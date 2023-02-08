Kings vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,488,206 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $10,518,196 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@WindhorstESPN
In Sacramento in ‘03, LeBron was so nervous then so relieved when he made his 1st hoop, a fade away
Tonight in LA, LeBron was so full of energy then so contented basking in the embrace of the basketball world after he made the record hoop, a fade away
Thanks for the memories – 3:38 AM
@JandersonSacBee
Exclusive for @sacbee_news: Harrison Barnes speaks on playoff race and future with Kings as NBA trade deadline nears.
Here’s what HB said when asked if he wants to sign a contract extension with the Kings given Sacramento’s success this season.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:19 AM