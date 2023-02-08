Khris Middleton could be traded ahead of the deadline?

On the surface, it would appear to be a no-brainer. No matter the circumstances, it would seem highly unlikely the Milwaukee Bucks would trade Khris Middleton — especially considering his value to a team that just two seasons ago won an NBA championship. He’s an untouchable, right? Well, maybe not. In fact, there are some NBA officials who believe there is a chance the Bucks may move Middleton before Thursday afternoon’s trading deadline.
Source: Woelfel’s Press Box
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 127, Blazers 108
– Lopez 27pts/9reb
– Antetokounmpo 24pts/13reb/8ast
– Holiday 20pts/4reb/8ast
– Middleton 13pts/3reb/5ast
The Bucks have now won eight straight games. They are 37-17. The trade deadline occurs before their next game on Thursday against the Lakers. – 12:27 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The sample size is far less than meaningless but the @Ben Falk stats for the Bucks with Giannis, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton on the court are wild. 100th percentile in offense and 99th percentile in defense: bit.ly/3K3zZ0D – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Outstanding basketball by Clippers in between timeouts:
– Got Jackson/Zubac in for Mann/Batum
– Powell draws Sumner 5th
– Kawhi middy
– Thomas miss
– Kawhi to Reggie 3
– Thomas turnover
– Kawhi draws 2 FTs
– Zubac steals Clax
– Kawhi entry to Zu
9-0 Clippers run to take lead. – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up prior to #Bucks v. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/64zL6kefRb – 8:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Nets success is now directly tied to KD’s ability to be great. But @Spencer Dinwiddie is really good — and wants to be in Brooklyn. Finney-Smith is another versatile defender the Nets can throw at Tatum/Brown/Harden/Middleton in the playoffs. This team is going to be tough. – 8:27 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 How does the Kyrie trade impact the Bucks?
🏀 Is the Crowder deal dead?
🏀 Khris Middleton’s impact
🏀 Giannis on an MVP charge
📺 https://t.co/K3eFRjltBI
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/x4cjMFjfOp – 11:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Middleton made some clutch shots.
Holiday made some clutch steals.
Antetokounmpo did a Magic Johnson impression.
And the Bucks won their seventh straight game.
They might not be all the way back, but they’re getting close, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4156902/2023/0… – 2:05 PM
More on this storyline
“Yeah, I think it’s a possibility,’’ an Eastern Conference official said of Middleton being traded. “Look, he’s lost a step, he’s been injured the last couple of seasons and then there’s his age. “But the Bucks could win a championship this season and trading him could jeopardize their chemistry. They would get somebody good back, for sure, but it would take some time for that player to get acclimated. “So I don’t think they’d do that (trade him); it would have to make a lot of sense for them (the Bucks). But they are in a tough situation with him.’’ -via Woelfel’s Press Box / February 8, 2023
The Bucks sure are. And that’s because Middleton has a player option in his contract for next season. According to sources, Middleton has been “non-committal’’ about picking up that option, one that would pay him a lofty $40.39 million. What’s more, sources said Middleton will want at least three additional guaranteed years as part of his agreement to remain with the Bucks. He would then be 33. That has to make the Bucks pause, especially with Middleton’s troubling medical record. He played only 66 games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first round of the playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. -via Woelfel’s Press Box / February 8, 2023
Middleton hitting those two shots and drawing three other fouls to get six free throws helped the Bucks set up their defense and keep the Hornets from running in transition. “I think I’m right in saying this, I think he’s one of only three, four, five guys that in the last probably four years, where he’s efficient at every distance,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford told reporters before the game. “There’s not other guys like that. There is nothing he’s not good at offensively, right? He shoots the 3. He’s got a pull-up game, a stepback game, he draws fouls. When he gets to the basket, he finishes. So, he puts enormous pressure on your defense.” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023