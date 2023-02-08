John Wall tenure with Clippers will come to end

Marc Stein: John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say. Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops. More to come: marcstein.substack.com
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say.
Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall remains sidelined with abdominal soreness, per Clippers. Everyone else is in. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall (abdominal soreness) will not be available for the Clippers again tomorrow vs. Dallas, the team says. Otherwise a clean injury report. – 8:22 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future? latimes.com/sports/clipper…6:32 PM

Law Murray: The LA Clippers will not have John Wall tomorrow vs Mavericks in their return home Wednesday. It is the last game before the trade deadline. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 7, 2023
It would seem that John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard are the primary trade candidates in a potential Irving deal. -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023

