Grizzlies among teams willing to offer two future first-round picks for OG Anunoby

Chris Herrington: We talked about the new @Marc Stein post on radio just now, and I see that’s getting passed around. Can’t remember how we phrased it, but Marc’s actual wording is that the Grizzlies are among teams “said to have indicated a willingness to offer two future firsts” for OG Anunoby.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tidbit from Marc Stein’s latest on the Suns, OG Anunoby and KD: https://t.co/dDuHQMfcSa pic.twitter.com/LxHs9cnhUS – 11:42 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
We talked about the new @Marc Stein post on radio just now, and I see that’s getting passed around. Can’t remember how we phrased it, but Marc’s actual wording is that the Grizzlies are among teams “said to have indicated a willingness to offer two future firsts” for Anunoby. – 11:40 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
My guess:
1) Fred VanVleet is traded tomorrow,
2) O.G. Anunoby is traded in July. – 11:24 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some Knicks/Nets notes on Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nic Claxton, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish as we get closer to the trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:43 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked Knicks, OG Anunoby, how Nic Claxton would factor in on some Nets-Raptors deals and how the uncertainty around Kevin Durant is impacting the NBA trade deadline @EliseMenaker: pic.twitter.com/ieoZ6EwNEe – 1:03 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked about NYK-OG Anunoby & why it’s a long shot at this point, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Denver, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/EPSeH5Mb3z pic.twitter.com/sK34CaMFjk – 5:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I know it’s unlikely, but I’d really love it if the Kings could find a way to trade Barnes and picks for OG Anunoby.
I just really want to see a Fox-Huerter-OG-Keegan-Domas lineup for the next several years. Really complementary skills that would make for a really fun team. – 4:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
According to @Jake Fischer, the following teams have expressed interest in O.G. Anunoby recently:
– New Orleans Pelicans
– Memphis Grizzlies
– New York Knicks
– Los Angeles Lakers
– Indiana Pacers
– Portland Trail Blazers
– Phoenix Suns
– Brooklyn Nets basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 4:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are not actively engaged with Toronto about a trade for OG Anunoby per @Jake Fischer.
Word around the league is that the Raptors asking price for the young wing is extremely high. – 3:38 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
How will you feel if Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. are all Raptors on Thursday night and Toronto doesn’t make a trade of significance? – 2:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, OG Anunoby, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Kevin Durant unlikely to move this week, but he’s still impacting Raptors’ OG Anunoby market
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 1:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/Dl6IX4cedm – 1:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The market for Siakam and Anunoby sounds highly competitive. This would still give the Nets a very well-rounded roster.
Multiple self-creators behind KD, tons of length, several spot-up shooters. And I think this is very realistic in terms of price.
Ok, I’m done. pic.twitter.com/nLBl7oFdsL – 1:05 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby (wrist) worked out today at OVO centre but non-contact, per Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, but progressing well. – 12:42 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby will not play tomorrow night. He has yet to be cleared for contact. – 12:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G Anunoby (wrist) has resumed light on-court work and is progressing, per Nick Nurse, but he hasn’t been cleared for contact yet and won’t play vs San Antonio tomorrow. – 12:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Nets and Raptors discussed a Pascal Siakam trade, according to @Michael Scotto. Brooklyn reportedly offered Ben Simmons and multiple first-round picks.
The Nets have also been linked to O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, while Toronto covets Nic Claxton: basketballnews.com/stories/nets-h… – 12:02 PM
The Nets absolutely had interest in doing business with the Raptors after this trade. Whether it was OG Anunoby. Whether it was Pascal Siakam. The Raptors have had an interest in some Nets’ players in the past, including Nic Claxton, who they almost traded for last year at the deadline. -via ESPN / February 8, 2023
The Raptors have expressed confidence to some inquiring teams that they can acquire three future first-round picks for Anunoby. But from whom? Teams said to have indicated a willingness to offer two future firsts for the in-demand swingman include Memphis, New Orleans and New York. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 8, 2023
Eric Koreen: OG Anunoby won’t play tomorrow. On court but no contact. -via Twitter @ekoreen / February 7, 2023