Lakers land D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in three-team blockbuster

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Acquiring Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Lakers. Dumping him with a protected first for this haul of three players might just save their season.
Acquiring Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of the Lakers. Dumping him with a protected first for this haul of three players might just save their season.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
D’Angelo Russell was taken second overall and has since been traded for Brook Lopez, Kevin Durant, Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook. What a transactional career. – 8:59 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating, D’Angelo Russell is the 42nd-best player this season.
(Russell Westbrook is at No. 64).
hoopshype.com/lists/global-r… – 8:58 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
D’Angelo Russell has shot an eFG% of 57% creating his own shot out of isos and pick & rolls and 62% in spot up situations playing off the ball. – 8:50 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Lakers will upgrade talent and keep financial flexibility by acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. DLo will be a free agent this summer. Beasley leads NBA in 3s off the bench and has a $16.5M team option next season. Vanderbilt makes $4.7M next season. – 8:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Timberwolves and D’Angelo Russell were far apart on extension talks. Minnesota acquires Mike Conley, who’s averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, partly due to his chemistry with Rudy Gobert from their Jazz days. Conley is guaranteed $14.32M of his $24.36M salary next season. – 8:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert (groin), Kyle Anderson (back), D’Angelo Russell (personal reasons), Austin Rivers (suspension) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are all out tonight.
Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also on a minutes restriction.
So tonight’s starters…
Reid
Prince
McDaniels
Edwards
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The trade:
Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the @Timberwolves.
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to the @Lakers.
Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones plus 2027 first to the @utahjazz.
#takenote @kslsports
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
For the Wolves (vs. Jazz),
Kyle Anderson is out due to back spasms
Rudy Gobert is out due to right groin soreness
Austin Rivers is out due to league suspension
Karl Anthony-Towns is out due to right calf strain
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Official UPDATED Jazz Injury Report from the team:
*OUT – Nickeil Alexander-Walker (personal reasons)
*OUT – Malik Beasley (personal reasons)
*OUT – Mike Conley (personal reasons)
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers move on from Russell Westbrook just as that relationship had reached the point of being fractured beyond repair and part with just one future first round pick (2027) that is top-four protected and land D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Incredible. – 8:34 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Malik Beasley’s 11.5 3’s per 36 minutes is the highest mark in the league, ahead of no. 2 Klay Thompson and no. 3 Damian Lillard.
Malik Beasley’s 11.5 3’s per 36 minutes is the highest mark in the league, ahead of no. 2 Klay Thompson and no. 3 Damian Lillard.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jarred Vanderbilt walking out of Vivint Arena now too, getting hugs from some old Wolves friends on the way out. – 8:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources said Lakers are excited to get young players D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Lakers bringing back Russell – 8:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo + Beasley are averaging more made threes (5.8) than
Russ
Pat Bev
Schroder
Reaves
Max Christie
StatMuse @statmuse
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell are both top 15 in total 3s made this season.
Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell are both top 15 in total 3s made this season.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s 16-point lead now a deficit. And there’s no D’Angelo Russell coming through that door. – 8:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Can confirm reports that Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook, first-round pick to Utah, Jazz sending Mike Conley Jr., second-round picks to Minnesota and Lakers get Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell, Jazz players Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt. – 8:27 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The DLo experiment in Minnesota was probably worth the gamble at the time. But yeah, 4 teams have said “thanks but no thanks” to him. Tough to argue “this guy is elite” when that’s the case. – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I can’t wait for the stories about D’Angelo Russell “coming home more mature” that will come out of Los Angeles the next few weeks. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
D’Angelo Russell requires a pay day, but can also be renounced, giving the #Lakers flexibility to keep him or pursue someone else. Malik Beasley has a $16.5M team option. Not only do they acquire players they desperately needed, they don’t take on long term $. – 8:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers roster:
LeBron
AD
DLo
Beverley
Bryant
Beasley
Vanderbilt
Hachimura
Reaves
Schroder
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s a good deal for the Lakers. I like DLo for them more than Russ or Conley. He’s shooting 39% on 3s. Beasley and Vanderbilt are huge upgrades to their depth. – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt a heck of a get for Lakers, who suddenly have the type of quality depth (almost) that they had before the Westbrook trade with Wizards. – 8:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DLo last run as a Laker:
14.3 PPG
3.5 RPG
4.0 APG
1.3 SPG
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. – 8:12 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Some NBA trade intel from @Steve Bulpett on what the Wolves were thinking with old/new @Los Angeles Lakers G D’Angelo Russell and other notes.
