Live stream: Hornets 61, Wizards 61

The Charlotte Hornets (15-40) play against the Washington Wizards (24-29) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 61, Washington Wizards 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt a heck of a get for Lakers, who suddenly have the type of quality depth (almost) that they had before the Westbrook trade with Wizards. – 8:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Minnesota gets 2024 lesser of Washington-Memphis second round pick and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks via Utah, sources tell ESPN. – 8:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Toss it up and Mark will grab it
@LaMelo Ball x @Mark Williams | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/9NnqId0x54 – 8:14 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Feels like Charlotte played pretty well on both ends and they’re level at the half with the Wizards… – 8:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
halftime numbers:
📊 Deni: 13 PTS, 7 REB
📊 KP: 10 PTS, 2 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/RjHpC6YYna – 8:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are tied at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 61
#LetsFly 61
Deni Avdija leads the team with 13 and Kristaps Porzingis has 10. – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s tied 61-61 going into halftime between the Wizards and Hornets. Deni Avdija got hot in the 2nd quarter and has 13 pts and 7 reb on 5-7 FG in 17 min. so far. – 8:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
A casual jog for @Dennis Smith
@drpepper | 🎥 @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/VTIbTQ01VJ – 7:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Golden State Warriors will be giving out this “Fourever Champs” bobble head this Monday, February 13 against the Washington Wizards. pic.twitter.com/trTnOyBQDz – 7:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Daniel Gafford has headed back to the Washington Wizards locker room. He got up on his power. It looked like he hurt something lower body related. – 7:43 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Daniel Gafford has headed back to the Washing Wizards locker room. He got up on his power. It looked like he hurt something lower body related. – 7:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford just was subbed out and went to the locker room, limping slightly. – 7:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford just limped off the court with an apparent leg injury early in the 2nd quarter. – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mason throws it down with two hands 🙌
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/Dj5G3D5gFc – 7:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
up 1 after Q1 ⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/UkYuP62NQF – 7:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Hornets 32-31 at the end of the 1st quarter. Terry Rozier leads all scorers with 9 pts. Daniel Gafford leads the Wizards with 6 pts. – 7:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one-quarter of play, the Washington Wizards lead the Charlotte Hornets.
#DCAboveAll 32
#LetsFly 31
Daniel Gafford leads the team with 6 (2/2), and Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill both have 5 on (2/2). – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
3 Ball 🤝
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/W5COiKrnCX – 7:25 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Good overall defensive start, in particular from LaMelo on Bradley Beal, stayed with him through every move – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets playing with as much pace to start this game as we’ve seen all year. Not sure if that’s due to feeling fresh after 2.5 days off or if they’ve refocused in on that during practice this week – 7:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We are partnering with @WCKitchen to raise funds to provide food to those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. All funds will be used to provide food for those in need.
Learn more and donate ⬇️ – 7:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Time for Hornets basketball, the good news is Kyle Kuzma can’t rip Charlotte’s heart out tonight, he’s out but Brad Beal is playing – 7:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with Kuzma and Morris out:
Wright, Beal, Avdija, Porzingis, Gafford – 7:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s time for Hornets hoops 🙌
📍 – Washington, D.C.
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7pm EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/1M5dOx9Hgi – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
gettin’ up at COA ⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/YgNyevD74b – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
⭐️Tonight’s starting 5⭐️
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/0fmrOU1tCj – 6:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five hittin’ the homefloor tonight 🖐️
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/RfKHq9s6MH – 6:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Charlotte Hornets:
PG: Delon Wright
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal will return from left foot soreness to play tonight against Charlotte, the Wizards announce.
Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain) and Monte Morris (low back soreness) are out. – 6:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal will play tonight, the Wizards said. Kyle Kuzma (sprained left ankle) and Monté Morris (back tightness) will not play. – 6:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is returning tonight, the Wizards say. Monte Morris is out, in addition to Kyle Kuzma. – 6:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at WAS
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/IQ6V9CmMZ7 – 6:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Clifford wants the Charlotte Hornets to be physical on the boards against the Washington Wizards.
* He talks a lot about the Wizards size (Porzingis, Gafford and Kuzma) and scoring options the Wiz have that can hurt you. pic.twitter.com/IPcwnQRhqM – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma is OUT, per Wes Unseld Jr. Bradley Beal and Monte Morris are both gametime decisions. – 5:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As we get ready to celebrate the arts as part of #BlackHistoryMonth tonight, we visited with @DIW_DC for our Black Owned DMV Series.
Learn more about what they bring to the DMV.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/KPI778s7pH – 5:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coach Unseld will be mic’d up for tonight’s game against the Hornets 🎙️
tap in on @NBCSWashington at 7 p.m. ET 📺 pic.twitter.com/GF9yPxnetu – 4:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Turn your phone into a new galaxy with these 🌌
#WallpaperWednesday | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/cB64LU8dRT – 3:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija’s role has changed since the Wizards traded Rui Hachimura. Here’s a look at how on the latest Chasing Stats.
(@ITCadre) pic.twitter.com/IvkrvtPae3 – 2:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s key matchup at the crib 🔑
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/DsJnVgI2b3 – 1:00 PM
