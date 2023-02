Knicks eyeing Josh Hart

Marang said as many as two or three Blazers players could be traded at the deadline. The Blazers are looking to get bigger and bring in more length and athleticism. “They want to be more athletic, they want to be more up-tempo, they want to be more aggressive defensively,” Marang said. “Jusuf Nurkic just really doesn’t fit that profile. As much as [Josh] Hart does kind of fit that profile, they’re playing him out of position [at small forward].” -via kgw.com / February 6, 2023