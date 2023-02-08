Matisse Thybulle drawing trade interest

Nearly a third of the league has expressed exploratory trade interest in trading for Sixers back-to-back All-Defensive player Matisse Thybulle at various points this season. The list includes the Hawks and Kings, per Marc Stein, and Warriors, according to Keith Pompey. Other teams who’ve called include the Pacers, Blazers, Bucks, Mavericks, Hornets, Raptors, and Suns, HoopsHype has learned.
Could Wednesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics be Matisse Thybulle’s last game as a member of the 76ers? There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title. The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2023
Determined to contend for a title, the Sixers are expected to keep their core group intact. But Thybulle, no longer viewed as an essential player, could be moved for a decent package. The Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks are among the interested teams. The Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers also could view Thybulle as a good addition. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2023
However, multiple league sources said Thybulle’s lack of consistent offensive production and playing time has lowered his trade value. As a result, Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey could wait until moments before Thursday’s deadline to see if offers increase. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 8, 2023
