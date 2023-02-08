Knicks eyeing Josh Hart

The New York Knicks have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers swingman Josh Hart, HoopsHype has learned. Hart has a $12.96 million player option for next season and has been linked to the Heat and Cavaliers.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks have expressed interest in Blazers guard Josh Hart.
Plus, Suns updates on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson’s free agency, and trade talks surrounding Jakob Poeltl, Matisse Thybulle, Nuggets and Timberwolves on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…11:08 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 127, Blazers 108: FINAL. 28 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 21 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 8 rebounds for @Josh Hart. 13 points for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds for @DrewEubanks12. – 12:28 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks bench is flabbergasted after that one.
Josh Hart just got up under Khris Middleton and made contact with him. No foul was called. And the shot ended up short. And the official signaled that the ball was tipped…but the Blazers got the ball. – 12:14 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks 95, Blazers 71: end of third quarter. 18 points, 4 rebounds/assists for @Damian Lillard. 18 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 10 points, 3 assists/rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 9 points for @Jerami Grant. 8 points, 6 rebounds for @joshhart. – 11:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Josh Hart has been hesitant shooting 3s this season, so the Bucks have guarded him to do the same tonight…and he’s just confidently nailed two corner 3s.
I’d guess they’ll change that coverage in the second half. – 10:58 PM
Josh Hart @joshhart
How’s Harry Potter?!?! Need to download it – 5:47 PM

More on this storyline

Marang said as many as two or three Blazers players could be traded at the deadline. The Blazers are looking to get bigger and bring in more length and athleticism. “They want to be more athletic, they want to be more up-tempo, they want to be more aggressive defensively,” Marang said. “Jusuf Nurkic just really doesn’t fit that profile. As much as [Josh] Hart does kind of fit that profile, they’re playing him out of position [at small forward].” -via kgw.com / February 6, 2023
Josh Hart: Ay you can’t script the NBA 😂😂😂 -via Twitter @joshhart / February 4, 2023

