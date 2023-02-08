Hawks GM Landry Fields on trading Bogdan Bogdanovic: We placed a lot of value on Bogi

As of now, the Hawks have several players on their roster who could be attractive to other teams. John Collins has continued to feature prominently in trade rumors, while several teams reportedly have inquired about Bogdan Bogdanovic. When asked specifically about Bogdanovic, Landry Fields said that the sharpshooter is valuable to the Hawks. “Bogi’s valuable to us, and his elite skill of shooting is valuable to us,” Fields said. “And it’s not just something that we noticed, other teams notice that, too. So of course, they make calls, and they’re trying to upgrade their own shooting and where they’re at. And Bogi is a good player, and so that’s something where, yeah, there’s teams that call all the time, but we placed a lot of value on Bogi.”
Source: Lauren Williams @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
After a devastating earthquake in Turkey, Shane Larkin posted a support message and encouraged people to make donations to his foundation
Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nando De Colo and Sasha Djordjevic also shared their support messages 🙏
A lot of interesting odds just surfaced involving potential future Lakers, via @SportsBettingAG – The Lakers are favored to be the next team of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, which is interesting: pic.twitter.com/tvPpeAbudG – 10:25 AM
While the 30-year-old wing has proved how valuable he is to the Hawks as their best shooter, like the rest of his teammates, he is not untouchable. “As far as anybody (being) untouchable, it’s like, you never say never, right?” Fields said. “As you know, obviously, some guys, or you know, all guys have value, add value all over the place. So you’re always weighing that. But it’s a fluid market today, right now, and we’ll see what gets done before the deadline.” -via Atlanta Journal-Constitution / February 8, 2023
The Hawks know, though, that if they want to improve their roster before the postseason, now is the time to do so. “It’s tough to say, do we make a splash (or) do we stand pat right now, you know, both options are on the table because we feel good about where we’re at,” Fields said. “We’re seeing the progress, but we also know that this is a time for us to continue to add to our group.” -via Atlanta Journal-Constitution / February 8, 2023
Fields has made clear to rival executives that the team views Collins as a valued asset, not one the franchise will simply dump in any form, according to sources. The newfound approach could lead to more traction in the Collins market over the next two weeks. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
The Cavaliers have put together enough offers to have a healthy idea of where Caris LeVert’s value is at the moment. Per league sources, they held conversations in recent months with the Mavericks, about a swap of LeVert for Tim Hardaway Jr. The Cavaliers, two league sources said, have also contacted the Hawks about Bogdan Bogdanovic. -via Action Network / February 6, 2023