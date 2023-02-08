Live stream: Mavericks 21, Clippers 8

The Dallas Mavericks (29-26) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) at Crypto.com Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 8, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 21, Los Angeles Clippers 8 (Q1 07:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Dugat @mdug
As I tried to make clear even in my frustration, I expect Kyrie to be very good. His talent was never in question. It’s (waves at everything else) – 10:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The star of Kyrie Irving’s first 2:50 as a Maverick is . . . Reggie Bullock with 9 points. Of course it helps immensely that Irving’s presence made Bullock’s open looks a little more open. – 10:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First offensive possession of the Irving era. Of course the bigger deal will be when Irving and Doncic start together for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Hte0jmwxtr – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Bullock 3s vs Clippers this season!
November DAL win: 4/8
January LAC wins: 2/10
Clippers are getting outscored 9-8 by Reggie Bullock 3s, 14-8 overall.
Nets hit 8 of first 9 3s Monday night, and Mavs have hit 4 of first 5 3s tonight. – 10:15 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Torrid start for Reggie Bullock from three-point land (3-of-3) and the Mavericks go up 14-8 less than three minutes in. Kyrie Irving has missed his first two shots, but the Mavericks appear to be in a great rhythm already. – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyrie got a loud reaction when he first touched the ball tonight. That’s how I’m going to describe that sound lol – 10:12 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Loud boos for Kyrie Irving on his first touch with the Mavs here at Crypto. – 10:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
A crescendo of noise inside Crypto Arena when Kyrie Irving touched the ball on Dallas’ first possession. – 10:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyrie Irving’s introduction in the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/qkO1ZKaY6Q – 10:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Knicks have extra first-round picks from the Mavericks, Pistons and Wizards coming in future years.
I wouldn’t be surprised if this is one of those, “Most/Least Favorable” situations. Or could just be flipping one direct to Portland. – 10:06 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving ready for his Dallas Mavericks debut vs. LA Clippers pic.twitter.com/iY2nYtAH7w – 9:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More Kidd: “Being able to have those two on the floor and having Luka go the whole (1st) quarter and Ky coming out early and then Ky running the second group. We’re going to have to talk to Luka, maybe getting him out early and flipping it and letting Ky go.” All on the table. – 9:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kidd to keep Kyrie around 34-36 minutes and it’s good to get a game in before Luka is back. Also said different rotations, lineups are coming: “It’s a dress rehearsal. Our record will be what it is. Hopefully it’ll be a high enough seed that we’re not in a play-in game.” – 9:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, Bullock, Powell, Hardaway, Irving
LAC starters: Leonard, Morris, Zubac, George, Mann
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Jason Kidd about Christian Wood, who returned to play Monday night after thumb injury.
Kidd: “When you have Luka and Kai in front of you, he’s going to benefit because of the one on one. Or, no one around and he’ll have wide open shots.”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/8
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
DAL
Josh Green
Reggie Bullock
Dwight Powell
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Kyrie Irving – 9:39 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Starters for the Mavs tonight: Kyrie, THJ, Green, Bullock and Powell. Kyrie Irving’s debut for the Mavs in Los Angeles vs the Clippers is just a few minutes away on BSSW. Tipoff at 9:10 CST – 9:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers starters:
Terance Mann
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Dallas:
Josh Green
Reggie Bullock
Dwight Powell
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Kyrie Irving – 9:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/1YTZ3poStF – 9:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (heel injury) hopes to return and debut with Kyrie Irving this weekend dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:35 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
The latest tonight from @HeavyOnSports:
–Lakers and Minnesota were looking to move on from Westbrook and D’Angelo.
–Can Miami find a new home for Lowry?
–Clippers looking to shed.
–Nets want to keep KD on board, stuck w/Ben.
–Hornets hurtin’.
bit.ly/40EFBUJ – 9:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mavericks will start Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell tonight at LA
LA Clippers starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 9:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ready to hoop.
@Kyrie Irving // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/VBQ81txKEj – 9:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Markieff Morris had lots of family in Brooklyn last weekend ahead of the Nets’ game Monday against the Clippers and twin brother Marcus.
His inclusion in the Kyrie trade obviously thwarted that.
Only right that his first Mavs game gives them a make-up reunion tonight. pic.twitter.com/kFWbUhAt59 – 9:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd gives us a Luka health update: “I can update you that he’s been doing some work and treatment back in Dallas. Everything’s going well. He’s been on the court. We’ll see if we can get him some work tomorrow night and then talk about if he can go Friday or Saturday.” – 9:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spotted Luka Doncic in the pregame locker room…
How you been this last week?
“Good! Good!”
Excited about the trade?
“Yeah!”
*leaves open part of the locker room before I can corner him into any more small talk* 😂 – 8:57 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Norman Powell said he wants to participate in the 3-point shooting contest at the All-Star game. Waiting details.
“If it doesn’t happen, I’ll be on vacation.” – 8:55 PM
Mark Kreidler @MarkKreidler
Hilarious when the Jazz buy out Westbrook and the Clippers immediately sign him. L.A. may not be done with Russ yet. – 8:48 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
My guess on what’s next based on my #feels: Wolves get Bones for cheap, trade Nowell to a team like the Clippers? and if they trade Naz I swear to goodness I’m gonna be sad. – 8:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jason Kidd says the historical backcourt pairing he sees that this Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing might be comparable to is LeBron James and Kyrie. – 8:42 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
The possible pieces in a SnT of Kyrie to LA this summer did at least get more interesting – 8:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Mavs’ plan for Kyrie Irving tonight vs. Clippers: “We’re going to try and not play him 40 minutes.”
A joke!
Said the 34-36 min range for Kyrie is the target, and will look for him to be vocal in leadership on offense, asking questions on defense. – 8:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Clippers seem very determined to get another point guard. I’m just not sure which point guard. – 8:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Actually, I’m into this if it results in both Russ and Wall on the Clippers. – 8:39 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic has rejoined the Mavs in LA. He has done some court work back in Dallas. Will do some work tomorrow evening in Sacramento and then see whether he can play against the Kings Friday and/or Saturday. – 8:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has been working on court in Dallas this week while getting treatment. He’s with team in LA now. “We’ll see if he can play Friday or Saturday,” Jason Kidd said. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Dallas coach Jason Kidd says holding Kyrie to 34-36 minutes tonight is something the Mavericks will try to do. – 8:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic has had treatment and some on-court work. Kidd optimistic Luka will return sometime this weekend. Kidd will try to keep Kyrie Irving around 34-36 minutes tonight vs Clippers. – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Source tells @TheAthletic that NBA guard Russell Westbrook would have interest in LA Clippers if he secures buyout after pending trade. – 8:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if the clippers sign russell westbrook and then win a title the lakers have to take down one of their banners – 8:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 8:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kawhi Leonard getting ready to face Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks. #Clippers #Mavericks pic.twitter.com/lTw1watS4N – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I’d imagine the Westbrook buyout could have an impact on Miami’s ability to trade Lowry. Teams that could be interested, like the Clippers, have leverage in negotiations. “Well, if you don’t give us Lowry for what we want, we’ll just sign Russ.” – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers assistant Brian Shaw will address reporters pregame because Ty Lue isn’t feeling well. Lue is at the arena, however. – 8:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
There’s even a buzz on the Mavs sideline, people watching Irving warm up. I asked a Mavs assist what the feeling is the organization. “Exciting,” he said. “There’s very few players who can do what he does.” pic.twitter.com/nsxPosEGJx – 8:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Looks like Kyrie Irving is in assistant Jared Dudley’s coaching “pod,” how Jason Kidd delegates individual player work among his staff.
Warming up at the same time as old Nets teammate Theo Pinson, the same pregame slot Spencer Dinwiddie used to occupy. pic.twitter.com/0JPoW6ba4e – 8:04 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Mavs are gonna create a bunch of space to try to get LeBron to come with Kyrie, then wonder why Luka wants out when they sign in LA.
Personally, find that far more likely than LeBron coming to Dallas. – 8:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
New Maverick Kyrie Irving goes through his pregame shooting routine. pic.twitter.com/pCbQDzSUTY – 7:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Pregame routine is a science for NBA players, especially the elite ones like Nowitzki and Doncic and Curry and presumably Irving. He was telling Jared Dudley that there are certain movements he does “to see where my body is at.” pic.twitter.com/LBaKxoW2yd – 7:52 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving met with the Dallas media yesterday.
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine reenact how the meetings between Kyrie and the Nets front office went down 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dc3a6VF32v – 7:50 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Buckle in. The Irving Era figures to be many things. Boring isn’t one of them. Intriguing and exhilarating for sure. pic.twitter.com/mRqY0WQU2u – 7:32 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
On the way 🚶♂️
@Kyrie Irving // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wyWVlNKVJu – 7:20 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The $1.8M salary of Tyrell Terry has been removed from the Dallas Mavericks team salary, league sources tell ESPN.
Dallas applied for a career ending injury exclusion for Terry and were approved by the NBA.
The Mavericks projected tax bill decreases from $60.4M to $53.7M. – 7:13 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Dallas made the first big splash of the offseason when they acquired Kyrie, but the jury is still out on whether or not his pairing with Luka will work out.
High-risk, high-reward, all-in approach.
More for @boardroom
boardroom.tv/kyrie-luka-mav… – 7:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Talking LeBron James becoming all-time scoring leader, Kyrie Irving’s debut with Mavs tonight vs Clippers & more on @NBATV. Tune in at 4:10 pm PT! – 6:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Talking Kyrie Irving’s debut with Mavs tonight vs Clippers & more on @NBATV. Tune in at 4 pm PT – 6:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 9-game slate
– Kyrie’s Mavericks Honeymoon
– Trade Deadline predictions
– Big names questionable for Celtics/Sixers
– Breaking lineup news across league
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/7i1LyuEYAs pic.twitter.com/BSnJxhELIN – 6:36 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🖐️ things to know about tonight’s matchup with the Mavs!
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Dallas won’t have Luka tonight. But on Monday the Clippers acknowledged that his combo w/ Kyrie makes the West tougher:
“They got to figure it out, of course, how to play and everything, but if they do, they got two hell of a players,” Ivica Zubac said.
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Not etched in stone by any means, but here are the Mavericks probable starters as of Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/U7xGOpterq – 6:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue has joined Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga’s Mark Few as assistants to Golden State’s Steve Kerr on Kerr’s USAB staff, @usabasketball says.
Lue replaces Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who withdrew due to family commitments.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 6:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Markieff Morris: What it’s like to play with Kyrie Irving and why he, too wanted a trade dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Congratulations, Coach!
Tyronn Lue has been named an assistant on the #USABMNT coaching staff for 2023-24 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7LsKSkrCj7 – 5:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who’s ready for some hoops? ⬇️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/OAiysUNDQM – 5:36 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Is LeBron James the GOAT? + Reactions to Kyrie Irving Traded to Dallas | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @HelloFresh twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The whole Q&A with Markieff Morris answering questions from several of us there after shootaround is here dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
After our first impression with Markieff Morris, I think it’s possible that Mavs fans might in time become OK with his twin brother Marcus. Possibly. Maybe.
Markieff Morris: What it’s like to play with Kyrie Irving and why he, too wanted a trade dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:26 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Spoke with the awesome @carolynmanno yesterday on all things Kyrie Irving and what’s ahead for Dallas and the Nets youtu.be/cqa0e7M2YGg – 4:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
D’Angelo Russell is an expiring contract, so the Lakers could be opening up cap space for Kyrie this summer.
Or they could bring D’Lo back because they retain his bird rights. – 4:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The ideal Russell Westbrook buyout destination would have…
– Great shooting to maximize his drives.
– A coach with the cache to get him to buy into a smaller role (10-15 mins).
– Deep defensive roster since he doesn’t really guard anyone.
To me, that sounds like the Clippers. – 4:02 PM
The ideal Russell Westbrook buyout destination would have…
– Great shooting to maximize his drives.
– A coach with the cache to get him to buy into a smaller role (10-15 mins).
– Deep defensive roster since he doesn’t really guard anyone.
To me, that sounds like the Clippers. – 4:02 PM