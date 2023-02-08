Live stream: Kings 8, Rockets 11

The Sacramento Kings (30-23) play against the Houston Rockets (13-41) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Sacramento Kings 8, Houston Rockets 11 (Q1 08:17)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets defensive energy and communication much better to start than on Monday (low bar) or Saturday (lower bar.) Kings have also missed a couple good looks at 3s. Rockets up 11-8 as Kings call time out. – 8:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green goes impossibly high to throw down a left-handed alley-oop from Alperen Sengun. – 8:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis gets the Kings on the board first. Rockets respond with a pair of hoops. 4-2 Rockets. – 8:14 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Finaaaal NIGHT CHAT before the deadline.
We’ll be LIVE following Kings-Rockets:
youtube.com/watch?v=nMUiBO… pic.twitter.com/KZnvnFcIDf – 7:58 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/dwwYTIDGhv – 7:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kessler Edwards will wear No. 17. The Kings are listing him at 6-foot-8 and 214 pounds. Mike Brown seems to like him except for the fact that he went to Pepperdine.
Brown said: “He came from a great conference, the West Coast Conference, but the school is a little suspect.” – 7:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.
Kings starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox. – 7:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
big Harrison Barnes traded mid-game energy for Wolves/Jazz tonight. so many names in play with these rumors. – 7:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets working ‘on the margins’ ahead of NBA trade deadline ift.tt/WtlrHgp – 7:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the guys are here
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ZtEWvY2gSQ – 7:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
last fits of the road trip 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/ie2t2VwV5D – 6:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
5 trades I predicted on pod last night:
1. OG/Thad to SAC for Barnes/Mitchell/two 1sts
2. Simmons to SA for Doug/J-Rich/1st
3. Russ/two 1sts to UTA for Conley/Beasley/Vando
4. Wiseman/Moody to CHA for PJ/Martin/Jalen McD
5. Bones to NYK for Reddish/pick
youtube.com/watch?v=S-0J7-… – 6:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Still remember Thornton dropping 27 on the Kings after they traded him then scoring 17 off the bench in Game 7 at Toronto. – 6:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will attempt 18 free throws tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:15 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The #Rockets First Shot for charity tonight will be taken by #Texans OL Kenyon Green before the game vs the Kings. – 6:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
One Year Ago: Pacers acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield from Sacramento.
Haliburton then: “It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been crazy, a lot of emotions. But I’m excited to be here and excited to get started.”
fieldhousefiles.com/p/six-players-… – 4:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Running it back vs. @Sacramento Kings tonight 🏀
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @Kroger pic.twitter.com/dCDsCl7AEy – 4:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The first 3,000 fans attending tonight’s game will receive a grocery bag courtesy of @Kroger! pic.twitter.com/seCybnbZwM – 3:02 PM
