Mavericks hopeful Luka Doncic returns this weekend

Before Dallas’ Wednesday night game against the Clippers, coach Jason Kidd gave his most optimistic update yet on Doncic’s progress to return from the right heel contusion he suffered Feb. 2 in a hard fall against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavericks hope Doncic will be available for at least one of their two games Friday and Saturday nights against the Kings in Sacramento.
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First offensive possession of the Irving era. Of course the bigger deal will be when Irving and Doncic start together for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Hte0jmwxtr – 10:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More Kidd: “Being able to have those two on the floor and having Luka go the whole (1st) quarter and Ky coming out early and then Ky running the second group. We’re going to have to talk to Luka, maybe getting him out early and flipping it and letting Ky go.” All on the table. – 9:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kidd to keep Kyrie around 34-36 minutes and it’s good to get a game in before Luka is back. Also said different rotations, lineups are coming: “It’s a dress rehearsal. Our record will be what it is. Hopefully it’ll be a high enough seed that we’re not in a play-in game.” – 9:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Jason Kidd about Christian Wood, who returned to play Monday night after thumb injury.
Kidd: “When you have Luka and Kai in front of you, he’s going to benefit because of the one on one. Or, no one around and he’ll have wide open shots.”
That would require Wood staying.✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/uLCStIClsy – 9:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (heel injury) hopes to return and debut with Kyrie Irving this weekend dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd gives us a Luka health update: “I can update you that he’s been doing some work and treatment back in Dallas. Everything’s going well. He’s been on the court. We’ll see if we can get him some work tomorrow night and then talk about if he can go Friday or Saturday.” – 9:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spotted Luka Doncic in the pregame locker room…
How you been this last week?
“Good! Good!”
Excited about the trade?
“Yeah!”
*leaves open part of the locker room before I can corner him into any more small talk* 😂 – 8:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jason Kidd says the historical backcourt pairing he sees that this Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing might be comparable to is LeBron James and Kyrie. – 8:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic has rejoined the Mavs in LA. He has done some court work back in Dallas. Will do some work tomorrow evening in Sacramento and then see whether he can play against the Kings Friday and/or Saturday. – 8:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has been working on court in Dallas this week while getting treatment. He’s with team in LA now. “We’ll see if he can play Friday or Saturday,” Jason Kidd said. – 8:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic has had treatment and some on-court work. Kidd optimistic Luka will return sometime this weekend. Kidd will try to keep Kyrie Irving around 34-36 minutes tonight vs Clippers. – 8:35 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Mavs are gonna create a bunch of space to try to get LeBron to come with Kyrie, then wonder why Luka wants out when they sign in LA.
Personally, find that far more likely than LeBron coming to Dallas. – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pregame routine is a science for NBA players, especially the elite ones like Nowitzki and Doncic and Curry and presumably Irving. He was telling Jared Dudley that there are certain movements he does “to see where my body is at.” pic.twitter.com/LBaKxoW2yd – 7:52 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Dallas made the first big splash of the offseason when they acquired Kyrie, but the jury is still out on whether or not his pairing with Luka will work out.
High-risk, high-reward, all-in approach.
More for @boardroom
boardroom.tv/kyrie-luka-mav… – 7:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Dallas won’t have Luka tonight. But on Monday the Clippers acknowledged that his combo w/ Kyrie makes the West tougher:
“They got to figure it out, of course, how to play and everything, but if they do, they got two hell of a players,” Ivica Zubac said.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Markieff Morris is ready for a change of scenery. But the view probably won’t change in one respect as he expects big things from Luka-Kyrie.
mavs.com/morris-eager-t… – 3:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Think Luka might like it better with a Morris brother as his teammate instead?
Markieff: “I think I like it that way, too.” – 2:47 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
With Luka and Kyrie, this will be the first time the @Dallas Mavericks will have two starters in the All-Star game. #Mavs @nba – 2:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Sheed uses his Pistons experience to tell us how a Luka/Kyrie huddle is going to look with the game on the line
• How GS survives without Steph
• Challenging Steve Kerr to a 3PT contest in Portland
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=GJgV8h… pic.twitter.com/xeghq2uXk8 – 2:05 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Last month, LeBron named KD, Kyrie, Embiid, Giannis, and Luka as the five players who had the best chance at one day breaking his scoring record.
Here’s what would need to happen for each of those guys to get there:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 8:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
FIBA World Cup stars five-a-side to defeat Team USA according to Pau Gasol 🌟#FIBAWC #WinForAll
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇪🇸 Rudy Fernandez
🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/7NwZMAjIM7 – 5:00 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 32nd 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is #2 in the NBA to only Luka Doncic. – 12:28 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka is tuned in … and has already declared he has zero interest in one day breaking LeBron’s new record lol pic.twitter.com/xVOaMtQXg5 – 12:12 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It’s pretty reasonable to project LeBron gets to 42K points by time he’s done (two more seasons after this to bridge to Bronny). So catching him would mean 21 seasons of 2K points. Luka is in year five and hasn’t scored 2K in a season yet. – 11:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Kyrie Irving’s whirlwind path to Mavericks: Disbelief, exhaustion and prep for Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:41 PM
Callie Caplan: Markieff Morris on past issues between Luka Doncic and twin brother Marcus: “There’s no personal beef, no vendetta. That’s just how we play sometimes. We might foul the shit out of you. It just is what it is. … Some people might call it dirty. I just call it playing tough.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 8, 2023
Callie Caplan: Kyrie Irving said he and Luka Doncic have texted since the trade, but “I like eye-to-eye contact.” On how he expects his connection with Luka to build once they meet tomorrow: “It’s going to take some time. Am I worried about coexisting or finding cohesion? No.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 7, 2023