Interesting tidbit on the @Charlotte Hornets Gordon Hayward, too. Anybody want ‘im?
More at @HeavyOnSports :
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
D’Angelo Russell reportedly returns to the Lakers with Westbrook going to Utah on a three-way deal
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are involved in the trade they’d have to go to the @lakers in the rumored deal.
If Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are involved in the trade they’d have to go to the @lakers in the rumored deal.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
Lakers trade rumors: Russell Westbrook-D’Angelo Russell three-way deal being discussed with Timberwolves, Jazz
Erik Slater @erikslater_
D’Angelo Russell is an expiring contract, so the Lakers could be opening up cap space for Kyrie this summer.
D’Angelo Russell is an expiring contract, so the Lakers could be opening up cap space for Kyrie this summer.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I wouldn’t trade meaningful assets for D’Angelo Russell/Malik Beasley/Jarred Vanderbilt if I were the Lakers.
I wouldn’t trade meaningful assets for D’Angelo Russell/Malik Beasley/Jarred Vanderbilt if I were the Lakers.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Going live and talking about a LOT of trade deadline scenarios. Come hang.
✅ Further takeaways from Denver’s blowout win
✅ Our favorite trade possibilities
✅ DLo to LA?
✅ LeBron’s strange night
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh man. If the Lakers get Jarred Vanderbilt and/or Malik Beasley as part of that deal? That would be terrific value for them – 3:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I guess acquiring D’Angelo Russell is an immediate upgrade for the Lakers and gives them flexiiblity moving forward.
Lakers also getting Beasley and Vanderbilt make sense too.
I guess acquiring D’Angelo Russell is an immediate upgrade for the Lakers and gives them flexiiblity moving forward.
Lakers also getting Beasley and Vanderbilt make sense too.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Updated my Sixers trade deadline report tracker, adding in today’s reports from @PompeyOnSixers (on the Sixers’ interest in Jarred Vanderbilt) and @TheSteinLine (on Nerlens Noel).
Updated my Sixers trade deadline report tracker, adding in today’s reports from @PompeyOnSixers (on the Sixers’ interest in Jarred Vanderbilt) and @TheSteinLine (on Nerlens Noel).
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some Knicks/Nets notes on Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nic Claxton, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish as we get closer to the trade deadline: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 10:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Jarred Vanderbilt ‘s name keeps popping up as a Sixers’ trade target’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN6195038739 – 7:25 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ, asked what he’d like to say about Bones *if* he’s traded:
“I know he’s gonna be a star.”
MPJ, asked what he’d like to say about Bones *if* he’s traded:
“I know he’s gonna be a star.”
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i thought those groans from the Laker crowd when D’Angelo Russell thought it would be a good idea to get some shooting practice in during Kobe’s last game would never be topped. thank you Russ for trying. – 11:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell decided he didn’t want to stick around for this one. – 10:34 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 8, 2023
Bobby Marks: Russell Westbrook has $16.2M left on his $47M contract for this season. Utah now has a total of 15 unprotected/lightly protected 1’s over the next 7 years. Could generate up to $60M in room this offseason. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 8, 2023
Chris Haynes: Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 8, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Lakers will be able to extend D’Angelo Russell through June 30 for up to two years, $67.5M. Extending him would keep him trade-eligible for a bigger trade this offseason. Malik Beasley is also extension-eligible. Jarred Vanderbilt will become extension-eligible this summer. The Lakers can still generate around $30M in cap space this summer if they don’t bring back D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (team option). Given the draft equity they gave up, I would think they made this trade with the intention of keeping these players next season. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / February 8, 2023
Bobby Manning: D’Angelo Russell requires a pay day, but can also be renounced, giving the #Lakers flexibility to keep him or pursue someone else. Malik Beasley has a $16.5M team option. Not only do they acquire players they desperately needed, they don’t take on long term $. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / February 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Three-way talks with Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves would potentially land D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley with LA, Mike Conley, Jr., and picks with Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and picks with Jazz, per sources. Jazz remain engaged elsewhere on Conley Jr., too. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 8, 2023
Andy Larsen: Will Hardy says all main roster players but Jarred Vanderbilt are available for tonight, Vanderbilt is still questionable but will go through pregame workouts before deciding whether to play. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / February 8, 2023
Sarah Todd: Jarred Vanderbilt just arrived to the arena as usual for those interested in that info -via Twitter @NBASarah / February 8, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mike Conley, Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz