggins to step up in the same way he did last postseason. Wiggins has only reached 20 points once in 10 games this year & scored nine in each of the past 2 games. – 3:46 PM
So much is put on Klay, Draymond and Poole for Warriors when Steph has been out this season. But Warriors truly need Wiggins to step up in the same way he did last postseason. Wiggins has only reached 20 points once in 10 games this year & scored nine in each of the past 2 games. – 3:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Kevon Looney back in the starting lineup, do you expect Jordan Poole to start or Donte DiVincenzo if Steph Curry misses time?
Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have only played 3 minutes togther. DiVincenzo, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have played 25 – 1:19 PM
With Kevon Looney back in the starting lineup, do you expect Jordan Poole to start or Donte DiVincenzo if Steph Curry misses time?
Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have only played 3 minutes togther. DiVincenzo, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have played 25 – 1:19 PM
More on this storyline
Draymond Green: Congrats my brother @LeBron James 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 not hearing anything they sayin!! #38388 -via Twitter @Money23Green / February 8, 2023
Parker, in her All-Star Game commentating debut, becomes the first woman to serve in a game analyst role for the annual midseason game. The two-time WNBA champion works for Turner Sports as an analyst and commentator for NBA games. Green will be paired with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith for “Inside the All-Star Game,” an alternate telecast on TBS. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2023
Now that Kyrie Irving has been traded, maybe the Nets’ position on not trading Kevin Durant as it really was kind of last summer may change. That is an interesting development that has happened over the last 48 hours since the Kyrie trade from people that I’ve talked to. -via ESPN / February 8, 2023
“The reporting and the journalism that was going to come out on why I left — I knew that was going to be speculation. But for me personally, sitting in this seat today, I just know I want to be places where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated or just kind of dealt with in a way that doesn’t make me feel respected. There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected and my talent — I work extremely hard at what I do. No one ever talks about my work ethic, though. “Everyone talks about what I’m doing off the floor, so I just wanted to change that narrative, write my own story and just continue preparing in the gym and now that I’m in Dallas, just focus on what I control.” -via Dallas Morning News / February 7, 2023
“I think that’s another day where I could really go into detail about it,” Irving said. “I’m not the person to really speak on names and go to someone behind their back and try to leak stuff to the media. That’s never been me. Now I’ve been an audience member, watching people say things about me that ultimately just fall off my shoulder. I’m really in a place that I’m grateful that I got to grow into over the last year and a half, two years. -via Dallas Morning News / February 7, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers