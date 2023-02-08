Knicks eyeing Josh Hart

The New York Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers swingman Josh Hart, HoopsHype has learned. Hart has a $12.96 million player option for next season and has been linked to the Heat and Cavaliers.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Bucks 127, Blazers 108: FINAL. 28 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 21 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 8 rebounds for @Josh Hart. 13 points for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds for @DrewEubanks12. – 12:28 AM
Bucks 95, Blazers 71: end of third quarter. 18 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 9 points for @Jerami Grant. 8 points, 6 rebounds for @joshhart. – 11:55 PM
Marang said as many as two or three Blazers players could be traded at the deadline. The Blazers are looking to get bigger and bring in more length and athleticism. “They want to be more athletic, they want to be more up-tempo, they want to be more aggressive defensively,” Marang said. “Jusuf Nurkic just really doesn’t fit that profile. As much as [Josh] Hart does kind of fit that profile, they’re playing him out of position [at small forward].” -via kgw.com / February 6, 2023
The Cavaliers are among the teams expressing strong trade interest in Portland’s Josh Hart, league sources say. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2023
