Khris Middleton could be traded ahead of the deadline?

The Bucks sure are. And that’s because Middleton has a player option in his contract for next season. According to sources, Middleton has been “non-committal’’ about picking up that option, one that would pay him a lofty $40.39 million. What’s more, sources said Middleton will want at least three additional guaranteed years as part of his agreement to remain with the Bucks. He would then be 33. That has to make the Bucks pause, especially with Middleton’s troubling medical record. He played only 66 games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first round of the playoffs against the Chicago Bulls . -via Woelfel’s Press Box / February 8, 2023