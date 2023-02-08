Josh Hart traded to the Knicks for Cam Reddish and draft pick

The Knicks are trading Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick to the Blazers for Hart, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Lol, Josh Hart tweeted this a few hours ago pic.twitter.com/eQD2uZBVN7 – 10:08 PM
Lol, Josh Hart tweeted this a few hours ago pic.twitter.com/eQD2uZBVN7 – 10:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Source confirms Cam Reddish is going to POR in trade for Josh Hart. ESPN first. – 10:05 PM
Source confirms Cam Reddish is going to POR in trade for Josh Hart. ESPN first. – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Hart this season:
9.5 PPG
8.2 RPG (2nd most by a guard)
50.4 FG%
Knick. pic.twitter.com/notcQx3c2G – 10:03 PM
Josh Hart this season:
9.5 PPG
8.2 RPG (2nd most by a guard)
50.4 FG%
Knick. pic.twitter.com/notcQx3c2G – 10:03 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, champions reunited. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/MR48Htf47A – 10:03 PM
Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, champions reunited. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/MR48Htf47A – 10:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Josh Hart is exactly the sort of guy Madison Square Garden falls in love with. If the shot is falling he’s gonna be a fan favorite by like Saturday. – 10:02 PM
Josh Hart is exactly the sort of guy Madison Square Garden falls in love with. If the shot is falling he’s gonna be a fan favorite by like Saturday. – 10:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. – 9:58 PM
The Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the Knicks, sources tell ESPN. – 9:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Josh Hart appears to have left the court with a few minutes to go before tip. Was dapping/hugging teammates. – 9:54 PM
Josh Hart appears to have left the court with a few minutes to go before tip. Was dapping/hugging teammates. – 9:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks must be careful who they’re dealing with at deadline
The most likely scenario remained finding a taker for Cam Reddish. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:09 PM
Knicks must be careful who they’re dealing with at deadline
The most likely scenario remained finding a taker for Cam Reddish. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 8:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
Was great to suit up and witness greatness up close. Congrats brother @LeBron James an amazing accomplishment 👑 – 2:34 PM
Was great to suit up and witness greatness up close. Congrats brother @LeBron James an amazing accomplishment 👑 – 2:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
From yesterday, looking at the Knicks options ahead of the trade deadline, with reporting on Cam Reddish, skepticism around league that Masai Ujiri wants a full rebuild, and teams registering interest in Kelly Olynyk nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:42 AM
From yesterday, looking at the Knicks options ahead of the trade deadline, with reporting on Cam Reddish, skepticism around league that Masai Ujiri wants a full rebuild, and teams registering interest in Kelly Olynyk nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:42 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some Knicks/Nets notes on Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nic Claxton, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish as we get closer to the trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:43 AM
Some Knicks/Nets notes on Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nic Claxton, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish as we get closer to the trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:43 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked about NYK-OG Anunoby & why it’s a long shot at this point, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Denver, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/EPSeH5Mb3z pic.twitter.com/sK34CaMFjk – 5:19 PM
We talked about NYK-OG Anunoby & why it’s a long shot at this point, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Denver, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA. Full show here: https://t.co/EPSeH5Mb3z pic.twitter.com/sK34CaMFjk – 5:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, OG Anunoby, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:43 PM
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, OG Anunoby, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Nets, Raptors and more on The Putback with guests @Jake Fischer & @JCMacriNBA:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
The New York Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers swingman Josh Hart, HoopsHype has learned. Hart has a $12.96 million player option for next season and has been linked to the Heat and Cavaliers. -via HoopsHype / February 8, 2023
Marang said as many as two or three Blazers players could be traded at the deadline. The Blazers are looking to get bigger and bring in more length and athleticism. “They want to be more athletic, they want to be more up-tempo, they want to be more aggressive defensively,” Marang said. “Jusuf Nurkic just really doesn’t fit that profile. As much as [Josh] Hart does kind of fit that profile, they’re playing him out of position [at small forward].” -via kgw.com / February 6, 2023
The Cavaliers are among the teams expressing strong trade interest in Portland’s Josh Hart, league sources say. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2023
The Bucks have expressed trade interest in New York’s former MVP Derrick Rose, league sources say, but it’s difficult to see a pathway to Milwaukee absorbing Rose’s $14.5 million salary. The Bucks, of course, have been chasing a trade for Phoenix’s Jae Crowder for months and are also regarded as team with interest in the Knicks’ Cam Reddish as well, suggesting that the wing is Milwaukee’s priority. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 8, 2023
As noted on The Putback, the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets have registered interest in Cam Reddish recently. The Knicks will look to move Reddish between now and Thursday afternoon. As we noted in our mailbag last week, Reddish’s side expects him to be traded by the deadline and has no interest in the Duke product continuing to collect DNPs after the deadline if he is not traded. -via SportsNet New York / February 8, 2023
Cam Reddish is the most likely to be dealt by Thursday’s deadline and, if not, bought out in the aftermath. The Knicks and Reddish’s representatives have been working towards a deal for months, as the Daily News reported, but the demand is thin for a player who is out of the rotation and will become a free agent in the summer. To say Reddish and coach Tom Thibodeau haven’t clicked would be an understatement. -via New York Daily News / February 7, 2023