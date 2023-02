Lakers land D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in three-team blockbuster

Yossi Gozlan: The Lakers will be able to extend D’Angelo Russell through June 30 for up to two years, $67.5M. Extending him would keep him trade-eligible for a bigger trade this offseason . Malik Beasley is also extension-eligible. Jarred Vanderbilt will become extension-eligible this summer. The Lakers can still generate around $30M in cap space this summer if they don’t bring back D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (team option). Given the draft equity they gave up, I would think they made this trade with the intention of keeping these players next season. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / February 8, 2023