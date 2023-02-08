John Wall tenure with Clippers will come to end

Marc Stein: John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say. Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops. More to come: marcstein.substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say.
Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops.
More to come: marcstein.substack.com – 10:31 PM
John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say.
Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops.
More to come: marcstein.substack.com – 10:31 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall remains sidelined with abdominal soreness, per Clippers. Everyone else is in. – 8:34 PM
John Wall remains sidelined with abdominal soreness, per Clippers. Everyone else is in. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall (abdominal soreness) will not be available for the Clippers again tomorrow vs. Dallas, the team says. Otherwise a clean injury report. – 8:22 PM
John Wall (abdominal soreness) will not be available for the Clippers again tomorrow vs. Dallas, the team says. Otherwise a clean injury report. – 8:22 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
#wallway checkout https://t.co/WDeNwhkPLv‼️ pic.twitter.com/0rzQmGYJXC – 11:03 PM
#wallway checkout https://t.co/WDeNwhkPLv‼️ pic.twitter.com/0rzQmGYJXC – 11:03 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:32 PM
Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:32 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: The LA Clippers will not have John Wall tomorrow vs Mavericks in their return home Wednesday. It is the last game before the trade deadline. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 7, 2023
It would seem that John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard are the primary trade candidates in a potential Irving deal. -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023
Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn’t materialize. -via Los Angeles Times / February 5, 2023