Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture

Shams Charania: Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics can’t overreact to the Jaylen Brown injury, but this puts even more pressure to find a playable wing. Even with Sam Hauser seemingly rediscovering his shot, Boston needs another wing to eat some minutes for the rest of the regular season. That’s even with JB healthy. – 11:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Per Shams: #Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture colliding with Jayson Tatum tonight and will miss time, possibly into the all-star break. – 11:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday. – 11:05 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says he doesn’t have an update on Jaylen Brown, who took an elbow to the face and didn’t play in the 2nd half tonight. – 10:11 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics without Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Rob Williams — and with Jaylen Brown playing 18 minutes before injury — defeat 76ers, 106-99.
Perhaps more interesting aspect was winning on a night when Jayson Tatum was SIXTH among Celtics in double figures. Defense and depth. – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Celtics tonight:
— Missing 3 starters
— Jaylen Brown hurt after 18 minutes
— Grant Williams guarding Embiid
— First game without a 20-point scorer
— Tatum season low
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Celtics 106, Sixers 99
Boston wins behind six players scoring in double figures with three starters missing the whole game and Jaylen Brown sitting out the second half
Celtics shot 19-for-35 from 3
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat the #76ers 106-99 without four starters (Jaylen Brown left at halftime). White 19, Brogdon 19, GWilliams 15, Griffin 15, Hauser 14, Tatum 12; Embiid 28, Harden 26, Melton 12. – 10:00 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics up 92-85 on the Sixers with 9:36 left in the game. Good to remember the C’s are effectively doing this without 4 starters after Jaylen Brown went to the locker room late in the first half. – 9:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
How is Boston beating Philadelphia 78-74 with 3:14 to go in the 3rd quarter with Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert Williams *and* Marcus Smart all sitting out?
The Celtics are 15-for-28 from 3; the Sixers are 8-for-23.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon starts the 2nd half in place of Jaylen Brown and hits a 3 – 8:55 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
no Jaylen Brown to start the 2nd half for the Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon in for Brown. – 8:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brogdon starts the second half in place of Jaylen Brown. #Celtics #76ers – 8:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown will not return tonight. Celtics are calling it a face contusion – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum will be the only Celtics regular starter available to finish tonight’s game.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown (facial contusion) is out for the game. #Celtics #76ers – 8:48 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out with a facial contusion. Boston without four starters now. – 8:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown now listed as OUT for the remainder of the game with a face contusion.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is OUT for the rest of tonight’s game due to a facial contusion, per the Celtics. – 8:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out for the rest of the night with a facial contusion. – 8:48 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown to the locker room after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/IpVstONcK9 – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown has a cut under his left eye after that collision with Jayson Tatum. He walked right to the locker room. #Celtics #76ers – 8:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown is back to his feet and heading straight to the locker room after taking a shot to the face from Jayson Tatum going for a rebound – 8:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown going to the locker room after colliding with Jayson Tatum. Holding his face. Tatum came away OK. – 8:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Huge block from the tallest American NBA player Luke Kornet leads to a big slam from Jaylen Brown on the other end – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
De’Anthony Melton
John Karalis @John_Karalis
While I was writing, the Celtics announced Jaylen Brown and Luke Kornet are available tonight. Robert Williams is questionable with the left ankle sprain.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In regards to a KD trade, I’d cross off the Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
Seems many forgot Brown called out Joe Tsai multiple times and insinuated some things about the Nets owner during Kyrie’s suspension.
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown and Luke Kornet are both available tonight. Robert Williams and Al Horford are both questionable. Horford a new addition to the injury report with right knee swelling.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update vs Sixers:
Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Al Horford – Right Knee Swelling – QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet – AVAILABLE
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics Lab 169: On Jaylen Brown’s SLAM! cover story, activism, new trade rumbles, and more with Deyscha Smith celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/07/nba… via @thecelticswire – 11:19 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown for Kevin-Durant trade chatter, like time, is a flat circle. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 10:28 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Come on, and Give ‘ Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Celtics game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. #BleedGreen #HereTheyCome #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/wgQgpB0zhu – 8:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Come on, and Give ‘ Em To Me! I need your predictions for tomorrow’s #Sixers vs. #Celtics game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. #BleedGreen #HereTheyCome #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/RnDQgwFr0b – 8:35 AM
Tim Bontemps: Joe Mazzulla said he isn’t sure about the status of Jaylen Brown. Said he called him and didn’t answer. Brown left the game and didn’t return after catching an elbow from Jayson Tatum late in the first half of tonight’s win over Philadelphia. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / February 8, 2023